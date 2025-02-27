Today on Art of the Cut we speak with the director and editor of the documentary film Ernest Cole: Lost and Found.Director Raoul Peck won the Cannes Golden Eye Award and was nominated for a Palme d’or. He was nominated for a DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement. He won a BAFTA, an Emmy and was nominated for an Oscar and an Independent Spirit Award for his previous film, I Am Not Your Negro. Editor Alexandra Strauss has been nominated for three Cinema Eye Honors Awards for Outstanding Achievement in editing including one for this film and two others you’ll hear about in the interview: I Am Not Your Negro and Exterminate all the Brutes.This discussion includes - among other things - the ethical considerations of showing violence, how tone affects pace, and how the director/editor relationship can open the director up to be more objective.If you'd like to read along with this podcast and see clips and trailers and stills from the documentary, check out:borisfx.com/blog/aotc
THE FIRE INSIDE
Today on Art of the Cut we speak with Harry Yoon, ACE about his editing of the film The Fire Inside.Harry has been on Art of the Cut before for his work on the films Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Minari - for which he was nominated for an ACE Eddie, also The Best of Enemies, and Detroit. He’s also been on for the TV series, Beef, for which he won an ACE Eddie. This discussion includes - among other things - working with a first time feature director, streamlining a narrative to increase impact, and how to build a scene that was never shot.While you're listening you can also READ ALONG with this interview and see exclusive photos and clips and the trailer. There's a cool timeline screenshot and a picture of Harry's assistant editors with the STORY WALL in the cutting room!Borisfx.com/blog/aotc
PORCELAIN WAR
Today on Art of the Cut we speak with writer/director/editor, Brendan Bellomo of the Oscar-nominated documentary, Porcelain War. The film was nominated for an ASC Award for cinematography for its cinematographer, even though it was his first time using a camera. It won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary. It won the PGA Award for Producing, won the Australian Screen Sound Guild Award and the HPA Award for Best Sound, and won the Sundance Grand Jury Prize award.This discussion includes - among other things - determining the structure of the film based on emotion, why color grading needed to be part of the off-line edit, and how the editing pace was determined by the personality of the documentary’s subjects. You can read along with this interview and see images including the timeline and clips and trailers on the BorisFX blog at:borisfx.com/blog/aotc
ANORA
Today on Art of the Cut we speak with director, writer, editor Sean Baker who was nominated for Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Editing for his film, Anora. He was nominated for BAFTAs for Best Film, Best Editing, Best Casting, Best Screenplay and Best Director. He won AFI’s Movie of the Year, and was nominated for an ACE Eddie.
Sean’s other feature films include Red Rocket, Tangerine, and The Florida Project.
This discussion includes - among other things - why he chose to edit for himself, the importance of sound effects in a movie with no score, and Sean’s aversion to editing shot/reverse shot.
You can read along with this podcast and see trailers, clips and photos on the BorisFX blog site.
borisfx.com/blog/aotc
THE BRUTALIST
Today on Art of the Cut we speak with Dávid Jancsó, the editor of The Brutalist.
David’s been busy! He also edited last year’s Monkey Man as well as films like Evolution and Pieces of a Woman as well as the TV series The Crowded Room and Treadstone.
This discussion includes - among other things - how editing is like Brutalist architecture, the purpose behind fracturing time, and the decisions on what to keep in a movie that runs three and a half hours.
You can read along with this interview and see clips and images at:
borisfx.com/blog/aotc