In this podcast, Levi Gobin demonstrates the new Live Recognition capabilities in iOS 27.

Transcript

Disclaimer: This transcript was generated using Google Gemini, an artificial intelligence (AI) tool. It was lightly edited and formatted, and it may not accurately capture the speakers’ names, voices, or content.

Announcer: You're listening to another AppleVis podcast.

Levi Gobin: Hello, everyone, and in this podcast, I'm going to be demonstrating the new features for Live Recognition and Magnifier in iOS 27. So the first big new feature is the fact that you can now ask Magnifier a question, and it will use Apple Intelligence to describe the scene. And you can access this from either the rotor or a VoiceOver gesture, or from the Magnifier app itself. I will be discussing all of these today. So I'm going to go ahead and unlock my phone.

VoiceOver: 12:34, 98% charged. Levi's iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Levi Gobin: Okay, it's reading my battery widget. And I'm going to now navigate to the the Live Recognition rotor and swipe down to Ask.

VoiceOver: Characters. Actions, activate. Image Recognition, item. Text Navigation. L, Live Recognition, Ask, off.

Levi Gobin: And I'm already on it. Um and now I'm going to double tap, and it will bring up the Ask flow like this.

VoiceOver: Close. Question, text field, is editing, Ask, insertion point at start.

Levi Gobin: Okay, and so now it puts me in a text field where I can type, but first I'm going to explore the interface and show you what else is here.

VoiceOver: Close Transcript, button.

Levi Gobin: So, a button to close the transcript, which will take you back to the Live Recognition area.

VoiceOver: Ask, heading. Close Live Recognition, button. Question, text field, is editing, Ask, insertion point at start. Ask, dimmed, button. Hi, button.

Levi Gobin: And uh that's all you have. So I can then type in a question.

VoiceOver: Speech off. Speech on.

Levi Gobin: Oops. Um, like

VoiceOver: w h Do you see on the dot 15 Translated, box.

Levi Gobin: on the box. I didn't type the a for some reason in the word what, but it will be able to understand it. And now I'm going to hit the Ask button.

VoiceOver: Question, text Close Live Question, Ask, button.

Levi Gobin: If you're using braille screen input, you can also swipe up with three fingers. Um but I have this box right here, and I'm going to hit the Ask button on it.

VoiceOver: Just a moment. This is a box for an Instamic microphone recorder, which is labeled as a wearable, wireless, and waterproof device featuring 32-bit float recording.

Levi Gobin: And say I wanted to um ask it

VoiceOver: Space. Does it say how long you can dot 1 2 3 Record record Record on the box. Translated, box.

Levi Gobin: And then I'm going to

VoiceOver: Question, text Ask, button.

Levi Gobin: hit the Ask button.

VoiceOver: Just a moment. No, the visible text does not state the recording duration.

Levi Gobin: Now I'm going to flip the box over. I'm not sure if it does say the actual duration on it, but that's why we have AI. I flipped it over, and I will say,

VoiceOver: D How about Translated, now.

Levi Gobin: And I will then hit the Ask button again.

VoiceOver: F O P w h t Do you see on Question, text Ask, button. How Just a moment. No, the text on this side of the box does not state the recording duration.

Levi Gobin: Okay, so the recording duration is not on the box. Um, so you can ask it directly from there, and you can also get to this flow by assigning a…