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11 episodes
- Naomi’s husband, Dr John Dancy, emerged from the murder scene a hero. He’s known in the family as “Feyther” and is still revered as a larger-than-life figure by the family. But as Tristan examines the police records, he soon finds himself where no son-in-law should ever be - questioning the family narrative about what really happened in 1937. Listener note: This episode contains descriptions of violence and suicide. Take care while listening.
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- ‘Best Documentary Podcast’ Ambies 2024 award-winner and ‘Best True Crime’ British Podcast Awards 2024 nominee, Ghost Story, is now also an Apple Podcasts ‘Series Essential’. In celebration of this accolade, Wondery has made Ghost Story available ad-free for a limited time only on Apple Podcasts.
Tristan Redman doesn’t believe in ghosts. But weird things happened in his teenage bedroom. And when he discovers later that occupants of his family home have seen the ghost of a faceless woman, he’s intrigued. Because it just so happens that his wife’s great grandmother, Naomi Dancy, was murdered in the house next door…killed by two gunshots to the face.
Listener note: This episode contains descriptions of violence and suicide.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Ginny gets an unwelcome interruption before Thanksgiving. And a fan of James Ray’s faces a stark choice.
This is Audible True Crime, a dedicated podcast feed where we bring you the best podcasts in true crime, with episodes dropping every single week. Audible subscribers can binge all episodes on Audible True Crime early and ad-free right now. Join Audible in the Audible App or by subscribing on Apple Podcasts.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- The trial may be over, but Ginny’s family are not finished with James. And when another incident from James’ past comes to light, they get another chance to confront him.
This is Audible True Crime, a dedicated podcast feed where we bring you the best podcasts in true crime, with episodes dropping every single week. Audible subscribers can binge all episodes on Audible True Crime early and ad-free right now. Join Audible in the Audible App or by subscribing on Apple Podcasts.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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This is Audible True Crime, a dedicated podcast feed where we bring you the best podcasts in true crime, with episodes dropping every single week.Ghost Story: Tristan Redman doesn’t believe in ghosts. But weird things happened in his teenage bedroom. And when he discovers later that occupants of his family home have seen the ghost of a faceless woman, he’s intrigued. Because it just so happens that his wife’s great grandmother, Naomi Dancy, was murdered in the house next door…killed by two gunshots to the face.Guru: The Dark Side of Enlightenment: A search for spiritual guidance leads a group of strangers to seek direction from a self-help guru. And not just any guru. James Arthur Ray is an Oprah endorsed motivational speaker and entrepreneur whose unorthodox methods that blend self-improvement and economic advice have won him praise and a growing following. He’s fast becoming a self-help superstar. But Ray’s increasingly extreme methods push his followers to their limits. What are they seeking? What does he offer? And what happens when it all goes too far, and people die?Audible subscribers can binge all episodes on Audible True Crime early and ad-free right now. Join Audible in the Audible App or by subscribing on Apple Podcasts.Podcast website
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