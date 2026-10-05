Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsDocumentaryBABY
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
BABY
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

BABY

Particle Entertainment and Wavland
DocumentarySociety & Culture
BABY
Latest episode

4 episodes

  • BABY

    The Deep | Chapter 3

    10/05/2026 | 39 mins.
    What if Melissa Highsmith had been found 30 years earlier? It almost happened.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • BABY

    My Name is Melanie | Chapter 2

    09/28/2026 | 33 mins.
    At an early age, Melanie Miyoko felt like something was off with life at home.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • BABY

    Gone, Baby | Chapter 1

    09/21/2026 | 41 mins.
    Melissa Highsmith, just 21 months old, is abducted by someone posing as a babysitter. Questions arise and rumors swirl.

    Who is Ruth Johnson?
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • BABY

    Trailer: BABY: The Melissa Highsmith Story

    09/17/2026 | 3 mins.
    How do you know you're lost if you don’t even know you're missing?

    The remarkable story of Melissa Highsmith being found 51 years after being kidnapped as a baby made global headlines, but the shocking details of what actually happened to her and the family that never stopped looking for her has never been fully told – until now.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
More Documentary podcasts
Trending Documentary podcasts
  • Podcast Jimmy Akin's Mysterious World
    Jimmy Akin's Mysterious World
    Christianity, Documentary, Religion & Spirituality, Science, Society & Culture
  • Podcast The Vanguard Wall Podcast
    The Vanguard Wall Podcast
    Documentary, Education, Government, Health & Wellness, History, Mental Health, Personal Journals, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
About BABY
How do you know you're lost, if you don’t even know you're missing? The remarkable story of Melissa Highsmith being found 51 years after being kidnapped as a baby made global headlines, but the shocking details of what actually happened to her and the family that never stopped looking for her has never been fully told – until now. Melissa Highsmith was abducted as a 21-month-old girl from her Fort Worth, Texas home on August 23, 1971 by a mysterious babysitter. In a stunning turn of events, Melissa would finally be reunited with her biological family so many years later. Award-winning podcasters Sean Kipe and Jason Hoch bring Melissa’s exclusive story and explosive new details to the 51-year kidnapping saga. BABY: The Melissa Highsmith Story is a 7-episode limited podcast series and is a production of Particle Entertainment and Wavland.
Podcast website
DocumentarySociety & CultureTrue Crime

Listen to BABY, Sword and Scale and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.3 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/10/2026 - 7:45:09 PM
A company fromMADSACK