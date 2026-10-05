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4 episodes
- How do you know you're lost if you don’t even know you're missing?
The remarkable story of Melissa Highsmith being found 51 years after being kidnapped as a baby made global headlines, but the shocking details of what actually happened to her and the family that never stopped looking for her has never been fully told – until now.
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About BABY
How do you know you're lost, if you don’t even know you're missing? The remarkable story of Melissa Highsmith being found 51 years after being kidnapped as a baby made global headlines, but the shocking details of what actually happened to her and the family that never stopped looking for her has never been fully told – until now. Melissa Highsmith was abducted as a 21-month-old girl from her Fort Worth, Texas home on August 23, 1971 by a mysterious babysitter. In a stunning turn of events, Melissa would finally be reunited with her biological family so many years later. Award-winning podcasters Sean Kipe and Jason Hoch bring Melissa’s exclusive story and explosive new details to the 51-year kidnapping saga. BABY: The Melissa Highsmith Story is a 7-episode limited podcast series and is a production of Particle Entertainment and Wavland.Podcast website
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BABY
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