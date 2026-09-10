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211 episodes
- Professional forecaster Molly Hickman breaks down what it really means to assign a probability to the future — and why she believes generalists often out-forecast subject-matter experts. This episode explores the art and science of forecasting, from techniques to ethical considerations, and how AI and prediction markets are shaping our understanding of the future.
Key Topics
The definition of forecasting and its importance
Techniques for starting in forecasting
The role of AI and large language models in forecasting
How to interpret probabilities and conditional forecasts
Forecasting in complex systems like climate and geopolitics
Ethical boundaries and red lines in prediction markets
The impact of AI bots on forecasting accuracy and decision making
Chapters
03:06 Getting Started with Forecasting: Tools and Techniques
06:15 Beginning Forecasting as a Beginner
07:31 Gut Feelings vs Market Wisdom
08:33 The Delphi Loop and Group Forecasting
09:39 Measuring Forecast Accuracy and Skill
11:17 Forecasting Long-Term and Uncertain Events
12:40 Extrapolating Trends and Model Limitations
14:19 AI Bots in Forecasting and Their Performance
18:16 Prediction Markets as Collective Wisdom
19:19 The Future of Prediction Markets and Society
24:06 The Meaning of Probabilities and Risk Assessment
27:20 Dealing with Chaos and Unpredictability
32:52 Combining Models and Expert Opinions
36:31 Forecasting and Expertise in Science and Policy
39:01 Forecasting AI Risks and Ethical Boundaries
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email: breakingmathpodcast@gmail.com
- What does it mean to be alive? In this episode of Breaking Math, Autumn and Noah speak with Melanie Challenger, author of Alive, about one of the most profound questions in science and philosophy: how do we define life?
Challenger argues that life is not simply a machine-like process or a bundle of genetic instructions. Living beings are embodied, purposeful agents. From single-celled organisms to sequoia seeds, from animals to human beings, life is marked by an astonishing capacity to work to keep itself alive.
Chapters
08:12 The concept of purpose in living beings
09:14 The scientific view of purpose and agency
11:52 The importance of purpose and meaning in life
13:19 The danger of ignoring organism agency in science
14:34 Living beings as purposeful agents
15:35 Comparing purpose in a Roomba and a single-celled organism
18:03 Autopoetic vs allopoetic systems
20:03 Free will, agency, and the universe
23:24 The physical basis of life and energy
28:38 Aristotle's concept of psyche and purpose
33:46 The importance of understanding what life truly is
37:56 Material integration and the difference between machines and living beings
38:15 The concept of self and embodiment in life
41:09 The whole body as the agent, not just the brain
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- Neuroscientist Stuart Firestein (Columbia University) joins Breaking Math to make an extravagant claim: uncertainty isn't a weakness in science — it's the defining feature that makes progress possible. In this episode, we break down why the "one right answer" myth is one of the most damaging ideas in science, why real experts are often the most uncertain people in the room, and why authority and expertise pull in opposite directions, covering two fundamentally different kinds of probability, why Darwin never erased a 300-year-old classification system built on an assumption he disproved, why AI is exceptional at prediction but not built for causation, and why pseudoscience always has a confident answer while real science rarely does — plus the philosophical difference between hope and optimism, and why Voltaire had to invent the word "optimism" in 1759 to describe it.
Chapters
03:00 Predictability and the sea of uncertainties
04:08 Science as a search for probabilities and multiple solutions
06:16 Biological classification and the dynamic nature of species
09:10 The optimistic view of a branching universe
12:41 Probability as the language of optimism
16:48 Two types of probability and their roles
17:50 AI, probabilistic models, and the future of certainty
21:40 Science and the creation of better ignorance
23:21 The importance of asking questions over giving answers
27:21 Authority versus knowledge in science
30:04 Pluralism and multiple solutions in science
32:46 Science in the gray area of uncertainty
35:39 The brain and randomness in thought
39:44 Science as a source of hope and optimism
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- Neuroscientist, entrepreneur, and author Dr. Vivienne Ming joins Autumn and Noah to make the case that if we want better AI, we need to build better people first. We get into why AI tutors that hand students answers make learning worse, not better; what her research on "hybrid intelligence" reveals about the human traits — not the AI model — that predict elite human-AI collaboration; a wild experiment running Dungeons & Dragons with Claude and Gemini as dungeon masters to expose the gap between knowing and understanding; her case for "fiduciary AI," legal duty-of-care standards for tutors, hiring tools, and diagnostic models; and the real story of a hiring algorithm that learned to discriminate against women after every explicit gender marker was stripped out.
