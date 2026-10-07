Better in Bed with The Sleep Doctor

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
10 episodes
- Dr. Michael Breus sits down with sleep researcher Dr. Michael Grandner (University of Arizona) to explore the hidden links between sleep and athletic performance. They also unpack the latest science around dreams, and how the brain sorts and processes memories during sleep. Plus, Dr. Grandner offers a clear clinical definition of insomnia (and why CBT-I beats sleeping pills), and reveals surprising research showing that a simple sleepiness questionnaire can predict sports injuries — even concussions — better than traditional risk factors.
For more information about the episode, head here: https://sleepdoctor.com/pages/podcast.
Stay up to date with Lemonada on Facebook, and Instagram.
For a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this and every other Lemonada show, go to lemonadamedia.com/sponsors.
Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our show and get bonus content. Subscribe today at lemonadapremium.com.
Want cleaner air and better mornings? Head to Barnakl.com to save up to 25% and try it risk-free with their 30-day money-back guarantee.
Try the iFIT app free for seven days with code BETTERSLEEP.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Dr. Michael J. Breus talks with Stanford sleep specialist Dr. Rafael Pelayo, author of How to Sleep, in a "grand rounds" style conversation that spans kids' sleep from babies to teenagers. Dr. Pelayo explains why parents should agree on a sleep and feeding plan early, how to spot pediatric sleep apnea, and why he's skeptical of melatonin and other supplements for kids. He also makes the case for later school start times, explains why sleeping in more than two hours on weekends signals sleep deprivation in teens, and shares why the content of a screen may matter more than its blue light.
For more information about the episode, head here: https://sleepdoctor.com/pages/podcast.
Stay up to date with Lemonada on Facebook, and Instagram.
For a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this and every other Lemonada show, go to lemonadamedia.com/sponsors.
Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our show and get bonus content. Subscribe today at lemonadapremium.com.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Dr. Michael J. Breus sits down with Blue Zones explorer and Netflix host Dan Buettner to uncover what the healthiest, longest-lived people on Earth can teach us about sleep. Discover why centenarians often sleep in two segments, how napping 20+ minutes at least five days a week is linked to lower cardiovascular disease risk, and how to turn your bedroom into a Blue Zone with the right light, sound, and temperature. Dan's big idea: if you want to live longer, don't change your behavior, change your environment.
For more information about the episode, head here: https://sleepdoctor.com/pages/podcast.
Stay up to date with Lemonada on Facebook, and Instagram.
For a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this and every other Lemonada show, go to lemonadamedia.com/sponsors.
Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our show and get bonus content. Subscribe today at lemonadapremium.com.
Upgrade your sleep. Visit coopsleepgoods.com/BETTERINBED to get 20% off your first order.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Is sleeping in separate beds a red flag for your relationship — or could it save it? Dr. Michael Breus talks with clinical psychologist and sleep scientist Dr. Wendy Troxel, author of Sharing the Covers: Every Couple's Guide to Better Sleep, about why the modern assumption that intimacy requires sharing a bed doesn't hold up. They cover the stigma around snoring and sleep apnea testing, how mismatched CPAP struggles can quietly breed resentment, and share practical fixes like the Scandinavian sleep method. Plus, a listener needs help navigating a toddler who's taken over the marital bed.
For more information about the episode, head here: https://sleepdoctor.com/pages/podcast.
Stay up to date with Lemonada on Facebook, and Instagram.
For a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this and every other Lemonada show, go to lemonadamedia.com/sponsors.
Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our show and get bonus content. Subscribe today at lemonadapremium.com.
Upgrade your sleep. Visit coopsleepgoods.com/BETTERINBED to get 20% off your first order.
Chapters:
0:00 Resentment in the bedroom
2:35 How Wendy went from relationship researcher to sleep scientist
3:55 A brief history of couples' sleeping arrangements
5:51 Why sleeping apart feels taboo (but isn't)
7:34 When Wendy recommends a trial separation
11:04 Snoring, invalidation, and resentment
12:14 Sponsor break: Coop Sleep Goods
13:38 Why people resist sleep testing
16:17 Case study: CPAP struggles and switching to an oral appliance
17:21 Couples based sleep apnea treatment (WEPAP)
19:20 Dr. Breus opens up about his own sleep apnea
21:01 Listener question from Zack
22:52 Wendy unpacks a common parent issue
26:43 Dr. Breus's on call parenting schedule idea
28:57 Sponsor break: Sleep Doctor
29:46 Temperature differences and the Scandinavian sleep method
31:10 Real red flags: when a sleep divorce signals deeper issues
33:39 Wendy's #1 tip for better sleep
34:41 Where to find Wendy Troxel and her book
35:37 Recap and closing thoughts
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Ever wonder what your brain is actually doing while you sleep? In this episode, Dr. Michael Breus sits down with legendary brain coach Jim Kwik — who also happens to be his former sleep patient — to break down the powerful link between sleep and brain performance. Jim opens up about his childhood brain injury, years of severe sleep deprivation, and the surgery that changed his life after being diagnosed with severe obstructive sleep apnea. Then he shares the ideas behind his new book, Limitless Daily, including the phenomenon of ‘sleep inertia’ — that foggy window right after you wake up when your mind is most open.
