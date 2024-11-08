Ep.002: Luke Caudillo

Welcome everyone to the Born Primitive Outdoor Podcast with host Aron Snyder. We are excited to welcome one of our oldest and best friends back to the show! Everyone welcome the one and only Luke Caudillo to the podcast! Retired UFC Fighter, coach to the Highlight Justin Gaethje, host of GU Unfiltered, and a source of constant entertainment, Luke certainly doesn't disappoint. He and Aron catch up and reminisce about the old days, and even when things go a bit haywire at the end, he still manages to bring it all together the only way Luke can! Great time catching up with this Legend!