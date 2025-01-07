Is the Press Preemptively Caving to Trump?

Matt Bennett joins to discuss the most dangerous Trump appointments and the worrying signals of fear by MSNBC and others. Highlights / Lowlights Mona: The Iron Man of America’s op-ed pages (David Von Drehle, WaPo) and Mona’s contribution to the George Will tribute symposium, ‘Conservatism’s Vital Champion.’ The Pursuit of Happiness: How Classical Writers on Virtue Inspired the Lives of the Founders and Defined America by Jeffrey Rosen Matt: The attempted Martial Law coup in South Korea (lowlight) and the response of South Korean politicians and citizens (highlight). Bill: The DOGE versus the NED by James Piereson (The New Criterion) Linda: Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth See the Same Enemies (Carlos Lozada, NYT) Damon: The killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and the perverse glee of some on the very online left. (Lowlights)