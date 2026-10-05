How do you know you're lost if you don’t even know you're missing? The remarkable story of Melissa Highsmith being found 51 years after being kidnapped as a baby made global headlines, but the shocking details of what actually happened to her and the family that never stopped looking for her has never been fully told – until now. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Melissa Highsmith, just 21 months old, is abducted by someone posing as a babysitter. Questions arise and rumors swirl. Who is Ruth Johnson? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About BABY

About BABY

About BABY