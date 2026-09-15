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- In this podcast, Levi Gobin demonstrates the new Live Recognition capabilities in iOS 27.
Transcript
Disclaimer: This transcript was generated using Google Gemini, an artificial intelligence (AI) tool. It was lightly edited and formatted, and it may not accurately capture the speakers’ names, voices, or content.
Announcer: You're listening to another AppleVis podcast.
Levi Gobin: Hello, everyone, and in this podcast, I'm going to be demonstrating the new features for Live Recognition and Magnifier in iOS 27. So the first big new feature is the fact that you can now ask Magnifier a question, and it will use Apple Intelligence to describe the scene. And you can access this from either the rotor or a VoiceOver gesture, or from the Magnifier app itself. I will be discussing all of these today. So I'm going to go ahead and unlock my phone.
VoiceOver: 12:34, 98% charged. Levi's iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Levi Gobin: Okay, it's reading my battery widget. And I'm going to now navigate to the the Live Recognition rotor and swipe down to Ask.
VoiceOver: Characters. Actions, activate. Image Recognition, item. Text Navigation. L, Live Recognition, Ask, off.
Levi Gobin: And I'm already on it. Um and now I'm going to double tap, and it will bring up the Ask flow like this.
VoiceOver: Close. Question, text field, is editing, Ask, insertion point at start.
Levi Gobin: Okay, and so now it puts me in a text field where I can type, but first I'm going to explore the interface and show you what else is here.
VoiceOver: Close Transcript, button.
Levi Gobin: So, a button to close the transcript, which will take you back to the Live Recognition area.
VoiceOver: Ask, heading. Close Live Recognition, button. Question, text field, is editing, Ask, insertion point at start. Ask, dimmed, button. Hi, button.
Levi Gobin: And uh that's all you have. So I can then type in a question.
VoiceOver: Speech off. Speech on.
Levi Gobin: Oops. Um, like
VoiceOver: w h Do you see on the dot 15 Translated, box.
Levi Gobin: on the box. I didn't type the a for some reason in the word what, but it will be able to understand it. And now I'm going to hit the Ask button.
VoiceOver: Question, text Close Live Question, Ask, button.
Levi Gobin: If you're using braille screen input, you can also swipe up with three fingers. Um but I have this box right here, and I'm going to hit the Ask button on it.
VoiceOver: Just a moment. This is a box for an Instamic microphone recorder, which is labeled as a wearable, wireless, and waterproof device featuring 32-bit float recording.
Levi Gobin: And say I wanted to um ask it
VoiceOver: Space. Does it say how long you can dot 1 2 3 Record record Record on the box. Translated, box.
Levi Gobin: And then I'm going to
VoiceOver: Question, text Ask, button.
Levi Gobin: hit the Ask button.
VoiceOver: Just a moment. No, the visible text does not state the recording duration.
Levi Gobin: Now I'm going to flip the box over. I'm not sure if it does say the actual duration on it, but that's why we have AI. I flipped it over, and I will say,
VoiceOver: D How about Translated, now.
Levi Gobin: And I will then hit the Ask button again.
VoiceOver: F O P w h t Do you see on Question, text Ask, button. How Just a moment. No, the text on this side of the box does not state the recording duration.
Levi Gobin: Okay, so the recording duration is not on the box. Um, so you can ask it directly from there, and you can also get to this flow by assigning a…
- One of the most significant VoiceOver improvements in iOS 27 is the arrival of much richer, AI-powered image descriptions. In this podcast, David Nason takes the feature for a hands-on test drive, showing how VoiceOver can provide far more detailed information about images than the simpler descriptions users may be familiar with. Rather than having to share an image with another app, these descriptions are integrated directly into VoiceOver and can be accessed using the rotor or a gesture of your choice.
David demonstrates the different ways you can interact with visual content. Image Description provides a detailed account of an image, while Ask About Image lets you pose a specific question about what is shown. Explore Image combines the two approaches, first providing a description and then letting you type or dictate follow-up questions. These capabilities aren't limited to individual pictures: VoiceOver can describe an entire screen, answer questions about it, and even describe an individual item under VoiceOver focus. That last option could prove especially useful when encountering an unlabeled button or another inaccessible interface element.
The episode then turns to customization. David walks through adding Image Recognition to the VoiceOver rotor, choosing which recognition options appear there, and rearranging them to suit your preferences. He also demonstrates assigning Intelligent Image Description directly to a VoiceOver gesture for almost instant access. Alternatively, you can assign a gesture to Show Recognition Options, which presents a menu and lets you choose the type of description or exploration you want each time.
