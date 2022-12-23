Brain Science with Ginger Campbell, MD: Neuroscience for Everyone

Brain Science is hosted by Virginia "Ginger" Campbell, MD (Podcast Hall of Fame 2022). She is an experienced physician with a passion for exploring how recent ... More
BS 207 Luiz Pessoa "The Cognitive-Emotional Brain"
This month's episode is an encore presentation of an interview with neuroscientist Luiz Pessoa discussing his fascinating book "The Cognitive-Emotional Brain: From Interactions to Integration." We explored the surprising role of the amygdala in decision making and learned that cognition and emotion are deeply intertwined at every level. Links and References: The Cognitive-Emotional Brain: From Interactions to Integration by Luiz Pessoa Luiz Pessoa, PhD (University of Maryland) Please visit http://brainsciencepodcast.com for additional references and episode transcripts.
4/28/2023
1:05:38
BS 206: Paco Calvo explores Plant Intelligence
This month we have an intriguing interview with Dr. Paco Calvo from the Minimal Intelligence Laboratory at the University of Mercia in Spain. We talk with him about his new book Planta Sapiens: The New Science of Intelligence. We discuss the scientific evidence for plant intelligence while acknowledging that intelligence and consciousness are not the same. It is interesting to think of plants as demonstrating embodied cognition in contrast to the "intelligence" demonstrated by computer software. We also consider the pioneering work of Charles Darwin, who actually studied plant behavior before the invention of time lapse photography. Links and References: Planta Sapiens: The New Science of Plant Intelligence by Paco Calvo Paco Calvo (University of Mercia, Spain) Gagliano, M., Vyazovskiy, V. V., Borbély, A. A., Grimonprez, M., & Depczynski, M. (2016). Learning by Association in Plants. Scientific reports, 6, 38427. https://doi.org/10.1038/srep38427 Please visit http://brainsciencepodcast.com for additional references and episode transcripts.
3/24/2023
1:16:04
BS 205 Molecular Biologist Guy Caldwell (Part 2)
In this follow-up interview with molecular biologist Dr. Guy Caldwell we learn more about how the tools of molecular biology are used to unravel questions in neurobiology and provide hope for better treatments for problems like Parkinson's Disease. Links and References: Guy Caldwell, PhD (University of Alabama) LinkedIn BS 204 Encore of 2009 interview The Worm Shack Mew, M., Caldwell, K. A., & Caldwell, G. A. (2022). From bugs to bedside: functional annotation of human genetic variation for neurological disorders using invertebrate models. Human molecular genetics, 31(R1), R37–R46. https://doi.org/10.1093/hmg/ddac203 Please visit http://brainsciencepodcast.com for additional references and episode transcripts.
2/24/2023
1:03:35
BS 204 Guy Caldwell: The Role of Molecular Biology in Neuroscience
This month's episode is an encore presentation of an interview with Dr. Guy Caldwell from the University of Alabama. Dr. Caldwell explains how tools from molecular biology make it possible to use the famous C. Elegans roundworm to improve our understanding of neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson's disease. Dr. Caldwell will return to Brain Science next month to give us an update on his work. Links and References: Visit the Wormshack at the University of Alabama Molecular neurodegeneration, 14(1), 29. https://doi.org/10.1186/s13024-019-0329-1 C. elegans Alpha-Synuclein Models of Parkinson's Disease. Brain sciences, 9(4), 73. https://doi.org/10.3390/brainsci9040073 See show notes for BSP 59 for additional references. Scroll up or click here for the free episode transcript.
1/27/2023
1:15:59
BS 203 Sixteenth Anniversary of Brain Science
This month's episode (BS 203) celebrates the 16th Anniversary of Brain Science with the annual review episode. This is a listener favorite providing highlights and key ideas from the episodes of Brain Science that were posted in 2022. Topics included hearing, grief, emotion, embodied cognition, consciousness and more. Note: This month's episode transcript is FREE. Please Visit Our Sponsors: MasterClass at masterclass.com/ginger TextExpander at textexpander.com/brain-science 2022 Episodes of Brain Science: BS 192 Nina Kraus, author of Of Sound Mind: How Our Brain Constructs a Meaningful Sonic World BS 193 The Embodied Mind: exploring the implications of embodied cognition BS 194 Mary-Frances O'Connor, author of The Grieving Brain: The Surprising Science of How We Learn from Love and Loss BS 195 David J Anderson, author of The Nature of the Beast: How Emotions Guide Us BS 196 Hakwan Lau, author of In Consciousness we Trust: The Cognitive Neuroscience of Subjective Experience BS 197 Frank Amthor, author of Neuroscience for Dummies and Neurobiology for Dummies BS 198 Evan Thompson, author of Mind in Life: Biology. Phenomenology, and the Sciences of Mind BS 199 Batja Mesquita, author of Between Us: How Cultures Create Emotions BS 200 Jennifer Fugate and Sheila Macrine, editors of Movement Matters: How Embodied Cognition Informs Teaching and Learning BS 201 Bill Harris, author of Zero to Birth: How the Human Brain Is Built BS 202 Evan Thompson, on meditation and embodied cognition Please visit http://brainsciencepodcast.com for more episodes.
About Brain Science with Ginger Campbell, MD: Neuroscience for Everyone
Brain Science is hosted by Virginia "Ginger" Campbell, MD (Podcast Hall of Fame 2022). She is an experienced physician with a passion for exploring how recent discoveries in neuroscience are revealing how our brains make us who we are. This podcast is for non-scientists, scientists, and everyone in between. It features interviews and discusses the latest books about the brain.