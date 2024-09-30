Listen Now - Hollywood & Crime: The Cotton Club Murder

On June 10th, 1983, the decomposing body of a well-dressed man was found in a desolate canyon near Los Angeles. John Doe #94 would soon be identified as missing variety show producer Roy Radin. He'd last been seen after meeting with a mysterious woman in a gold dress. Her name was Lanie Jacobs. Jacobs and Radin were obsessed with becoming Hollywood movie producers. And when their paths collided, it led them to a tantalizing film deal promising fame and fortune. But then, a twisted script unfolded, plunging them into a million-dollar cocaine and cash heist, a tangled web of lies, and ultimately – murder. The trail led investigators right to Hollywood's doorstep, linking former golden boy producer Robert Evans to the case and dredging up Radin's own troubled past. But the case turned ice cold. It would take more than five years of dogged pursuit by the L.A. Sheriff's Department detectives, a secret undercover witness, and another murder almost 3,000 miles from Hollywood – to unlock the truth. This is the story of a doomed Hollywood partnership, a grisly murder and the search that stretched across the country for a killer – or killers.