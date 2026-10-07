Better in Bed with The Sleep Doctor

Ever wonder what your brain is actually doing while you sleep? In this episode, Dr. Michael Breus sits down with legendary brain coach Jim Kwik — who also happens to be his former sleep patient — to break down the powerful link between sleep and brain performance. Jim opens up about his childhood brain injury, years of severe sleep deprivation, and the surgery that changed his life after being diagnosed with severe obstructive sleep apnea. Then he shares the ideas behind his new book, Limitless Daily, including the phenomenon of ‘sleep inertia’ — that foggy window right after you wake up when your mind is most open.



For more information about the episode, head here: https://sleepdoctor.com/pages/podcast.



Stay up to date with Lemonada on Facebook, and Instagram.



For a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this and every other Lemonada show, go to lemonadamedia.com/sponsors.



Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our show and get bonus content. Subscribe today at lemonadapremium.com.



Upgrade your sleep. Visit coopsleepgoods.com/BETTERINBED to get 20% off your first order.



Chapters:



0:00 What your brain does while you sleep



0:20 Meet Jim Kwik, the Brain Coach



2:43 Jim's childhood traumatic brain injury and "the boy with the broken brain"



5:06 Rock bottom: 90 minutes of sleep a night and hospitalization



6:38 Diagnosis: severe obstructive sleep apnea and the surgery



7:59 Does poor sleep undermine brain training techniques?



9:17 Introducing Limitless Daily and sleep inertia



9:43 Sponsor: Coop Sleep Goods pillows



11:11 What is sleep inertia?



15:36 Building a mental morning routine



17:43 Dr. Breus's physical morning routine (breaths, water, sunlight)



19:06 The power of reading fiction for the mind



22:16 Human intelligence vs. AI and cognitive offloading



22:44 The MIT ChatGPT study on memory and mental effort



24:13 Sponsor: Sleep Doctor home sleep study



26:27 Mailbag question: Is cramming worth losing sleep?



26:57 Sleep, memory consolidation, and the brain's "night shift"



27:45 Dreams, creativity, and famous ideas born from sleep



30:15 The Pomodoro Technique for studying



33:33 The "end of day" visualization exercise



34:22 Doom scrolling and sleep procrastination



35:32 Setting your "true north" each morning



36:16 Closing and takeaways

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices