Ep 227: Sara Sharif: Exposing Family Court Judges Who Give Abusers Custody with Dr Christine Cocchiola & Amy Polacko, Part 2
Sara Sharif’s killers, Urfan Sharif and Beinash Batool, were sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday 17 December 2024. It was a Family Court Judge who delivered Sara into the hands of her torturers and killers, despite Sharif’s extensive history of abuse against three women and two children.
Sara’s case is not an anomaly. Nearly every six days in the USA a child is killed amid a custody dispute or catastrophic family court decision. Join Laura, Dr Christine Cocchiola and Amy Polacko as they expose catastrophic failures in Family Courts where children are placed further at risk and protective mothers are framed as the problem. This is an urgent call to action.
Clips
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jJfkDXeJQIc
Sources
https://www.amazon.com/Framed-Women-Family-Court-Underworld/dp/B0DB6MNR2W/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-66531409
https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/09649069.2024.2382501
https://www.nationalsafeparents.org/kaydens-law.html
https://msmagazine.com/2024/05/28/catherine-kassenoff-family-court-divorce-custody/
https://msmagazine.com/2023/06/20/catherine-kassenoff-family-court-divorce-bandy-lee/
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2023/07/17/child-deaths-during-custody-battles/70383774007/
https://ktla.com/news/local-news/lawmakers-pass-piquis-law-to-protect-children-from-abusive-parents/
https://www.law.georgetown.edu/georgetown-law-journal/in-print/volume-110/6016-2/denial-of-family-violence-in-court-an-empirical-analysis-and-path-forward-for-family-law/
https://www.womensaid.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/Child-First-Nineteen-Child-Homicides-Report.pdf
https://www.womensaid.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/Child-First-Nineteen-Child-Homicides-Report.pdf
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2024/oct/01/paul-and-jack-were-murdered-by-their-abusive-father-why-had-the-family-courts-granted-him-contact
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c047zq01z0ko
https://www.ucl.ac.uk/news/2024/nov/unregulated-experts-can-cause-harm-children-family-courts
--------
1:08:41
Ep 226: Sara Sharif: Exposing Family Court Judges Who Give Abusers Custody with Dr Christine Cocciola and Amy Polacko, Part 1
By the time 10-year-old Sara Sharif died, she had suffered more than 25 broken bones - 100 separate internal and external injuries - including a traumatic brain injury. Sara was failed by everyone. The risks were undoubtedly known to the senior judge who presided over all three family court cases and when Sara’s abusive father applied for her to live with him, the judge ultimately sanctioned the order which delivered her into the hands of her killers. How did this happen?
Listen to Laura’s urgent and timely episode which is an exposé of Family Courts with Dr Christine Cocchiola, DSW, LCSW, an expert on the experiences of adult and child victims of coercive control and Amy Polacko, an investigative reporter and survivor turned divorce coach – and you will find out.
Both are survivors of domestic abuse who work with family court victims. Together, they wrote the book, Framed, which shines a light on the dangerous and risky decisions made every day in Family Courts which put children more at risk and frame protective mothers as the problem. This is a call to action.
Clips
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GZgKqkPhYHo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lvC5Sq2lcdE
https://www.tiktok.com/@itvnews/video/7447232360564690209
Sources
https://www.amazon.com/Framed-Women-Family-Court-Underworld/product-reviews/B0DB6MNR2W/ref=cm_cr_dp_d_show_all_btm?ie=UTF8&reviewerType=all_reviews
https://www.tortoisemedia.com/2024/12/11/sara-sharifs-father-and-stepmother-guilty-of-her-murder/
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024/12/11/court-told-sara-sharifs-father-abused-but-gave-custody/
--------
1:17:10
Ep 225: Hidden Homicide? My Daughter Chloe Holland with Sharon Holland, Part 2
Laura and Sharon unravel the warning signs of escalating risk, spotlight opportunities for intervention and prevention and deconstruct Marc Masterton’s serial pattern of abuse against young women.
Chloe Holland called the police 15 times asking for help and gave a 2-hour video statement to police prior to her death.
Clips
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9sCRcnUBGs0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5pACsWK_vrI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=idzLAijxF7s
Sources
For more information about Chloe and the campaign https://www.instagram.com/her.name.was.chloe.holland/
Serial Perpetrator campaign: https://www.change.org/p/include-serial-stalkers-on-the-same-register-as-violent-and-sexual-offenders
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-hampshire-69021583
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-hampshire-69020425
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/crime/domestic-abuse-suicide-chloe-holland-b2646168.html
https://www.vkpp.org.uk/vkpp-work/domestic-homicide-project/
https://news.npcc.police.uk/releases/report-reveals-scale-of-domestic-homicide-and-suicides-by-victims-of-domestic-abuse
https://www.city.ac.uk/news-and-events/news/2023/02/underexamined-underreported-briefing-intimate-partner-violence-suicidality
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanpsy/article/PIIS2215-0366(22)00151-1/fulltext
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-hampshire-67458247
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cljd96y2yxgo
https://www.judiciary.uk/prevention-of-future-death-reports/kellie-sutton-prevention-of-future-deaths-report/
--------
1:06:13
Ep 224: Hidden Homicide? My Daughter Chloe Holland with Sharon Holland, Part 1
22-year-old Chloe Holland began a relationship with Marc Masterton in early 2022. A year later she would be dead. Before her death, Chloe had reported Masterton for domestic abuse and gave a two-hour video statement to police that led to the 26-year-old's conviction for coercive and controlling behaviour. He was jailed for just 41 months.
Join Laura as she speaks with Chloe’s mum Sharon Holland about how Masterton controlled Chloe and psychologically unravelled her. She now wants to see the law change so men like Masterton are held fully accountable.
Clips
https://www.facebook.com/Channel4News/videos/the-hidden-victims-of-domestic-violence-the-women-who-take-their-own-lives/323427832651395/
Sources
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/mar/24/fatal-truth-how-the-suicide-of-alex-reid-exposed-the-hidden-death-toll-of-domestic-violence
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-hampshire-67636529
https://www.itv.com/news/meridian/2023-11-21/mum-of-woman-coerced-into-taking-her-own-life-calls-for-manslaughter-charge
--------
58:25
Listen Now - Hollywood & Crime: The Cotton Club Murder
On June 10th, 1983, the decomposing body of a well-dressed man was found in a desolate canyon near Los Angeles. John Doe #94 would soon be identified as missing variety show producer Roy Radin. He'd last been seen after meeting with a mysterious woman in a gold dress. Her name was Lanie Jacobs.
Jacobs and Radin were obsessed with becoming Hollywood movie producers. And when their paths collided, it led them to a tantalizing film deal promising fame and fortune. But then, a twisted script unfolded, plunging them into a million-dollar cocaine and cash heist, a tangled web of lies, and ultimately – murder.
The trail led investigators right to Hollywood's doorstep, linking former golden boy producer Robert Evans to the case and dredging up Radin's own troubled past.
But the case turned ice cold. It would take more than five years of dogged pursuit by the L.A. Sheriff’s Department detectives, a secret undercover witness, and another murder almost 3,000 miles from Hollywood – to unlock the truth.
This is the story of a doomed Hollywood partnership, a grisly murder and the search that stretched across the country for a killer – or killers.
From Wondery, and the team behind the hit series Hollywood & Crime: The Dating Game Killer, The Wonderland Murders, Death of Starlet, and the Execution of Bonny Lee Bakley comes a six part series that dives into the dark side of Hollywood through a shocking murder – fueled by ruthless ambition and desperate dreams. Co-hosted by Tracy Pattin and Josh Lucas.
Listen to Hollywood & Crime: The Cotton Club Murder: Wondery.fm/TCCM_CA
If you are curious about the ‘who dunnit’ and the ‘why dunnit’ and how and why victims become footnotes in their own murders, Crime Analyst is for you. Hosted by world renowned and award-winning Criminal Behavioural Analyst Laura Richards.