Is the San Diego Padres ownership situation to blame for the team's slow offseason? Is it the reason Jurickson Profar signed with the Braves? And what would John Seidler look like as the "control person" of the team?
1:28:22
Darren Smith discusses A.J. Preller's toughest task
For the third week in a row, two unemployed guys who are passionate about San Diego sports (and politics) got together to talk about the San Diego Padres, the Los Angeles Dodgers, whether Roki Sasaki and Tanner Scott signing with the Dodgers is bad for MLB, what the Padres need to change about their roster in the next month…. and then we talked a little bit about inauguration day.
1:21:39
Darren Smith returns to talk fires, Padres, Roki Sasaki & SDFC
Darren and John are still unemployed and still talking into microphones, this time at Darren's house in Imperial Beach. This conversation jumps all over the place, but it's well worth your time.
1:18:56
The view from unemployment with Darren Smith
You remember Darren Smith! He's that guy from the radio who has been guesting on every podcast in town since he left radio. I lied and told him I had a podcast so that he'd come up and chat with me about the state of sports media, the Padres cutting spending, San Diego sports fandom, the future MLS team, dreams of an NBA arena in Mission Valley and so much more.
1:18:50
State of the Padres & Padres media (December 2024)
I know that a lot of the people subscribed to this newsletter/podcast subscribed to hear my thoughts on the San Diego Padres. It's been a while since I dove deep into the team and gave any sort of grand thoughts. So, I thought I'd do that today, starting with the media covering the Padres and then getting to the roster construction.