281: Scientifically Proven Ways To Build More Muscle with Nikkiey Stott
Today's episode is packed, and full of all the muscle-building goodness! Get ready to meet Nikkiey Stott, a fitness guru, a muscle-building expert, and your ultimate guide to achieving your dream physique. Nikkiey shares her expertise, providing valuable insights and easy-to-follow tips for you to achieve your muscle-building goals. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned fitness enthusiast, this episode offers evidence-based techniques to enhance your physique and strength. Tune in to gain expert guidance and unlock the secrets to building more muscle effectively. Find show notes at bicepsafterbabies.com/281Follow me on Instagram and Tiktok!Links:Nikkiey Stott’s Instagram and Tiktok bicepsafterbabies.com/45 bicepsafterbabies.com/insider
6/6/2023
52:51
280: How To Successfully Count Macros On Vacation | Live Coaching Session
Summer is just around the corner. It's the season of relaxation, fun, and often vacations. That is why a perfect topic for today's podcast episode is about counting macros while on vacation, another Coaching call inside MACROS 101. Listen to how I coach Camille and help her address the deeper issues by planning ahead, making mindful choices, and being flexible, so she can enjoy her vacation while keeping her nutrition goals in mind.Find show notes at bicepsafterbabies.com/280Follow me on Instagram and Tiktok!Links:bicepsafterbabies.com/waitlistbicepsafterbabies.com/insider
5/30/2023
20:42
279: From Surviving to Thriving: Transforming Trauma into Growth and Healing with Katy Saltsman
Another fantastic guest joined me on the podcast today. Let’s welcome Katy Saltsman, a nutrition coach, and a personal trainer. Prepare to be inspired as Katy candidly shares the lessons she learned, the self-discovery she underwent, and the remarkable growth she achieved in turning her heart-wrenching experience into a testament of strength and pride.Find show notes at bicepsafterbabies.com/279Follow me on Instagram and Tiktok!Links:Katy Saltsman’s Instagram and Podcastbicepsafterbabies.com/253 Are You A People-Pleaser? This Episode’s For Youbicepsafterbabies.com/insider
5/23/2023
33:08
278: Fixing Carbphobia: How to Transition Away from Keto in 3 Easy Steps with Lesya Holzapfel
Are you one of those people who’s afraid of carbs? You are not alone. In today’s episode, my friend Lesya Holzapfel, a Women’s Clean Keto and Carb Cycling Nutritionist, will share her experience and how she overcame her fear of carbs and found a new way to approach her diet. Let's explore the truth about carbs and see if we can conquer our carbphobia together.Find show notes at bicepsafterbabies.com/278Follow me on Instagram and Tiktok!Links:www.bsbtribe.com/podcastLesya Holzapfel Instagram bicepsafterbabies.com/insider
5/16/2023
40:13
277: What To Do When You Hit A Weight Loss Plateau
In this podcast episode, I talk about the frustration and confusion that most people, especially women, feel when they hit a weight loss plateau. I know it can be discouraging, and some have given up on their weight loss journey. Listen as I discuss the importance of understanding that plateaus are a normal part of the process and I'll be sharing my 5 steps to break through a plateau in weight loss. Let's dive in!Find show notes at bicepsafterbabies.com/277Follow me on Instagram and Tiktok!Links:Melissa Porter’s amazing transformation: Episode 35 and Episode 124Eating 900 Calories MORE In A Reverse Diet with Leslie Episode 114Reverse Dieting: Episode 9, Episode 114, Episode 42, and Episode 170Cycles Of Weight Loss Episode 76The Four Phases of Macro Counting: Cutting, Reverse Dieting, Maintaining, and Bulking Episode 266bicepsafterbabies.com/insider
Being a mom is tough, but it doesn't have to mean your fittest days are behind you. Each week, join host Amber Brueseke, founder of Biceps After Babies, as she brings you the fitness tips, nutrition strategies, mindset hacks, and real-life tangible takeaways that can help YOU take the guesswork out of healthy eating and exercise. This podcast includes episodes covering weight loss, IIFYM, wellness, workout, exercise, weight lifting, fat loss, counting macros, healthy living, mindset, mom fitness, and health advice.For daily fitness tips, inspiration, and free resources: INSTAGRAM: @biceps.after.babies FACEBOOK" "Biceps After Babies Ladies" SHOW NOTES: www.bicepsafterbabies.com/podcast