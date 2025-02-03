BRIDGET JONES: MAD ABOUT THE BOY THE OFFICIAL PODCAST is a new and exclusive podcast hosted by journalist and Bridget Jones expert Pandora Sykes. This five-part series features exclusive interviews with Leo Woodall, Helen Fielding, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and the very woman who brought Bridget from page to screen, Renee Zellweger. We also hear juicy insights about the upcoming film from the people behind the scenes such as Director Michael Morris on what he loves about the script and Costume Designer Molly Emma Rowe on the return of the big pants, hello Mummy.
In Episode 2: Mad About the Movies, Pandora Sykes, is joined by Sally Phillips, who plays Bridget’s BFF ‘Shazzer’ and Bridget Jones’s Baby and Mad About The Boy screenwriters Dan Mazer and Abi Morgan, to discuss the iconic 25 year lifespan of Bridget Jones on the Big Screen. We hear about when Sally was approached to play Bridget, how Dan and Abi brought both the hilarious and the sentimental to the new script, and the Mad About the Boy scene which made the whole cast cry. We also hear from Michael Morris on those throwbacks to the first film and from costume designer Molly Emma Rowe on using Bridget’s wardrobe to connect with the audience.
Each episode focuses on a different aspect of the Bridget Jones films, including exclusive interviews with Bridget’s beloved besties, her new love interests, and of course, Bridget herself- Renee Zellweger.
Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy is in cinemas from February.
Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy The Official Podcast is produced by Sony Music Entertainment in association with Universal Pictures International.
Follow @BridgetJones @UniversalPictures and @WorkingTitlePictures on socials for more Bridget Jones content.
Episode 1: Mad About Bridget
In Episode 1: Mad About Bridget, Pandora Sykes is joined by the brains behind Bridget, Helen Fielding. We hear about who inspired the real Daniel Cleaver, her embarrassingly ‘Bridget’ moment and how the comedy and tragedy interact in Mad About the Boy. Helen also ruminates on every Bridget fan’s most pressing of questions: when will Bridget’s story come to an end?
In the second part of the episode, Pandora turns from creator to commentator, inviting authors and Bridget super-fans, Candice Carty-Williams, and Caroline O’Donahue to the table. Candice and Caroline talk about what makes Bridget so loveable, how Fielding’s writing shaped their own feminist works and the social impact of Mark Darcy’s iconic line “I like you, just the way you are”.
INTRODUCING BRIDGET JONES: MAD ABOUT THE BOY THE OFFICIAL PODCAST
