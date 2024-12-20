Episode 3: Assembly part 3: Lalla Kaber, Mauritanian cinematographer

Assembly: Artists making change in the Middle East and North AfricaEarlier this year, AFSC’s brought together activists and artists the Middle East and North Africa to make new connections, talk about their experiences, and support each other in working for peace with justice. In this limited podcast series, “Assembly,” we talk to some of our participants about how art can transform our everyday lives. In this episode, we hear from Lalla Kaber, a cinematographer and video maker in Mauritania. Lalla is one of the first women filmmakers in her country. She runs an organization for deaf people and is one of the few people in the country working to address the issues they face. She wants to ensure that disability rights become more integrated into Mauritanian culture. Learn more at afsc.org/assembly.