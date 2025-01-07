In the inaugural episode of The Mona Charen Show, Mona welcomes New York Times columnist Pamela Paul to discuss why girls are getting negative messages about womanhood. Also: sex differences, social media, motherhood, and men's struggles.
1:04:13
Coming soon—a new show hosted by Mona Charen
1:11
The Final Beg to Differ
Mona and the gang bid farewell to this format, discuss what will replace it, and offer a glimpse of future plans.
Highlights / Lowlights:
Mona outlined the future of her new show.
Bill previews his forthcoming book on political psychology.
Linda: The Silver Candlesticks: A Novel of the Spanish Inquisition, Linda’s forthcoming book, which you can pre-order now! Make sure you sign up for Linda’s Substack.
Damon: While Damon finishes his forthcoming book on Leo Strauss, go down the Straussian rabbithole at Notes from the Middleground.
Referenced work: Bret Stephens’s “Done With Trump” in the NYT
1:18:13
Trump's Most Dangerous Nominee
Noah Smith joins to discuss what Tulsi Gabbard could do to America, the other anti-qualified nominees, the Penny/Mangione cases, and what Syria should remind us of.
Highlights / Lowlights
Mona: Rupert Murdoch's Succession Fiasco, Clive Irving at Vanity Fair
Linda: Why Does Pete Hegseth Keep Talking About ‘Warfighters’? Elliot Ackerman at The Free Press.
Bill: His WSJ column: Save a Reagan Initiative From Musk and Ramaswamy
Damon: When Democracy’s Defenders Turn Into Its Gravediggers, Yascha Mounck
Noah makes his reasoned pitch as to why rabbits make excellent pets.
1:09:48
Is the Press Preemptively Caving to Trump?
Matt Bennett joins to discuss the most dangerous Trump appointments and the worrying signals of fear by MSNBC and others.
Highlights / Lowlights
Mona: The Iron Man of America’s op-ed pages (David Von Drehle, WaPo) and Mona’s contribution to the George Will tribute symposium, ‘Conservatism’s Vital Champion.’
The Pursuit of Happiness: How Classical Writers on Virtue Inspired the Lives of the Founders and Defined America by Jeffrey Rosen
Matt: The attempted Martial Law coup in South Korea (lowlight) and the response of South Korean politicians and citizens (highlight).
Bill: The DOGE versus the NED by James Piereson (The New Criterion)
Linda: Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth See the Same Enemies (Carlos Lozada, NYT)
Damon: The killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and the perverse glee of some on the very online left. (Lowlights)
After a great five year run on Beg to Differ, Mona Charen brings you a new show dedicated to deepening your understanding of complex issues and trends facing society. Each week she'll engage an expert for a probing discussion that goes past the day's headlines.