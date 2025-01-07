Powered by RND
We Know Deal or No Deal Island

Rob Cesternino, Jenny Autumn, Chappell
Welcome to We Know DONDI, the RHAP podcast where Rob Cesternino, Jenny Autumn, and Chappell bring you episodic recaps of Deal or No Deal Island Season 2!
  • Deal or No Deal Island EXPLAINED
    Today, Rob explains what Deal or No Deal Island for the uninitiated.
    3:36
  • Can Parvati Slay the Banker? | Deal or No Deal Island Season 2
    Today, Rob, Jenny, Chappell, and special guest, Maddy Pomilla predict how Survivor icon, Parvati Shallow, will do on Deal or No Deal Island Season 2.
    43:08
  • Who is the Golden God? Deal or No Deal Island’s Season 2’s David Genat Explained
    Today, Rob, Jenny, Chappell, and special guest, Shannon Guss predict how Survivor AU legend David Genat will do on Deal or No Deal Island Season 2.
    40:33
  • Does Dr. Will Still Have It? | Deal or No Deal Island Season 2
    Today, Rob, Jenny, Chappell, and special guest, Lovina predict how Big Brother legend Dr. Will Kirby will do on Deal or No Deal Island Season 2.
    40:52
  • Joe Manganiello Previews Deal or No Deal Island Season 2
    Today, hosts speak with DONDI host, Joe Manganiello about what to expect from Season 2 of Deal or No Deal Island.
    27:43

About We Know Deal or No Deal Island

Welcome to We Know DONDI, the RHAP podcast where Rob Cesternino, Jenny Autumn, and Chappell bring you episodic recaps of Deal or No Deal Island Season 2! This isn’t your average briefcase showdown—season 2 is packed with high-stakes drama, strategic gameplay, and unexpected twists as contestants battle it out in paradise for life-changing cash prizes. Join Rob, Jenny, and Chappell as they break down each episode’s biggest moments, analyze the players’ strategies, and debate whether they made the right call—deal or no deal. Don’t miss out on the fun as we dive into all the island action!
