Ep 226: Sara Sharif: Exposing Family Court Judges Who Give Abusers Custody with Dr Christine Cocciola and Amy Polacko, Part 1

By the time 10-year-old Sara Sharif died, she had suffered more than 25 broken bones - 100 separate internal and external injuries - including a traumatic brain injury. Sara was failed by everyone. The risks were undoubtedly known to the senior judge who presided over all three family court cases and when Sara's abusive father applied for her to live with him, the judge ultimately sanctioned the order which delivered her into the hands of her killers. How did this happen? Listen to Laura's urgent and timely episode which is an exposé of Family Courts with Dr Christine Cocchiola, DSW, LCSW, an expert on the experiences of adult and child victims of coercive control and Amy Polacko, an investigative reporter and survivor turned divorce coach – and you will find out. Both are survivors of domestic abuse who work with family court victims. Together, they wrote the book, Framed, which shines a light on the dangerous and risky decisions made every day in Family Courts which put children more at risk and frame protective mothers as the problem. This is a call to action.