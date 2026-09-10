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Breaking Math Podcast

Autumn Phaneuf & Noah Giansiracusa
ArtsBooks
Breaking Math Podcast
Latest episode

211 episodes

  • Breaking Math Podcast

    Forecasting Explained: How Prediction Markets Beat Experts

    09/09/2026 | 43 mins.
    Professional forecaster Molly Hickman breaks down what it really means to assign a probability to the future — and why she believes generalists often out-forecast subject-matter experts. This episode explores the art and science of forecasting, from techniques to ethical considerations, and how AI and prediction markets are shaping our understanding of the future.

    Key Topics
    The definition of forecasting and its importance
    Techniques for starting in forecasting
    The role of AI and large language models in forecasting
    How to interpret probabilities and conditional forecasts
    Forecasting in complex systems like climate and geopolitics
    Ethical boundaries and red lines in prediction markets
    The impact of AI bots on forecasting accuracy and decision making

    Chapters
    03:06 Getting Started with Forecasting: Tools and Techniques
    06:15 Beginning Forecasting as a Beginner
    07:31 Gut Feelings vs Market Wisdom
    08:33 The Delphi Loop and Group Forecasting
    09:39 Measuring Forecast Accuracy and Skill
    11:17 Forecasting Long-Term and Uncertain Events
    12:40 Extrapolating Trends and Model Limitations
    14:19 AI Bots in Forecasting and Their Performance
    18:16 Prediction Markets as Collective Wisdom
    19:19 The Future of Prediction Markets and Society
    24:06 The Meaning of Probabilities and Risk Assessment
    27:20 Dealing with Chaos and Unpredictability
    32:52 Combining Models and Expert Opinions
    36:31 Forecasting and Expertise in Science and Policy
    39:01 Forecasting AI Risks and Ethical Boundaries

    Follow Molly Hickman on X (https://x.com/celloMolly)
    Follow Breaking Math on
    Substack (https://breakingmath.substack.com/)
    X (https://x.com/breakingmathpod)
    Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/breakingmathmedia/)
    Website (https://www.breakingmath.io/)
    YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@BreakingMathPod)
    Follow Noah on
    Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/profnoahgian/)
    X (https://x.com/ProfNoahGian)
    Bluesky (https://bsky.app/profile/profnoahgian.bsky.social)
    Follow Autumn on
    X (https://x.com/1autumn_leaf)
    Bluesky (https://bsky.app/profile/1autumnleaf.bsky.social)
    Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/1autumnleaf/)
    Substack (https://substack.com/@1autumnleaf)
    email: breakingmathpodcast@gmail.com
  • Breaking Math Podcast

    What Actually Makes Something Alive? with Melanie Challenger

    08/19/2026 | 48 mins.
    What does it mean to be alive? In this episode of Breaking Math, Autumn and Noah speak with Melanie Challenger, author of Alive, about one of the most profound questions in science and philosophy: how do we define life?
    Challenger argues that life is not simply a machine-like process or a bundle of genetic instructions. Living beings are embodied, purposeful agents. From single-celled organisms to sequoia seeds, from animals to human beings, life is marked by an astonishing capacity to work to keep itself alive.
    Chapters
    08:12 The concept of purpose in living beings
    09:14 The scientific view of purpose and agency
    11:52 The importance of purpose and meaning in life
    13:19 The danger of ignoring organism agency in science
    14:34 Living beings as purposeful agents
    15:35 Comparing purpose in a Roomba and a single-celled organism
    18:03 Autopoetic vs allopoetic systems
    20:03 Free will, agency, and the universe
    23:24 The physical basis of life and energy
    28:38 Aristotle's concept of psyche and purpose
    33:46 The importance of understanding what life truly is
    37:56 Material integration and the difference between machines and living beings
    38:15 The concept of self and embodiment in life
    41:09 The whole body as the agent, not just the brain

    Follow Melanie Challenger on her website:
    (https://www.melaniechallenger.com/) Subscribe for more on math, AI, technology, and the systems running the world. Follow Breaking Math on
    Substack (https://breakingmath.substack.com/)
    X (https://x.com/breakingmathpod)
    Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/breakingmathmedia/)
    Bluesky (https://bsky.app/profile/breakingmath.bsky.social)
    Website (https://www.breakingmath.io/)
    YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@BreakingMathPod)
    Follow Noah on
    Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/profnoahgian/)
    X (https://x.com/ProfNoahGian)
    Bluesky (https://bsky.app/profile/profnoahgian.bsky.social)
    Follow Autumn on
    X (https://x.com/1autumn_leaf)
    Bluesky (https://bsky.app/profile/1autumnleaf.bsky.social)
    Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/1autumnleaf/)
    Substack (https://substack.com/@1autumnleaf)
    email: breakingmathpodcast@gmail.com
  • Breaking Math Podcast

