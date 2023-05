Brain Science with Ginger Campbell, MD: Neuroscience for Everyone

BS 206: Paco Calvo explores Plant Intelligence

This month we have an intriguing interview with Dr. Paco Calvo from the Minimal Intelligence Laboratory at the University of Mercia in Spain. We talk with him about his new book Planta Sapiens: The New Science of Intelligence. We discuss the scientific evidence for plant intelligence while acknowledging that intelligence and consciousness are not the same. It is interesting to think of plants as demonstrating embodied cognition in contrast to the "intelligence" demonstrated by computer software. We also consider the pioneering work of Charles Darwin, who actually studied plant behavior before the invention of time lapse photography. Links and References: Planta Sapiens: The New Science of Plant Intelligence by Paco Calvo Paco Calvo (University of Mercia, Spain) Gagliano, M., Vyazovskiy, V. V., Borbély, A. A., Grimonprez, M., & Depczynski, M. (2016). Learning by Association in Plants. Scientific reports, 6, 38427. https://doi.org/10.1038/srep38427 Please visit http://brainsciencepodcast.com for additional references and episode transcripts.