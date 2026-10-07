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Better in Bed with The Sleep Doctor

Michael Breus, Sleep Doctor
Health & Wellness
Better in Bed with The Sleep Doctor
Latest episode

10 episodes

  • Better in Bed with The Sleep Doctor

    The Science of Dreams, Insomnia & Athletic Recovery with Dr. Michael Grandner

    10/07/2026 | 47 mins.
    Dr. Michael Breus sits down with sleep researcher Dr. Michael Grandner (University of Arizona) to explore the hidden links between sleep and athletic performance. They also unpack the latest science around dreams, and how the brain sorts and processes memories during sleep. Plus, Dr. Grandner offers a clear clinical definition of insomnia (and why CBT-I beats sleeping pills), and reveals surprising research showing that a simple sleepiness questionnaire can predict sports injuries — even concussions — better than traditional risk factors.

    For more information about the episode, head here: https://sleepdoctor.com/pages/podcast.

    Stay up to date with Lemonada on Facebook, and Instagram.

    For a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this and every other Lemonada show, go to lemonadamedia.com/sponsors.

    Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our show and get bonus content. Subscribe today at lemonadapremium.com.

    Want cleaner air and better mornings? Head to Barnakl.com to save up to 25% and try it risk-free with their 30-day money-back guarantee.

    Try the iFIT app free for seven days with code BETTERSLEEP.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Better in Bed with The Sleep Doctor

    Forget What You Learned About Sleep Training with Dr. Rafael Pelayo

    09/30/2026 | 41 mins.
    Dr. Michael J. Breus talks with Stanford sleep specialist Dr. Rafael Pelayo, author of How to Sleep, in a "grand rounds" style conversation that spans kids' sleep from babies to teenagers. Dr. Pelayo explains why parents should agree on a sleep and feeding plan early, how to spot pediatric sleep apnea, and why he's skeptical of melatonin and other supplements for kids. He also makes the case for later school start times, explains why sleeping in more than two hours on weekends signals sleep deprivation in teens, and shares why the content of a screen may matter more than its blue light.

    For more information about the episode, head here: https://sleepdoctor.com/pages/podcast.

    Stay up to date with Lemonada on Facebook, and Instagram.

    For a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this and every other Lemonada show, go to lemonadamedia.com/sponsors.

    Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our show and get bonus content. Subscribe today at lemonadapremium.com.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Better in Bed with The Sleep Doctor

    Turn Your Bedroom into a Blue Zone with Dan Buettner

    09/23/2026 | 30 mins.
    Dr. Michael J. Breus sits down with Blue Zones explorer and Netflix host Dan Buettner to uncover what the healthiest, longest-lived people on Earth can teach us about sleep. Discover why centenarians often sleep in two segments, how napping 20+ minutes at least five days a week is linked to lower cardiovascular disease risk, and how to turn your bedroom into a Blue Zone with the right light, sound, and temperature. Dan's big idea: if you want to live longer, don't change your behavior, change your environment.

    For more information about the episode, head here: https://sleepdoctor.com/pages/podcast.

    Stay up to date with Lemonada on Facebook, and Instagram.

    For a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this and every other Lemonada show, go to lemonadamedia.com/sponsors.

    Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our show and get bonus content. Subscribe today at lemonadapremium.com.

    Upgrade your sleep. Visit coopsleepgoods.com/BETTERINBED to get 20% off your first order.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Better in Bed with The Sleep Doctor

    Why Sleeping Apart Might Save Your Marriage with Dr. Wendy Troxel

    09/16/2026 | 40 mins.
    Is sleeping in separate beds a red flag for your relationship — or could it save it? Dr. Michael Breus talks with clinical psychologist and sleep scientist Dr. Wendy Troxel, author of Sharing the Covers: Every Couple's Guide to Better Sleep, about why the modern assumption that intimacy requires sharing a bed doesn't hold up. They cover the stigma around snoring and sleep apnea testing, how mismatched CPAP struggles can quietly breed resentment, and share practical fixes like the Scandinavian sleep method. Plus, a listener needs help navigating a toddler who's taken over the marital bed.

    For more information about the episode, head here: https://sleepdoctor.com/pages/podcast.

    Stay up to date with Lemonada on Facebook, and Instagram.

    For a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this and every other Lemonada show, go to lemonadamedia.com/sponsors.

    Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our show and get bonus content. Subscribe today at lemonadapremium.com.

    Upgrade your sleep. Visit coopsleepgoods.com/BETTERINBED to get 20% off your first order.

    Chapters:

    0:00 Resentment in the bedroom

    2:35 How Wendy went from relationship researcher to sleep scientist

    3:55 A brief history of couples' sleeping arrangements

    5:51 Why sleeping apart feels taboo (but isn't)

    7:34 When Wendy recommends a trial separation

    11:04 Snoring, invalidation, and resentment

    12:14 Sponsor break: Coop Sleep Goods

    13:38 Why people resist sleep testing

    16:17 Case study: CPAP struggles and switching to an oral appliance

    17:21 Couples based sleep apnea treatment (WEPAP)

    19:20 Dr. Breus opens up about his own sleep apnea

    21:01 Listener question from Zack

    22:52 Wendy unpacks a common parent issue

    26:43 Dr. Breus's on call parenting schedule idea

    28:57 Sponsor break: Sleep Doctor

    29:46 Temperature differences and the Scandinavian sleep method

    31:10 Real red flags: when a sleep divorce signals deeper issues

    33:39 Wendy's #1 tip for better sleep

    34:41 Where to find Wendy Troxel and her book

    35:37 Recap and closing thoughts
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Better in Bed with The Sleep Doctor

    Morning Habits to Rewire Your Brain with Jim Kwik

    09/09/2026 | 40 mins.
    Ever wonder what your brain is actually doing while you sleep? In this episode, Dr. Michael Breus sits down with legendary brain coach Jim Kwik — who also happens to be his former sleep patient — to break down the powerful link between sleep and brain performance. Jim opens up about his childhood brain injury, years of severe sleep deprivation, and the surgery that changed his life after being diagnosed with severe obstructive sleep apnea. Then he shares the ideas behind his new book, Limitless Daily, including the phenomenon of ‘sleep inertia’ — that foggy window right after you wake up when your mind is most open.

    For more information about the episode, head here: https://sleepdoctor.com/pages/podcast.

    Stay up to date with Lemonada on Facebook, and Instagram.

    For a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this and every other Lemonada show, go to lemonadamedia.com/sponsors.

    Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our show and get bonus content. Subscribe today at lemonadapremium.com.

    Upgrade your sleep. Visit coopsleepgoods.com/BETTERINBED to get 20% off your first order.

    Chapters:

    0:00 What your brain does while you sleep

    0:20 Meet Jim Kwik, the Brain Coach

    2:43 Jim's childhood traumatic brain injury and "the boy with the broken brain"

    5:06 Rock bottom: 90 minutes of sleep a night and hospitalization

    6:38 Diagnosis: severe obstructive sleep apnea and the surgery

    7:59 Does poor sleep undermine brain training techniques?

    9:17 Introducing Limitless Daily and sleep inertia

    9:43 Sponsor: Coop Sleep Goods pillows

    11:11 What is sleep inertia?

    15:36 Building a mental morning routine

    17:43 Dr. Breus's physical morning routine (breaths, water, sunlight)

    19:06 The power of reading fiction for the mind

    22:16 Human intelligence vs. AI and cognitive offloading

    22:44 The MIT ChatGPT study on memory and mental effort

    24:13 Sponsor: Sleep Doctor home sleep study

    26:27 Mailbag question: Is cramming worth losing sleep?

    26:57 Sleep, memory consolidation, and the brain's "night shift"

    27:45 Dreams, creativity, and famous ideas born from sleep

    30:15 The Pomodoro Technique for studying

    33:33 The "end of day" visualization exercise

    34:22 Doom scrolling and sleep procrastination

    35:32 Setting your "true north" each morning

    36:16 Closing and takeaways
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Better in Bed with The Sleep Doctor
Everybody seems to be obsessed with sleep. Tracking it. Talking about it. Stressing over it. Losing (more) sleep over it. But what about actually getting better at it? Sleep Doctor Michael Breus combines science, storytelling, and practical advice to leave listeners with the tools they need to improve their sleep and their entire lives. Whether you’re entering menopause, trying to get your kid down for a nap, or overwhelmed by which sleep supplements are worth your money, Dr. Breus and his expert guests are here to help you sleep better. Better in Bed is a new series from Lemonada Media, created in partnership with Sleep Doctor.
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