For more information about the episode, head here: https://sleepdoctor.com/pages/podcast.
Stay up to date with Lemonada on Facebook, and Instagram.
For a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this and every other Lemonada show, go to lemonadamedia.com/sponsors.
Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our show and get bonus content. Subscribe today at lemonadapremium.com.
Upgrade your sleep. Visit coopsleepgoods.com/BETTERINBED to get 20% off your first order.
Chapters:
0:00 What your brain does while you sleep
0:20 Meet Jim Kwik, the Brain Coach
2:43 Jim's childhood traumatic brain injury and "the boy with the broken brain"
5:06 Rock bottom: 90 minutes of sleep a night and hospitalization
6:38 Diagnosis: severe obstructive sleep apnea and the surgery
7:59 Does poor sleep undermine brain training techniques?
9:17 Introducing Limitless Daily and sleep inertia
9:43 Sponsor: Coop Sleep Goods pillows
11:11 What is sleep inertia?
15:36 Building a mental morning routine
17:43 Dr. Breus's physical morning routine (breaths, water, sunlight)
19:06 The power of reading fiction for the mind
22:16 Human intelligence vs. AI and cognitive offloading
22:44 The MIT ChatGPT study on memory and mental effort
24:13 Sponsor: Sleep Doctor home sleep study
26:27 Mailbag question: Is cramming worth losing sleep?
26:57 Sleep, memory consolidation, and the brain's "night shift"
27:45 Dreams, creativity, and famous ideas born from sleep
30:15 The Pomodoro Technique for studying
33:33 The "end of day" visualization exercise
34:22 Doom scrolling and sleep procrastination
35:32 Setting your "true north" each morning
36:16 Closing and takeaways
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
More Health & Wellness podcasts
- On Purpose with Jay ShettyBusiness, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- Huberman LabHealth & Wellness, Life Sciences, Science
- Culture Apothecary with Alex ClarkHealth & Wellness
- Biohack-itAlternative Health, Health & Wellness
- The Dylan Gemelli PodcastAlternative Health, Health & Wellness
- Get Sleepy: stories for sleepAlternative Health, Drama, Fiction, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family, Stories for Kids
- Love, Lately with Loren LoRosaHealth & Wellness, Leisure, Relationships, Sexuality, Society & Culture
- The Dr. John Delony ShowHealth & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Society & Culture
- Passion Struck with John R. MilesAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- Nothing much happens: bedtime stories to help you sleepFiction, Health & Wellness
Trending Health & Wellness podcasts
- Not Your DoctorHealth & Wellness, Science, Society & Culture
- The Chalene Show | Pop Culture, Women's Health, & FitnessEducation, Entertainment News, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, News, Nutrition, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- You're Not Too MuchEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Personal Journals, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- The Sober Mom LifeAlternative Health, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family, Mental Health, Parenting
- EXPANDED Podcast by To Be Magnetic™Alternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Spirituality
- Radio HeadspaceHealth & Wellness, Mental Health
- Barbell Medicine PodcastHealth & Wellness
- The Hunter Williams PodcastHealth & Wellness
- Nutrition Facts with Dr. GregerAlternative Health, Health & Wellness, Nutrition
- Sleep Wave: Sleep Meditation & Sleepy StoriesHealth & Wellness, Mental Health
- The Biohacking StandardsAlternative Health, Business, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Religion & Spirituality, Spirituality
- Hacking Your ADHDHealth & Wellness, Mental Health
- Well Beyond 40Fitness, Health & Wellness, Nutrition
- I Love Being SoberBusiness, Careers, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- Tracks To Relax Sleep MeditationsAlternative Health, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- The Modern Therapist's Survival Guide with Curt Widhalm and Katie VernoyAlternative Health, Health & Wellness
- Sue's Healthy Minutes with Sue Becker | The Bread BeckersAlternative Health, Arts, Food, Health & Wellness, Nutrition
- Cameron Hanes - Keep Hammering CollectiveHealth & Wellness, Sports
- EmPowered RadioEducation, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Nutrition, Self-Improvement
- I Have ADHD PodcastEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- The Ben Azadi ShowAlternative Health, Health & Wellness
- Core IM | Internal Medicine PodcastEducation, Health & Wellness, Medicine
- Daily Meditation PodcastBuddhism, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Religion & Spirituality
About Better in Bed with The Sleep Doctor
Everybody seems to be obsessed with sleep. Tracking it. Talking about it. Stressing over it. Losing (more) sleep over it. But what about actually getting better at it? Sleep Doctor Michael Breus combines science, storytelling, and practical advice to leave listeners with the tools they need to improve their sleep and their entire lives. Whether you’re entering menopause, trying to get your kid down for a nap, or overwhelmed by which sleep supplements are worth your money, Dr. Breus and his expert guests are here to help you sleep better. Better in Bed is a new series from Lemonada Media, created in partnership with Sleep Doctor.Podcast website
Listen to Better in Bed with The Sleep Doctor, On Purpose with Jay Shetty and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Better in Bed with The Sleep Doctor
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.