Trading Places (May 2023)
Three missed approaches. And where are we? See if you can be the first to spot the ground. (By David Wiseman)
Want to share your Never Again story with your fellow pilots? Email [email protected] and we may publish it in AOPA Pilot magazine and record it for this podcast.
5/1/2023
6:29
VFR into IMC (April 2023)
Hawaii may be a paradise, but not for a VFR pilot flying into IMC. Find out what happens. (By Brian Delamer)
3/31/2023
7:25
The Parallax Doesn't Lie (March 2023)
There's lots of stories in aviation about not having enough fuel. But when do you have too much? (By Carmine Mowbray)
3/6/2023
6:56
Six-Right Surprise (February 2023)
Don't land on taxiways. Just don't. Find out what led a pilot to do just that. (By Doug Magill)
2/1/2023
8:31
Anticipation of Adventure (January 2023)
The iPad has become an invaluable tool until it breaks loose from its mount and jams the controls. Tighten down that clamp and ride along. (By Tom Fournier)
