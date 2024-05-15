Reinventing the Holidays: Divorce and New Beginnings
Our podcast is back this week with the amazing Founding Attorney of Foundations Family Law, Jolee Vacchi!
Jolee is definitely the go to expert when it comes to Divorce and Domestic Violence when it comes to families.
Learning to cope as peacefully as possible is her and her teams specialty
--------
23:43
How To Bring A Product To Market Successfully
Jennifer Cassara, has been in the product world for over 30 years! She has part of super successful launches for businesses who are launching products and is SO excited to share her newest venture!
If you are looking for unique ways to bring your product to market successfully, this podcast is for you!
--------
33:21
EMT Nurse to MedSpa Owner.
Wendy Vaughan is a Board Certified Nurse Practitioner, Injection Specialist and Owner of Stay Beautiful MedSpa in Woburn MA since 2018.
She started her medical career at age 19 working as an Emergency Medical Technician responding to emergencies in Somerville, Chelsea & Everett
She also use to be a volunteer firefighter and learned how to navigate burning buildings with full gear on! (So cool!)
Tune in to get inspired by this rockstar.
--------
20:32
Utilizing Social Media for Makeup Tips vs. Hiring an Expert
We are back this week with Creative Contour by Carla our team makeup artist sharing all about the tips when it comes to utilizing social media makeup tips vs. hiring an expert.
What styles for makeup are coming back? Tune in get inspired!
--------
22:05
Social Media and AI , Where the future is headed.
Join us as we chat with Marketing Expert, Forbes 30 under 30 honoree Adriana Lacy as she continues to see growth and change within the power of AI.