There's also a particularly useful option in Photos. David demonstrates generating an intelligent description of a photograph and saving it as that photo's VoiceOver label, meaning the description will subsequently be announced while browsing your photo library. He also discusses some areas where he would like to see the feature improve, including the ability to edit saved descriptions and receive more complete information about people and certain types of images. Despite these limitations, he comes away impressed by how quickly and conveniently the feature makes visual information accessible from within VoiceOver itself.
If you're a blind, DeafBlind, or low-vision iPhone user who regularly encounters photographs, app artwork, unlabeled controls, or other visual information, this episode offers a practical look at what these new VoiceOver capabilities can do. It's also worth a listen if you already use third-party AI image-description tools, as David demonstrates why having this functionality integrated directly into VoiceOver could make exploring visual content considerably quicker and easier.
Transcript
Disclaimer: This transcript was generated by AI Note Taker – VoicePen, an AI-powered transcription app. It is not edited or formatted, and it may not accurately capture the speakers’ names, voices, or content.
David: Hallo there and welcome to the AppleVis Podcast. My name is David Nason. This podcast is to demo one of the new and I think most important features, certainly for those of us using voiceover, in iOS 27. That feature is the new AI-powered image descriptions. Now you may be thinking we already had image descriptions in voiceover, but this…
- In this episode, Michael Hansen gives us an overview of the new VoiceOver and braille features in iOS 27.
Topics covered include:
Image Descriptions
New Options for Text Exploration and Navigation
New Verbosity Options for VoiceOver Hints.
Import and Export Pronunciation Dictionaries
Enhancements to Live Recognition
New Cursor Visibility Options
Braille Improvements
Legacy Siri Voices Come to VoiceOver
Transcript
Disclaimer: This transcript was generated using Google Gemini, an artificial intelligence (AI) tool. It was lightly edited and formatted, and it may not accurately capture the speakers’ names, voices, or content.
Michael Hansen: Hello Friends, it's Michael Hansen here with an overview of the new VoiceOver features and changes in iOS 27. Now, in my personal estimation, iOS 27 is a pretty big update for VoiceOver users. For people with Apple Intelligence capable devices, VoiceOver now has image descriptions and live recognition scene descriptions, the ability to ask questions about your environment, and all kinds of things related to that, powered by Apple Intelligence. It's really cool. And for all users, Apple has also made refinements to text navigation, braille screen input, and a few other things as well. In this podcast, I'm going to talk you through the main highlights of iOS 27 with VoiceOver. Also do a couple of demos along the way, too.
Image Description. At long, long last, Apple has finally brought image description natively to VoiceOver in iOS 27. Now, this is a feature that does require an Apple Intelligence capable device. And how it works is that when you place VoiceOver focus on a picture, for example a photo in the Photos app or an attachment that someone sends you, a picture in Messages or a post on Facebook, you turn the VoiceOver rotor to the image recognition rotor if it's not already there. And then you can swipe through the options depending on what you're wanting to do. Available options include being able to get an intelligent image description, which is kind of your basic everyday one stop shop description. You can ask a single question about the image using the ask about image option. You can explore the image and kind of get a, kind of a separate screen that has the text of the image description and a chat box where you can type or dictate and have a follow-up conversation about the picture. You can recognize your screen, and this will describe everything that is seen on your screen. You can ask about the screen, you can get, you can explore the screen. And if you're in the Photos app, you can also save the intelligent image descriptions for when you go through your photos in the future. You can get started with VoiceOver's image description functionality right out-of-the-box by turning the VoiceOver rotor to image recognition. You can customize which options appear in the VoiceOver image recognition rotor by navigating to Settings, Accessibility, VoiceOver, Rotor, Image Recognition Rotor. You can also assign any of the image recognition functions to either a touch gesture or a keyboard command by navigating to Settings, Accessibility, VoiceOver, Commands. Now there are a lot of really cool things that you can do with image and screen descriptions. I'm going to show you just one…
- In this episode of the AppleVis Extra, David Nason speaks with Rocco Fiorentino, developer of FloType, an upcoming VoiceOver-first keyboard for blind and low-vision users. If you remember the speed and simplicity offered by Fleksy and later FlickType, FloType will feel immediately familiar. Rocco explains how his background as an audio engineer and producer gradually led him into development, first through scripting tools designed to make Pro Tools more efficient with VoiceOver, and eventually to building a keyboard intended to solve one of the persistent frustrations of touchscreen devices: typing quickly without needing to hit every virtual key precisely.
FloType takes a very different approach from Apple's conventional onscreen keyboard. Rather than requiring you to locate individual letters accurately, you tap approximately where you believe the letters would be on a QWERTY keyboard. FloType analyzes the pattern of those taps and predicts the word you intended. Swipe right to accept the suggestion, swipe up or down to move through alternatives, and continue typing without having to find a spacebar. In the episode, Rocco gives a hands-on demonstration showing just how quickly this can work, including entering words, correcting an incorrect prediction, adding punctuation and emoji, deleting text, and switching to manual character entry when a word isn't in FloType's dictionary.
