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AOPA Never Again

AOPA
HobbiesLeisure
AOPA Never Again
Latest episode

152 episodes

  • AOPA Never Again

    Got gas? (August 2026)

    08/04/2026 | 7 mins.
    On this episode of “Never Again,” a simple dinner date turns into an emergency when a Mooney pilot discovers his fuel gauges have been lying to him. With the engine quitting, an unexpected landing at a military base, and a less-than-pleased commanding officer waiting on the ground, one overlooked step during preflight nearly has disastrous consequences.
  • AOPA Never Again

    The Muscle Memory Trap (July 2026)

    06/30/2026 | 8 mins.
    In this episode of “Never Again,” transitioning between two twin-engine airplanes turns a routine touch-and-go into a runway accident. The flap lever in one cockpit occupies the exact same spot as the landing gear lever in another—and years of muscle memory prove stronger than a moment's intention.
  • AOPA Never Again

    Near-Death Grip (June 2026)

    06/02/2026 | 7 mins.
    In this episode of “Never Again,” a routine ferry flight turns into a white-knuckle battle to outclimb the trees when a newly checked-out Piper Arrow pilot finds himself on departure from a short, challenging runway. Trapped in the right seat, a young pilot watches helplessly as the aircraft mushes toward rising terrain and discovers that experience, ratings, and age don't always tell the whole story.
  • AOPA Never Again

    Approaching On Fumes (May 2026)

    05/01/2026 | 6 mins.
    In this episode of "Never Again," a routine hop turns into a razor-thin margin for error. When unforecast fog rolls in and both departure and destination go below minimums, a young fighter pilot finds himself trapped between worsening weather and dwindling fuel. With each missed approach, the stakes climb higher—until there’s only one option left.
  • AOPA Never Again

    Unavoidable Carb Ice (April 2026)

    04/01/2026 | 8 mins.
    In this episode of “Never Again,” a weekend cross-country in a modified Cessna 172 turns into a fight to keep the engine alive. When the rough-running engine begins to lose power during descent, a Navy pilot and his passengers cycle through every possible fix—mixture, mags, fuel, prop—while racing toward a distant runway.
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About AOPA Never Again
AOPA presents the "Never Again" series in AOPA Pilot magazine and online to allow pilots to learn from the experiences of others.
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HobbiesLeisure

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