    Why Uncertainty Is Science's Greatest Strength with Stuart Firestein

    08/06/2026 | 43 mins.
    Neuroscientist Stuart Firestein (Columbia University) joins Breaking Math to make an extravagant claim: uncertainty isn't a weakness in science — it's the defining feature that makes progress possible. In this episode, we break down why the "one right answer" myth is one of the most damaging ideas in science, why real experts are often the most uncertain people in the room, and why authority and expertise pull in opposite directions, covering two fundamentally different kinds of probability, why Darwin never erased a 300-year-old classification system built on an assumption he disproved, why AI is exceptional at prediction but not built for causation, and why pseudoscience always has a confident answer while real science rarely does — plus the philosophical difference between hope and optimism, and why Voltaire had to invent the word "optimism" in 1759 to describe it.

    Chapters
    03:00 Predictability and the sea of uncertainties
    04:08 Science as a search for probabilities and multiple solutions
    06:16 Biological classification and the dynamic nature of species
    09:10 The optimistic view of a branching universe
    12:41 Probability as the language of optimism
    16:48 Two types of probability and their roles
    17:50 AI, probabilistic models, and the future of certainty
    21:40 Science and the creation of better ignorance
    23:21 The importance of asking questions over giving answers
    27:21 Authority versus knowledge in science
    30:04 Pluralism and multiple solutions in science
    32:46 Science in the gray area of uncertainty
    35:39 The brain and randomness in thought
    39:44 Science as a source of hope and optimism

    Follow Breaking Math on
    Substack (https://breakingmath.substack.com/)
    X (https://x.com/breakingmathpod)
    Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/breakingmathmedia/)
    Bluesky (https://bsky.app/profile/breakingmath.bsky.social)
    Website (https://www.breakingmath.io/)
    YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@BreakingMathPod)
    Follow Noah on
    Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/profnoahgian/)
    X (https://x.com/ProfNoahGian)
    Bluesky (https://bsky.app/profile/profnoahgian.bsky.social)
    Follow Autumn on
    X (https://x.com/1autumn_leaf)
    Bluesky (https://bsky.app/profile/1autumnleaf.bsky.social)
    Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/1autumnleaf/)
    Substack (https://substack.com/@1autumnleaf)
    email: breakingmathpodcast@gmail.com
  • Breaking Math Podcast

    Robot Proof: Why Better AI Starts With Better People with Vivienne Ming

    07/25/2026 | 59 mins.
    Neuroscientist, entrepreneur, and author Dr. Vivienne Ming joins Autumn and Noah to make the case that if we want better AI, we need to build better people first. We get into why AI tutors that hand students answers make learning worse, not better; what her research on "hybrid intelligence" reveals about the human traits — not the AI model — that predict elite human-AI collaboration; a wild experiment running Dungeons & Dragons with Claude and Gemini as dungeon masters to expose the gap between knowing and understanding; her case for "fiduciary AI," legal duty-of-care standards for tutors, hiring tools, and diagnostic models; and the real story of a hiring algorithm that learned to discriminate against women after every explicit gender marker was stripped out.

    Chapters
    02:20 Why build this book now? The importance of human qualities
    04:16 AI in education and the concept of robot-proofing
    06:37 The median student and AI personalization
    09:31 The limitations of AI understanding and theory of mind
    11:30 Building better people with AI and human interaction
    14:23 Hybrid intelligence and the role of human-AI collaboration
    23:56 Case study: AI in Dungeons & Dragons
    30:42 AI's strengths and limitations in understanding and cognition
    37:34 The science of purpose and its impact on life and society
    44:44 The collective intelligence of humans versus AI
    46:54 Key takeaway: Build better people for better

    Follow Vivienne Ming on X (https://x.com/neuraltheory) Get Vivienne's book, Robot Proof: (https://amzn.to/3Tz21aP)

