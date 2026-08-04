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152 episodes
- On this episode of “Never Again,” a simple dinner date turns into an emergency when a Mooney pilot discovers his fuel gauges have been lying to him. With the engine quitting, an unexpected landing at a military base, and a less-than-pleased commanding officer waiting on the ground, one overlooked step during preflight nearly has disastrous consequences.
- In this episode of “Never Again,” transitioning between two twin-engine airplanes turns a routine touch-and-go into a runway accident. The flap lever in one cockpit occupies the exact same spot as the landing gear lever in another—and years of muscle memory prove stronger than a moment's intention.
- In this episode of “Never Again,” a routine ferry flight turns into a white-knuckle battle to outclimb the trees when a newly checked-out Piper Arrow pilot finds himself on departure from a short, challenging runway. Trapped in the right seat, a young pilot watches helplessly as the aircraft mushes toward rising terrain and discovers that experience, ratings, and age don't always tell the whole story.
- In this episode of "Never Again," a routine hop turns into a razor-thin margin for error. When unforecast fog rolls in and both departure and destination go below minimums, a young fighter pilot finds himself trapped between worsening weather and dwindling fuel. With each missed approach, the stakes climb higher—until there’s only one option left.
- In this episode of “Never Again,” a weekend cross-country in a modified Cessna 172 turns into a fight to keep the engine alive. When the rough-running engine begins to lose power during descent, a Navy pilot and his passengers cycle through every possible fix—mixture, mags, fuel, prop—while racing toward a distant runway.
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About AOPA Never Again
AOPA presents the "Never Again" series in AOPA Pilot magazine and online to allow pilots to learn from the experiences of others.Podcast website
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