There is considerably more going on than word prediction. FloType can be used system-wide through an iOS keyboard extension, while gestures provide access to editing commands that would otherwise require finding controls on the screen. Rocco discusses cursor navigation, manual entry, customizable sounds and haptics, key size and contrast options for low-vision users, and plans for a self-voicing experience. He also talks about an Apple Watch version currently being tested, where limitations in watchOS gesture handling present some interesting accessibility challenges. Multi-language support is another major goal, with English and Spanish planned as the initial languages when FloType reaches the App Store.
The conversation also offers an interesting look behind the scenes at accessible app development. Rocco is totally blind and discusses using Swift and Xcode, AI-assisted development, sighted feedback for visual design, and extensive input from blind and low-vision beta testers. He explains why supporting another language involves far more than translating an interface: FloType needs to understand the vocabulary, grammar, keyboard layout, and patterns of each language well enough for its prediction system to remain useful. The pair also discuss FloType's eventual business model, the realities of maintaining an accessibility-focused app as Apple changes VoiceOver and its operating systems, and Rocco's commitment to ensuring the project can continue even if he is someday unable to maintain it himself.
This episode should be particularly interesting to anyone who misses Fleksy or FlickType, finds conventional touchscreen typing cumbersome, doesn't use Braille Screen Input, or simply wants another fast way to enter text on an iPhone or iPad. It is also well worth hearing for blind developers and anyone curious about how a VoiceOver-first application moves from an idea to a working product. FloType remains in active beta at the time of writing rather than being a publicly released App Store app, but its…
AppleVis Extra 116: Blind Developer Showcase: Yannick Plassiard of aGram, aCapture, aScan, and More08/08/2026In this episode of the AppleVis Extra, David Nason is joined by blind software developer Yannick Plassiard for a fascinating conversation about accessibility, software development, and what happens when the person building an accessible app is also someone who relies on accessibility every day. Yannick is the developer behind App-Suite, a growing collection of accessibility-focused applications that includes aGram, aScan, aCapture, and other projects spanning MacOS, iOS, Windows, and Android.
Yannick takes us back to his earliest experiences with computers, learning to program on MS-DOS and working primarily with Braille at a time when screen readers and assistive technology looked very different from what we use today. From there, he discusses a career that has taken him through accessibility, Braille technology, healthcare, financial systems, and backend development. That varied background has given him an interesting perspective on accessible software design: techniques developed to solve problems in one industry can often prove surprisingly valuable when applied somewhere else.
The conversation then turns to App-Suite and the accessibility problems that inspired Yannick to start building his own applications. We hear about aScan, his approach to making document scanning and understanding easier for blind users; aCapture, which grew from his frustration with the complexity of recording and streaming audio on the Mac; and aGram, an alternative Telegram client designed with accessibility firmly in mind. Yannick also shares some of the lessons learned while developing aGram, including why newer technology isn't necessarily the best technology for every job and how performance problems led him to reconsider an initially SwiftUI-heavy approach.
One of the most intriguing parts of the discussion concerns Talk Forward, Yannick's Android screen reader project. Built from the open-source foundations of TalkBack, Talk Forward explores what an Android screen reader might feel like if some of the interaction techniques familiar to VoiceOver users were brought across to Google's platform. Yannick discusses adding concepts such as rotor-style navigation, improving responsiveness, experimenting with AI-powered dictation and image descriptions, and even developing a custom keyboard in an effort to make typing more predictable and efficient. For anyone who has considered trying Android but found the transition from VoiceOver difficult, it's an especially interesting glimpse at another approach to accessible mobile interaction.
David and Yannick also explore the rapidly changing relationship between artificial intelligence and software development. Yannick explains how AI tools have changed his workflow, allowing him to spend less time writing routine code and more time reviewing, testing, debugging, and thinking about how an application should actually behave. Just as importantly, he makes the distinction between making an interface technically accessible and making it genuinely pleasant and efficient to use with a screen reader. Whether you're a developer, a VoiceOver user curious about how accessible apps are made, an Android user interested in Talk Forward, or simply someone who enjoys hearing how accessibility challenges can inspire new software, there's plenty in this conversation worth hearing.
Thinking About Giving It a Try?
If Yannick's approach to accessibility sounds appealing, App…
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About AppleVis Podcast
AppleVis is the go-to resource for blind and low vision users of Apple technologies. Our Podcast discusses the latest in Apple vision accessibility. Topics cover OS and accessibility features, apps, interviews with developers, roundtable discussions, and more - centering around accessing the maximum potential of Apple hardware, software, and services. Tune in to learn how you can get the most out of your Apple devices, hear the latest accessibility news, and more.Podcast website
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