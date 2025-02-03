The Game

In this episode of the Bogey Brothers Podcast, we dive into one of college football’s biggest rivalries: Michigan vs. Ohio State. We break down the game, analyze the season so far, and explore what it all means for the NCAA playoff race. But that’s not all—get ready to take a trip down memory lane as we relive our own glory days on the field. From clutch moments to unforgettable plays, we share the stories that shaped us as competitors. Tune in for bold takes, season highlights, and a little nostalgia that any sports fan can appreciate!