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25 Minutes in The Lutheran Confessions
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25 Minutes in The Lutheran Confessions

Caleb Keith
ChristianityHistory
25 Minutes in The Lutheran Confessions
Latest episode

2 episodes

  • 25 Minutes in The Lutheran Confessions

    An Introduction To the Augsburg Confession

    10/05/2026 | 29 mins.
    Learn the history, context, and significance of the Augsburg Confession, and discover why this foundational document became a defining statement of the Lutheran Reformation.
    Show Notes:
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  • 25 Minutes in The Lutheran Confessions

    Introducing 25 Minutes in the Lutheran Confessions

    10/02/2026 | 1 mins.
    25 Minutes in the Lutheran Confessions works its way through the Lutheran Confessions 25 minutes at a time. Join your hosts Dr. Scott Keith and Daniel Emery Price, and Caleb Keith to explore what Lutherans confess about Scripture, Christ, faith, and the Christian life. From the Augsburg Confession to the Formula of Concord, each episode shows how the Lutheran Confessions proclaim and defend the good news of Jesus Christ.
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About 25 Minutes in The Lutheran Confessions
25 Minutes in the Lutheran Confessions works its way through the Lutheran Confessions 25 minutes at a time. Join your hosts Dr. Scott Keith and Daniel Emery Price, and Caleb Keith to explore what Lutherans confess about Scripture, Christ, faith, and the Christian life. From the Augsburg Confession to the Formula of Concord, each episode shows how the Lutheran Confessions proclaim and defend the good news of Jesus Christ.
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ChristianityHistoryReligion & Spirituality

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