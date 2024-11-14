Powered by RND
Beachside Briefings

Podcast Beachside Briefings
City of North Myrtle Beach
Welcome to the City of North Myrtle Beach, located in South Carolina! We are your hosts, Lauren Jessie and Officer Pat Wilkinson. Tune in as we talk public safe...
  • Training Tomorrow’s Officers
    Sgt. Kyle Smith with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department joins Lauren and Officer Pat on this episode of Beachside Briefings to discuss the hiring and training process for the City's Officers. Tune in to learn how North Myrtle Beach trains their Officers, why Sgt. Smith became a Police Officer, and what advice he gives to those interested in a career in Law Enforcement.
    --------  
    40:29
  • Keeping North Myrtle Beach Safe with Chief Sellers
    The Assistant Chief of Police Johnny Sellers joins Lauren and Officer Pat on this episode of Beachside Briefings to discuss the City's up and coming Real Time Crime Center, how residents can promote safety in their neighborhoods, and challenges that Law Enforcement is facing. 
    --------  
    36:26
  • Talkin' Trash With Public Works
    Lauren and Officer Pat put James Keel from the Sanitation Department in the hot seat this week! Ever wonder how much trash the City collects each day or in a whole year? Tune in to find out!
    --------  
    17:52
  • Planning For The Future
    On this episode of Beachside Briefings, Lauren and Officer Pat sit down with the Assistant Director of Planning and Development, Suzanne Pritchard! She talks permits, planning for the future, and trees. 
    --------  
    23:26
  • Meet the Queen of Fun
    This episode, Lauren and Pat are talking with the Queen of Fun herself, Angel Sylvester! Tune in to hear about special events and programs happening in the City of North Myrtle Beach, and even learn about a new event that utilizes drones!
    --------  
    28:57

