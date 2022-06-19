Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Breaking Math Podcast in the App
Listen to Breaking Math Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsScience
Breaking Math Podcast

Breaking Math Podcast

Podcast Breaking Math Podcast
Podcast Breaking Math Podcast

Breaking Math Podcast

Breaking Math
add
Breaking Math is a podcast that aims to make math accessible to everyone, and make it enjoyable. Every other week, topics such as chaos theory, forbidden formul... More
ScienceMathematics
Breaking Math is a podcast that aims to make math accessible to everyone, and make it enjoyable. Every other week, topics such as chaos theory, forbidden formul... More

Available Episodes

5 of 110
  • 78: Perpetual Notion (Entropy and Thermodynamics)
    As you listen to this episode, you'll be exerting mental effort, as well as maybe exerting effort doing other things. The energy allowing your neurons to continually charge and discharge, as well as exert mechanical energy in your muscles and chemical energy in places like your liver and kidneys, came from the food you ate. Specifically, it came from food you chewed, and then digested with acid and with the help of symbiotic bacteria. And even if that food you're eating is meat, you can trace its energy back to the sun and the formation of the earth. Much of this was established in the previous episode, but this time we're going to explore a fundamental property of all systems in which heat can be defined. All of these structures had a certain order to them; the cow that might have made your hamburger had all the same parts that you do: stomach, lips, teeth, and brain. The plants, such as the tomatoes and wheat, were also complex structures, complete with signaling mechanisms. As you chewed that food, you mixed it, and later, as the food digested, it became more and more disordered; that is to say, it became more and more "shuffled", so to speak, and at a certain point, it became so shuffled that you'd need all the original information to reconstruct it: reversing the flow of entropy would mean converting vomit back into the original food; you'd need all the pieces. The electrical energy bonding molecules were thus broken apart and made available to you. And, if you're cleaning your room while listening to this, you are creating order only at the cost of destroying order elsewhere, since you are using energy from the food you ate. Even in industrial agriculture where from 350 megajoules of human and machine energy, often 140 gigajoules of corn can be derived per acre, a ratio of more than 400:1, the order that the seeds seem to produce from nowhere is constructed from the energy of the chaotic explosion from a nearby star. So why are the concepts of heat, energy, and disorder so closely linked? Is there a general law of disorder? And why does the second law mean you can't freeze eggs in a hot pan? All of this and more on this episode of Breaking Math.Distributed under a CC BY-SA 4.0 License (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)[Featuring: Sofia Baca; Millicent Oriana, Jacob Urban]
    5/9/2023
    31:56
  • 77: An Interview with Christopher Roblesz of MathNMore
    Christopher Roblesz is a math educator who, until the pandemic, worked as a teacher. It was his experiences during the pandemic, and his unwavering passion for preparing disadvantaged youth for STEM careers, that eventually led him to developing mathnmore, a company focused on providing an enriched educational experience for sstudents who are preparing for these careers.More on energy and entropy next time!All of this and more on this interview episode of Breaking Math![Featuring: Sofia Baca; Christopher Roblesz]
    2/28/2023
    53:30
  • 76: Joule Pay for This! (Energy)
    Join Sofia Baca and her guests Millicent Oriana from Nerd Forensics and Arianna Lunarosa as they discuss energy.The sound that you're listening to, the device that you're listening on, and the cells in both the ear you're using to listen and the brain that understands these words have at least one thing in common: they represent the consumption or transference of energy. The same goes for your eyes if you're reading a transcript of this. The waves in the ears are pressure waves, while eyes receive information in the form of radiant energy, but they both are still called "energy". But what is energy? Energy is a scalar quantity measured in dimensions of force times distance, and the role that energy plays depends on the dynamics of the system. So what is the difference between potential and kinetic energy? How can understanding energy simplify problems? And how do we design a roller coaster in frictionless physics land?[Featuring: Sofia Baca; Millicent Oriana, Arianna Lunarosa]This episode is distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. Full text here: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
    1/15/2023
    1:06:31
  • 75: Existential Physics with Sabine Hossenfelder (Author Interview)
    10/13/2022
    42:29
  • 74: Lights, Camera, Action! (3D Computer Graphics: Part I)
    The world around us is a four-dimensional world; there are three spatial dimensions, and one temporal dimension. Many of these objects emit an almost unfathomable number of photons. As we developed as creatures on this planet, we gathered the ability to sense the world around us; and given the amount of information represented as photons, it is no surprise that we developed an organ for sensing photons. But because of the amount of photons that are involved, and our relatively limited computational resources, it is necessary to develop shortcuts if we want to simulate an environment in silico. So what is raytracing? How is that different from what happens in games? And what does Ptolemy have to do with 3D graphics? All of this and more on this episode of Breaking Math.Theme was Breaking Math Theme and outro was Breaking Math Outro by Elliot Smith of Albuquerque.This episode is distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International license. License information can be found here: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/[Featuring: Sofía Baca, Gabriel Hesch]
    6/19/2022
    43:00

More Science podcasts

About Breaking Math Podcast

Breaking Math is a podcast that aims to make math accessible to everyone, and make it enjoyable. Every other week, topics such as chaos theory, forbidden formulas, and more will be covered in detail. If you have 45 or so minutes to spare, you're almost guaranteed to learn something new!

SFTM, our umbrella organization, also has another (explicit) podcast called "Nerd Forensics" all about nerd (and other) culture. Check it out wherever you get podcasts! Support this podcast: https://anchor.fm/breakingmathpodcast/support
Podcast website

Listen to Breaking Math Podcast, गोष्ट दुनियेची and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Breaking Math Podcast

Breaking Math Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store