Chapters
02:20 Why build this book now? The importance of human qualities
04:16 AI in education and the concept of robot-proofing
06:37 The median student and AI personalization
09:31 The limitations of AI understanding and theory of mind
11:30 Building better people with AI and human interaction
14:23 Hybrid intelligence and the role of human-AI collaboration
23:56 Case study: AI in Dungeons & Dragons
30:42 AI's strengths and limitations in understanding and cognition
37:34 The science of purpose and its impact on life and society
44:44 The collective intelligence of humans versus AI
46:54 Key takeaway: Build better people for better
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- In this episode, Historian and author Marc Dunkelman to explain why the 19th-century fight over railroad power is the exact fight we're about to have over algorithms and AI. Drawing on his acclaimed book Why Nothing Works: Who Killed Progress — and How to Bring It Back (a Best Book of the Year in the Financial Times and The Economist), Marc unpacks the two competing tools America has always used against concentrated power — antitrust vs. regulation — and why our government's "endemic diffusion of authority" now means nobody can decide anything, from congestion pricing to clean-energy transmission lines to AI safety.
CHAPTERS
04:52 — When private projects come back to the public: Warp Speed, DARPA, CHIPS
08:55 — Two ways to fight concentrated power: break them up vs. regulate
10:52 — Railroads, island communities & the birth of regulation
12:29 — The railroad = algorithm parallel
20:33 — Why nothing gets built: the diffusion of authority
27:30 — "A voice without a veto" and the AI moment
32:53 — Where should government draw the line on new tech?
37:20 — Dunkelman the pragmatist: there is no simple answer
38:21 — Where math and AI can genuinely help public policy
40:46 — The lesson we keep overlooking
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About Breaking Math Podcast
Breaking Math is a deep-dive science, technology, engineering, AI, and mathematics podcast that explores the world through the lens of logic, patterns, and critical thinking. Hosted by Autumn Phaneuf, an expert in industrial engineering, operations research, and applied mathematics, and Noah Giansiracusa, a mathematician and leading voice in algorithmic literacy and technology ethics, the show is dedicated to uncovering the mathematical structures behind science, technology, and the systems shaping our future.What began as a conversation about math as a pure and elegant discipline has evolved into a platform for bold, interdisciplinary dialogue. Each episode of Breaking Math takes listeners on an intellectual journey—into the strange beauty of chaos theory, the ethical dilemmas of AI and algorithms, the hidden math of biology and evolution, or the physics governing black holes and the cosmos. Along the way, Autumn and Noah speak with working scientists, researchers, and thinkers across fields: computer scientists, physicists, chemists, engineers, economists, philosophers, and more.But this isn’t just a podcast about equations. It’s a show about how mathematics shapes the way we think, decide, build, and understand the world. Breaking Math pushes back against the idea that STEM belongs behind a paywall or an academic podium. It’s for the curious, the critical, and the creative—for anyone who believes that ideas should be rigorous, accessible, and infused with wonder.If you’ve ever wondered:What’s the math behind machine learning and modern algorithms?How do we quantify uncertainty in climate and economic models?Can intelligence or consciousness be meaningfully described in AI?Why does beauty matter in an equation?You’re in the right place.At its heart, Breaking Math is about building bridges—between disciplines, between experts and the public, and between abstract mathematics and the messy, magnificent reality we live in. With humor, clarity, and deep respect for complexity, Autumn and Noah invite you to rethink what math can be—and how it can help us shape a better future.Listen wherever you get your podcasts.Website: https://breakingmath.ioLinktree: https://linktr.ee/breakingmathmediaEmail: breakingmathpodcast@gmail.comPodcast website
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