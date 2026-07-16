Is humanity really 6,000 years old? The Bible never actually says that number, but here's how millions of Christians get there, and why the math might not hold up the way we've always assumed.In this video we look closely at Genesis 5, the genealogy from Adam to Noah that's usually treated as a straightforward chronology. But when you compare it to the other genealogies in Genesis, Genesis 4, Genesis 10, and even the two genealogies of Jesus in Matthew and Luke, a different pattern shows up. Not every genealogy in Scripture is tracking years lived.We'll walk through:- Where the "6,000 years" number actually comes from, and why it's not a direct quote from the Bible- Why Genesis 10 tracks nations, Genesis 4 tracks culture, and Genesis 5 does something else entirely- The Hebrew names in Genesis 5, read together, and what they might be quietly saying- The 600 year gap between the Hebrew text and the Greek Septuagint, and why two faithful manuscript traditions could disagree by that much- Why the ages in Genesis 5 might be marking covenant headship instead of a stopwatchThis video doesn't answer how old humanity actually is. That's next. Once you stop treating these genealogies as a countdown, the door opens to a different investigation entirely, and that's exactly where we're headed in the next video.Chapters:0:00 6,000 Years?4:47 Technical Details8:16 What is a Genealogy?17:19 Septuagint Timeline19:34 Theological ConclusionMy book, Dynasty of Slaves: https://amzn.to/4wD4wasMy Substack & Newsletter: https://blkshpbible.substack.com/