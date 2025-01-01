Ash & Rachel discuss the hot new Tiktok trend: #shadowwork. What is the shadow and why are all these Austin influencers suddenly preoccupied with it? SOURCES: - How a Self-Published Book Broke ‘All the Rules’ and Became a Best Seller - https://www.nytimes.com/2024/05/30/books/booksupdate/keila-shaheen-shadow-work-journal-tiktok.html - Keila Shaheen’s Shadow Work Journal - https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/The-Shadow-Work-Journal/Keila-Shaheen/9781668069189 - Julian Himself - https://www.tiktok.com/@julienhimself - Julian’s CNN “apology” for his manosphere behavior - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wPT5dFHK3wo&t=85s - Shaheen, K. (2020). *Shadow Work Journal: A Guide to Integrate and Transcend Your Shadows.* (1st ed.). Independently published. - https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Julien_Blanc - Johnson, R. A. (1991). *Owning Your Own Shadow: Understanding the Dark Side of the Psyche.* HarperOne. - Zweig, C., & Abrams, J. (Eds.). (1991). *Meeting the Shadow: The Hidden Power of the Dark Side of Human Nature.* TarcherPerigee. Produced by Zoe Kurland. Music by Flock of Dimes. ᐧ

Rachel and Ash discuss the astonishing abundance of coaches via an exploration of The Life Coach School, a glossy (and expensive!) program with some MLM-esque overtones. SOURCES: - I’m a Life Coach, You’re a Life Coach: The Rise of an Unregulated Industry - https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2021/oct/06/life-coaching-brooke-castillo-unregulated-industry - LifeCoachSnark subreddit - https://www.reddit.com/r/LifeCoachSnark/ - The Dream podcast - season 3 - https://www.pushkin.fm/podcasts/the-dream - The Life Coach School - https://www.thelifecoachschool.com/ - The Life Coach School podcast - https://www.thelifecoachschool.com/podcast - Live Coaching Highlights with Brooke Castillo - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U0Pc4CXBMiU&t - The International Coaching Federation - https://coachingfederation.org/ Produced by Zoe Kurland. Music by Flock of Dimes.

Ash (INTP) & Rachel (ENFP) explore the very strange origin story of the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator — a journey that ventures into erotic Carl Jung fanfiction, an intense mother-daughter dynamic, and the most upsetting hot chocolate recipe you’ll ever hear about. SOURCES: -Emre, M. (2018). The Personality Brokers: The Strange History of Myers-Briggs and the Birth of Personality Testing. Doubleday. -Briggs, K. C. (1947). The Personality Paintbox. Published privately. -Cook Briggs, K. E. (n.d.). The Man from Zurich. Unpublished manuscript. Katharine E. Cook Papers. -Hirsh, S. K., & Kummerow, J. M. (1998). Introduction to Myers-Briggs Type in Organizations (4th ed.). The Myers-Briggs Company. -Psychology In Seattle. (2021). The History of Myers-Briggs Personality Test. [YouTube video]. Retrieved from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lN7Fmt1i5TI -Thompson, H., & Richmond, S. (1987). Jungian Type Indicator Manual. CAPT Publishing. Produced by Zoe Kurland. Music by Flock of Dimes. ᐧ

This one’s a little different: First, Rachel talks to her uncle, John Monroe, who was subjected to conversion therapy in the 1970s. Then Rachel & Ash discuss a few of the harmful pseudoscientists who have tried (and failed) to use psychology to turn queer people straight over the years. SOURCES: -Arana, G. (2012.) My So-Called Ex-Gay Life. American Prospect. Retrieved from https://prospect.org/civil-rights/so-called-ex-gay-life/ -Roughgarden, J. (2004). Evolution’s Rainbow: Diversity, Gender, and Sexuality in Nature and People. University of California Press. -Waidzunas, T. (2015.) The Straight Line; How the Fringe Science of Ex-Gay Therapy Reoriented Sexuality. University of Minnesota Press. -Yoshino, K. (2002). Covering. Yale Law Journal, 111(4), 769–939. Retrieved from https://www.yalelawjournal.org/article/covering Bad Therapist's instagram: https://www.instagram.com/badtherapistpod Produced by Zoe Kurland. Music by Flock of Dimes.

Rachel and Ash make a guest appearance on one of their favorite podcasts, Culture Study, to chat with Anne Helen Petersen about the rise of therapy speak, their least-favorite therapized buzz words, and why this kind of language has become so frustratingly prevalent. Hosted by Anne Helen Petersen. Produced by Melody Rowell.

About Bad Therapist

At a moment when therapy speak has made it into the mainstream and trauma is a national preoccupation, it’s high time to examine the shadow side of mental health. Bad Therapist Podcast takes an amused, informed look at the bad actors mucking around in the world of psychology. Cads, opportunists, and charlatans have been a part of this field since the beginning; some of them have even made lasting contributions to the field. Co-hosted by psychotherapist Ash Compton and journalist Rachel Monroe, both big fans of therapy and big critics of those who abuse its insights, Bad Therapist delves into two centuries of sketchy behavior, spanning everything from questionable nineteenth-century hypnotists to the TikTok-famous therapy hustlers.