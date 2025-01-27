Powered by RND
Bandwagon Beach

Podcast Bandwagon Beach
John Gennaro
John Gennaro is a longtime San Diego sports fan who occasionally blogs and podcasts about his fandom, his family and his life. Occasionally, he's joined by frie...
SportsBaseball

Available Episodes

5 of 7
  • Padres offseason: Causation or correlation?
    Is the San Diego Padres ownership situation to blame for the team’s slow offseason? Is it the reason Jurickson Profar signed with the Braves? And what would John Seidler look like as the “control person” of the team? This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit bandwagonbeach.substack.com
    --------  
    1:28:22
  • Darren Smith discusses A.J. Preller's toughest task
    For the third week in a row, two unemployed guys who are passionate about San Diego sports (and politics) got together to talk about the San Diego Padres, the Los Angeles Dodgers, whether Roki Sasaki and Tanner Scott signing with the Dodgers is bad for MLB, what the Padres need to change about their roster in the next month…. and then we talked a little bit about inauguration day. This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit bandwagonbeach.substack.com
    --------  
    1:21:39
  • Darren Smith returns to talk fires, Padres, Roki Sasaki & SDFC
    Darren and John are still unemployed and still talking into microphones, this time at Darren’s house in Imperial Beach. This conversation jumps all over the place, but it’s well worth your time. This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit bandwagonbeach.substack.com
    --------  
    1:18:56
  • The view from unemployment with Darren Smith
    You remember Darren Smith! He’s that guy from the radio who has been guesting on every podcast in town since he left radio. I lied and told him I had a podcast so that he’d come up and chat with me about the state of sports media, the Padres cutting spending, San Diego sports fandom, the future MLS team, dreams of an NBA arena in Mission Valley and so much more. This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit bandwagonbeach.substack.com
    --------  
    1:18:50
  • State of the Padres & Padres media (December 2024)
    I know that a lot of the people subscribed to this newsletter/podcast subscribed to hear my thoughts on the San Diego Padres. It’s been a while since I dove deep into the team and gave any sort of grand thoughts. So, I thought I’d do that today, starting with the media covering the Padres and then getting to the roster construction. This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit bandwagonbeach.substack.com
    --------  
    33:24

About Bandwagon Beach

John Gennaro is a longtime San Diego sports fan who occasionally blogs and podcasts about his fandom, his family and his life. Occasionally, he's joined by friends! bandwagonbeach.substack.com
Podcast website

