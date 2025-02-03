Powered by RND
GM Sports 365 and Motown Martin take you on a journey around sports while attempting to fix your golf game even though they haven't fixed their own.
  • TGL Golf and Motown Martin Finds His Sister
    In todays episode Motown Martin and GM Sports 365 give their thoughts and feelings on the recent launch of TGL… followed by the shocking development of Motown Martin finding his sister after 20 years!
    --------  
    41:42
  • Divisional Picks and National Championship
    GM Sports 365 and Motown Martin make their playoff picks and their national championship pick
    --------  
    9:41
  • The Bruiser Boys vs The Bogey Brothers
    Aaron Barrera of AB Sports, GM Sports 365, Motown Martin, and the Grill Father Mr Bruisey himself sit down at halftime of the Vols vs Buckeyes disaster of a game for a bonus episode
    --------  
    11:41
  • The Game
    In this episode of the Bogey Brothers Podcast, we dive into one of college football’s biggest rivalries: Michigan vs. Ohio State. We break down the game, analyze the season so far, and explore what it all means for the NCAA playoff race. But that’s not all—get ready to take a trip down memory lane as we relive our own glory days on the field. From clutch moments to unforgettable plays, we share the stories that shaped us as competitors. Tune in for bold takes, season highlights, and a little nostalgia that any sports fan can appreciate!
    --------  
    47:44
  • Top 3 Dream Courses: Faltering Fantasy Football
    in this episode GM Sports 365 and Motown Martin address the faltering fantasy football team of Mr Motown goes over what went wrong.. and then in the second half of the episode we jump into the top 3 golf courses we have been privileged play, and the top 3 courses we hope to one day play.
    --------  
    42:47

