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2 episodes
- Learn the history, context, and significance of the Augsburg Confession, and discover why this foundational document became a defining statement of the Lutheran Reformation.
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- 25 Minutes in the Lutheran Confessions works its way through the Lutheran Confessions 25 minutes at a time. Join your hosts Dr. Scott Keith and Daniel Emery Price, and Caleb Keith to explore what Lutherans confess about Scripture, Christ, faith, and the Christian life. From the Augsburg Confession to the Formula of Concord, each episode shows how the Lutheran Confessions proclaim and defend the good news of Jesus Christ.
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About 25 Minutes in The Lutheran Confessions
25 Minutes in the Lutheran Confessions works its way through the Lutheran Confessions 25 minutes at a time. Join your hosts Dr. Scott Keith and Daniel Emery Price, and Caleb Keith to explore what Lutherans confess about Scripture, Christ, faith, and the Christian life. From the Augsburg Confession to the Formula of Concord, each episode shows how the Lutheran Confessions proclaim and defend the good news of Jesus Christ.Podcast website
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25 Minutes in The Lutheran Confessions
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