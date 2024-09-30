Dr Peter Attia: Medicine 3.0

In today's episode, we are excited to be joined by Peter Attia: a longevity expert, physician, and bestselling author. Peter's podcast, The Drive, is one of the most popular in the world. Through it, he's brought cutting edge science to the masses, sharing tips and tricks, some of which are still experimental, on how to boost your chances of ageing well. Tune into Peter and Evgeny's conversation on what the former calls "Medicine 3.0" — his blueprint for good health — and how happiness is essential to longevity, not just a bonus. "It doesn't matter how healthy you are," Peter says, "if the most important relationships in your life are not happy." Topics covered include: The difference between health span and lifespanHow AI can revolutionise clinical trials and the development of new medicines ⁠How to regulate glucose levelsTips to reducing caloric intakeWhy cancer immunity is under-researchedHow to prevent heart disease⁠Debunking the biggest myths around nutrition