Podcast Aquarium of the Podcific
Join hosts Erin Lundy and Madeline Walden on a deep dive of Aquarium of the Pacific animals, conservation efforts, careers, and more! More
  • Sea Otters
    Welcome to Aquarium of the Podcific! Join hosts Erin and Madeline on a deep dive through the Aquarium of the Pacific.  Today’s episode is all about the most dangerous animal at the Aquarium… sea otters! Sea Otter Program Manager Megan Smylie talks with us all about these ferocious creatures. Watch Millie the Otter’s annual exam.  Episode Transcript References: Aquarium of the Pacific. (n.d.). Southern Sea Otter. Online Learning Center - Aquarium of the Pacific. Endangered Species Act  National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. (2011, July 5). Sea otter anatomy. Ocean Today.  National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association. (n.d.). Wildlife Health Monterey Bay. Wildlife Health at Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary.  Office of National Marine Sanctuaries. (n.d.). Creature feature: sea otter. Earth Is Blue Magazine.  Smylie, M. (2023, May 23). Aquarium of the Podcific: Season 1, Episode 1. Sea Otters. Sea Otter Program Manager. Long Beach, California.  Tinker, M. T., Estes, J. A., Bodkin, J. L., Larson, S. E., Hodder, J., & Murray, M. (2023). Restoring sea otters to the Oregon Coast: A feasibility study. Elakha Alliance.
    5/30/2023
    42:47
  • Aquarium of the Podcific Trailer
    Launching May 30, 2023. Trailer transcript.
    5/19/2023
    0:35

About Aquarium of the Podcific

Join hosts Erin Lundy and Madeline Walden on a deep dive of Aquarium of the Pacific animals, conservation efforts, careers, and more!
