Powered by RND
PodcastsBusinessBecoming NEXTonSCENE™
Listen to Becoming NEXTonSCENE™ in the App
Listen to Becoming NEXTonSCENE™ in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Becoming NEXTonSCENE™

Podcast Becoming NEXTonSCENE™
NEXTonSCENE Media, LLC
Built an entire business off of social media and youtube! Teaching you how to BECOME NEXTonSCENE with our Founder's expertise and our fabulous GUESTS from Start...
BusinessMarketingBusinessEntrepreneurshipBusinessCareers

Available Episodes

5 of 100
  • Reinventing the Holidays: Divorce and New Beginnings
    Our podcast is back this week with the amazing Founding Attorney of Foundations Family Law, Jolee Vacchi! Jolee is definitely the go to expert when it comes to Divorce and Domestic Violence when it comes to families.  Learning to cope as peacefully as possible is her and her teams specialty 
    --------  
    23:43
  • How To Bring A Product To Market Successfully
    Jennifer Cassara, has been in the product world for over 30 years! She has part of super successful launches for businesses who are launching products and is SO excited to share her newest venture! If you are looking for unique ways to bring your product to market successfully, this podcast is for you!
    --------  
    33:21
  • EMT Nurse to MedSpa Owner.
    Wendy Vaughan is a Board Certified Nurse Practitioner, Injection Specialist and Owner of Stay Beautiful MedSpa in Woburn MA since 2018.    She started her medical career at age 19 working as an Emergency Medical Technician responding to emergencies in Somerville, Chelsea & Everett She also use to be a volunteer firefighter and learned how to navigate burning buildings with full gear on! (So cool!)   Tune in to get inspired by this rockstar.   
    --------  
    20:32
  • Utilizing Social Media for Makeup Tips vs. Hiring an Expert
    We are back this week with Creative Contour by Carla our team makeup artist sharing all about the tips when it comes to utilizing social media makeup tips vs. hiring an expert.   What styles for makeup are coming back? Tune in get inspired!
    --------  
    22:05
  • Social Media and AI , Where the future is headed.
    Join us as we chat with Marketing Expert, Forbes 30 under 30 honoree Adriana Lacy as she continues to see growth and change within the power of AI. 
    --------  
    16:44

More Business podcasts

Trending Business podcasts

About Becoming NEXTonSCENE™

Built an entire business off of social media and youtube! Teaching you how to BECOME NEXTonSCENE with our Founder's expertise and our fabulous GUESTS from Start-ups to Celebrities life experiences.
Podcast website

Listen to Becoming NEXTonSCENE™, Founder's Story and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.0.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/14/2024 - 6:35:05 AM