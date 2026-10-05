25 Minutes in the Lutheran Confessions works its way through the Lutheran Confessions 25 minutes at a time. Join your hosts Dr. Scott Keith and Daniel Emery Price, and Caleb Keith to explore what Lutherans confess about Scripture, Christ, faith, and the Christian life. From the Augsburg Confession to the Formula of Concord, each episode shows how the Lutheran Confessions proclaim and defend the good news of Jesus Christ.

Learn the history, context, and significance of the Augsburg Confession, and discover why this foundational document became a defining statement of the Lutheran Reformation. Show Notes: Support the work at 1517 1517 on Youtube 1517 Podcast Network on Apple Podcasts 1517 Events Schedule 1517 Academy - Free Theological Education 1517 Podcast Listeners Get a Free Book When They Sign Up for Memento This August

An Introduction To the Augsburg Confession

The Catechism in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)

The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)

Living on the Edge with Chip Ingram Daily Podcast

About 25 Minutes in The Lutheran Confessions

About 25 Minutes in The Lutheran Confessions

About 25 Minutes in The Lutheran Confessions