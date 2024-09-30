Dr John Krystal: Why ketamine can solve a mental health epidemic
In today’s episode, Evgeny Lebedev talks about the remarkable potential of ketamine with Dr John Krystal, Professor of neuroscience at the Yale School of Medicine. Their discussion delves into the world of neurology, what ketamine actually does to our brain and the importance of glutamate receptors in treating depression. Ketamine may have gotten bad press after Friends actor Matthew Perry died of an overdose while receiving treatment with the drug, but for Dr Krystal, it is a critically overlooked solution to the epidemic of mental illness.Also in this episode:Ketamine’s complicated history starting in the 1950sThe real reason depression leads to suicideWhy ketamine is effective at dealing with traumaThe detailed procedure of ketamine therapy The importance of ketamine’s “narrow window” dosageKetamine’s reputation and why it needs to change Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
1:13:35
Dr Peter Attia: Medicine 3.0
In today’s episode, we are excited to be joined by Peter Attia: a longevity expert, physician, and bestselling author. Peter’s podcast, The Drive, is one of the most popular in the world. Through it, he’s brought cutting edge science to the masses, sharing tips and tricks, some of which are still experimental, on how to boost your chances of ageing well. Tune into Peter and Evgeny’s conversation on what the former calls “Medicine 3.0” — his blueprint for good health — and how happiness is essential to longevity, not just a bonus. “It doesn’t matter how healthy you are,” Peter says, “if the most important relationships in your life are not happy.” Topics covered include: The difference between health span and lifespanHow AI can revolutionise clinical trials and the development of new medicines How to regulate glucose levelsTips to reducing caloric intakeWhy cancer immunity is under-researchedHow to prevent heart diseaseDebunking the biggest myths around nutrition Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
53:48
Dr. Aubrey de Grey: Why we don’t “have” to age
Evgeny Lebedev joins Dr. Aubrey de Grey, a visionary in biomedical gerontology and co-founder of the SENS Research Foundation.Known for his radical approach to ageing, Dr. de Grey discusses why some need to awaken from a "pro-ageing trance".What’s Aubrey’s biological age?In this episode:Why we don’t “have” to ageReversing cellular agingThe ethical questions surrounding life extensionThe societal shifts we might expect if ageing becomes a treatable conditionThe science behind extending the human healthspanPlus more. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
45:25
Dame Helen Mirren: “Religion is a passport to violence and greed"
On today’s show Evgeny Lebedev is in conversation with the Oscar-winning actor, Dame Helen Mirren.They discuss everything from the evolution of fashion to the contemporary media landscape.“It’s so sad that Kurt Cobain died when he did, because he never got to see GPS”Also in this episode:The evolution of technology and why Helen is grateful to have been around in a world without itHow young people rediscover previously forgotten tech and bring it back to lifeHelen reflects on spirituality, the power of belief and how it shapes our lives, but why she doesn't believe in God.Russian heritage and the complexities of her identityHow Helen stays youthful, both in body and mind Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
40:15
NuCalm’s Jim Poole on anxiety: Why the brain ‘knows how to heal’
Evgeny Lebedev is joined by Jim Poole, chairman, president and chief executive of neuroscience company Solace Life Sciences.The company owns NuCalm, a technology designed to reduce stress and improve sleep without recourse to drugs.You may have even spotted the Duchess of Sussex wearing one of their stress relief patches.In this episode, Evgeny and Jim explore the evolution of the human brain, anxiety and how to deregulate the amygdala, a small, almond-shaped part of the brain that plays a central role, which Jim says ‘feeds on fear’. In this episode:The current state of brain understandingBrain psychology and its evolutionThe autonomic nervous system and how it shapes everything from stress to relaxationHo to control anxious thoughtsHow to downregulate the amygdala, the part of the brain that triggers intense fear responsesDifferent frequencies in the brain and how they influence mental statesWhy “the Western world may be leading the cause” of anxiety Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Welcome to Brave New World, hosted by Evgeny Lebedev, for the Evening Standard. We dive deep into the ideas of thought leaders, scientists, and intellectuals who are shaping the future and transforming our culture.Tune in each week for interviews with some of the brightest minds of our time, and explore the realms of longevity, neuroscience, biohacking, and psychedelics.Join Evgeny as he leads thought-provoking conversations with guests such as Amanda Fielding, Wim Hof, David Sinclair and Sam Harris – and others who are driving change, thoughtful debate, and challenging our views and preconceptions.Whether you're curious about the secrets to longer life, the mysteries of sleep, or the future of medical technology, it’s all here in Brave New World. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.