    Follow Breaking Math on
    Substack (https://breakingmath.substack.com/)
    X (https://x.com/breakingmathpod)
    Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/breakingmathmedia/)
    Website (https://www.breakingmath.io/)
    YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@BreakingMathPod)
    Follow Noah on
    Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/profnoahgian/)
    X (https://x.com/ProfNoahGian)
    Bluesky (https://bsky.app/profile/profnoahgian.bsky.social)
    Follow Autumn on
    X (https://x.com/1autumn_leaf)
    Bluesky (https://bsky.app/profile/1autumnleaf.bsky.social)
    Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/1autumnleaf/)
    Substack (https://substack.com/@1autumnleaf)
    email: breakingmathpodcast@gmail.com
  • Breaking Math Podcast

    Why Nothing Works: Robber Barons, Algorithms & Governing AI

    07/10/2026 | 44 mins.
    In this episode, Historian and author Marc Dunkelman to explain why the 19th-century fight over railroad power is the exact fight we're about to have over algorithms and AI. Drawing on his acclaimed book Why Nothing Works: Who Killed Progress — and How to Bring It Back (a Best Book of the Year in the Financial Times and The Economist), Marc unpacks the two competing tools America has always used against concentrated power — antitrust vs. regulation — and why our government's "endemic diffusion of authority" now means nobody can decide anything, from congestion pricing to clean-energy transmission lines to AI safety.
    CHAPTERS
    04:52 — When private projects come back to the public: Warp Speed, DARPA, CHIPS
    08:55 — Two ways to fight concentrated power: break them up vs. regulate
    10:52 — Railroads, island communities & the birth of regulation
    12:29 — The railroad = algorithm parallel
    20:33 — Why nothing gets built: the diffusion of authority
    27:30 — "A voice without a veto" and the AI moment
    32:53 — Where should government draw the line on new tech?
    37:20 — Dunkelman the pragmatist: there is no simple answer
    38:21 — Where math and AI can genuinely help public policy
    40:46 — The lesson we keep overlooking

    Follow Marc on X [https://x.com/MarcDunkelman]
    Get Marc's book, Why Nothing Works: https://amzn.to/4pbFvAB]
    Substack (https://breakingmath.substack.com/)
    X (https://x.com/breakingmathpod)
    Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/breakingmathmedia/)
    Bluesky (https://bsky.app/profile/breakingmath.bsky.social)
    Website (https://www.breakingmath.io/)
    YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@BreakingMathPod)
    Follow Noah on
    Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/profnoahgian/)
    X (https://x.com/ProfNoahGian)
    Bluesky (https://bsky.app/profile/profnoahgian.bsky.social)
    Follow Autumn on
    X (https://x.com/1autumn_leaf)
    Bluesky (https://bsky.app/profile/1autumnleaf.bsky.social)
    Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/1autumnleaf/)
    Substack (https://substack.com/@1autumnleaf)
    email: breakingmathpodcast@gmail.com
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About Breaking Math Podcast
Breaking Math is a deep-dive science, technology, engineering, AI, and mathematics podcast that explores the world through the lens of logic, patterns, and critical thinking. Hosted by Autumn Phaneuf, an expert in industrial engineering, operations research, and applied mathematics, and Noah Giansiracusa, a mathematician and leading voice in algorithmic literacy and technology ethics, the show is dedicated to uncovering the mathematical structures behind science, technology, and the systems shaping our future.What began as a conversation about math as a pure and elegant discipline has evolved into a platform for bold, interdisciplinary dialogue. Each episode of Breaking Math takes listeners on an intellectual journey—into the strange beauty of chaos theory, the ethical dilemmas of AI and algorithms, the hidden math of biology and evolution, or the physics governing black holes and the cosmos. Along the way, Autumn and Noah speak with working scientists, researchers, and thinkers across fields: computer scientists, physicists, chemists, engineers, economists, philosophers, and more.But this isn’t just a podcast about equations. It’s a show about how mathematics shapes the way we think, decide, build, and understand the world. Breaking Math pushes back against the idea that STEM belongs behind a paywall or an academic podium. It’s for the curious, the critical, and the creative—for anyone who believes that ideas should be rigorous, accessible, and infused with wonder.If you’ve ever wondered:What’s the math behind machine learning and modern algorithms?How do we quantify uncertainty in climate and economic models?Can intelligence or consciousness be meaningfully described in AI?Why does beauty matter in an equation?You’re in the right place.At its heart, Breaking Math is about building bridges—between disciplines, between experts and the public, and between abstract mathematics and the messy, magnificent reality we live in. With humor, clarity, and deep respect for complexity, Autumn and Noah invite you to rethink what math can be—and how it can help us shape a better future.Listen wherever you get your podcasts.Website: https://breakingmath.ioLinktree: https://linktr.ee/breakingmathmediaEmail: breakingmathpodcast@gmail.com
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