ERNEST COLE: LOST AND FOUND

Today on Art of the Cut we speak with the director and editor of the documentary film Ernest Cole: Lost and Found.Director Raoul Peck won the Cannes Golden Eye Award and was nominated for a Palme d’or. He was nominated for a DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement. He won a BAFTA, an Emmy and was nominated for an Oscar and an Independent Spirit Award for his previous film, I Am Not Your Negro. Editor Alexandra Strauss has been nominated for three Cinema Eye Honors Awards for Outstanding Achievement in editing including one for this film and two others you’ll hear about in the interview: I Am Not Your Negro and Exterminate all the Brutes.This discussion includes - among other things - the ethical considerations of showing violence, how tone affects pace, and how the director/editor relationship can open the director up to be more objective.If you'd like to read along with this podcast and see clips and trailers and stills from the documentary, check out:borisfx.com/blog/aotc