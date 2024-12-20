Episode 5: Assembly, Part 6: Nidal Ka’bi, performer and choreographer
Last year, AFSC brought together artists, activists, and cultural practitioners from the Middle East and North Africa in Amman, Jordan. They shared their knowledge and experiences in using art for social change—and strategized ways to support each other in working for peace and justice. Our limited podcast series, “Assembly,” features the stories and perspectives of some of our participants. In this episode, we hear from Nidal Ka'bi, a performer, choreographer, and executive director of the Palestinian Performing Arts Network. He talks about how the performing arts serve as a platform for speaking out for Palestinian rights and other urgent issues.
Episode 4: Assembly, Part 5: Farah Chamma, poet and performer
In this episode, we hear from Farah Chama, a Palestinian poet and performer, who mixes prose, performance, and live music in her spoken-word work. She talks about her personal journey as a poet writing about Palestinian identity.
Episode 3: Assembly part 4: Hatem Salama, Program Officer
In this episode, we hear from Hatem Salama, a program officer for the Ford Foundation in Cairo. He talks about the importance of supporting organizations working for social justice through art, culture, and the media.
Episode 1: Mosaic
In this special podcast, we hear from AFSC staff and other community leaders in Palestine. They are working to bring together Palestinian youth across divides and to counter the fragmentation caused by the Israeli occupation. Listen now to hear them discuss equity, identity, and the Palestinian experience.
Episode 3: Assembly part 3: Lalla Kaber, Mauritanian cinematographer
In this episode, we hear from Lalla Kaber, a cinematographer and video maker in Mauritania. Lalla is one of the first women filmmakers in her country. She runs an organization for deaf people and is one of the few people in the country working to address the issues they face. She wants to ensure that disability rights become more integrated into Mauritanian culture. Learn more at afsc.org/assembly.
The American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) is a Quaker organization that promotes lasting peace with justice, as a practical expression of faith in action. This podcast will bring together stories of its work and interviews with experts from around the world.