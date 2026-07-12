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The AI Hat Podcast

Mike Allton
BusinessEntrepreneurship
The AI Hat Podcast
Latest episode

126 episodes

  • The AI Hat Podcast

    AI Belongs on Your Org Chart, Not Your Tech Stack

    07/12/2026 | 12 mins.
    Your best people are losing most of the week to work they were never hired to do - and the fix isn't another tool.

    In this solo episode, Mike Allton opens with a confession: there was a stretch of his career when a guest canceling on his own podcast felt like relief. Two of his shows died at exactly twelve episodes each, and between those funerals he changed everything - the tools, the format, the frequency, the topic - except the one variable that killed them both.

    That story turns out not to be a podcasting story at all. It's the same reason 95% of enterprise AI pilots fail: companies make a software purchase when the situation calls for a staffing decision. Nobody writes the role. Nobody defines what the AI is responsible for, who it reports to, or how anyone would know it's doing a good job.

    So Mike makes the argument he's building his entire business around: AI belongs on your org chart, not your tech stack. Not to replace the people you have - to finally staff the work no one was ever hired to do.

    You'll hear:

    - Why every business runs on two org charts - the official one, and the real one hiding in your team's calendars

    - The job description that took interview prep from two-plus hours to twenty minutes, and took the show past 120 episodes

    - The Apollo answer to "this is how the replacement starts"

    - Why an off-the-shelf AI employee is still a software purchase wearing a name tag

    - A ten-minute homework assignment: find the seat that's been empty the longest

    Read the full manifesto at theaihat.com: https://theaihat.com/ai-belongs-on-your-org-chart-not-your-tech-stack/

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  • The AI Hat Podcast

    Stop Losing $30K a Month Per Rep: The AI Sales Enablement Playbook with Vernon Ross

    06/14/2026 | 38 mins.
    If your top reps are stuck training new hires instead of closing deals, this AI sales enablement playbook will help. Enterprise seller Vernon Ross joins Mike Allton to show how to scale your best performers' knowledge without stealing their selling time, and why that "teaching jail" is quietly costing you around $30K a month per rep.

    Vernon has carried quota, closed enterprise deals, and built the AI training tools that make other sellers faster. Inside, he shares the one diagnostic question that finds your highest-ROI automation, why AI pilots die the moment they add friction instead of removing it, and how he uses NotebookLM, private podcasts, and voice cloning to cut top-rep onboarding from 30 hours down to 10. He and Mike also get tactical on where AI belongs inside a MEDDPICC deal, how to tie content consumption to real revenue, and the one automation any team can build this quarter without a six-figure budget.

    Vernon Ross drove 75 to 85% increases in new client acquisition at a 32% conversion rate, closed deals with Procter & Gamble, GE, and AT&T, and has generated over $500,000 in enterprise SaaS sales. As president of Vernon Ross Consulting and an enterprise podcaster, he now advises Fortune 1000 companies on AI-driven learning.

    The hard truth: you cannot clone your top performers. So you stay stuck in an endless loop of manual knowledge transfer while your competitors build AI-powered learning engines that run around the clock. This episode is how you break the loop.

    Still letting shadow AI run unmanaged on your sales floor? Download the free Executive Guide to Shadow AI at theaihat.com/shadow-ai.

    Chapters:

    00:00 Top Rep Pain Points

    00:59 Podcast Theme Intro

    02:08 Show Mission Setup

    03:15 Guest Vernon Ross

    05:11 Sales Enablement Gap

    07:34 AI Adoption That Sticks

    10:58 AI Hosted Training Podcasts

    13:46 NotebookLM And Voice Clones

    16:28 MEDDPICC With AI

    18:52 Onboarding Without Teaching Jail

    21:25 Shadow AI Sponsor Break

    22:33 Measuring Podcast ROI

    28:38 Fast Time To Value

    30:37 Compliance And Risk

    33:48 First Automation To Build

    36:34 Where To Find Vernon

    37:18 Final Wrap Up

    Resources:

    Vernon Ross: linkedin.com/in/vernonross | vernonross.com | enterprisepodcaster.com | aiplanner.com

    Mentioned in this episode: Wondercraft.ai, Google NotebookLM, Wispr Flow, ZoomInfo, Apollo, HubSpot, Otter.ai, Claude Code, Gemini, Supporting Cast, MEDDPICC

    Connect with Mike Allton: linkedin.com/in/mikeallton | Newsletter theaihat.com/newsletter | Podcast theaihat.com/podcast

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  • The AI Hat Podcast

    Map the Workflow Before You Buy the Tool

    05/19/2026 | 34 mins.
    Your revenue team doesn't have a tools problem. It has a process problem.

    Dan Knowlton, co-founder of UK-based Knowlton Marketing, joins Mike Allton for an honest, boots-on-the-ground conversation about what's actually working in AI implementation - and what isn't. No polished frameworks. No hype. Just real lessons from an agency owner who is figuring this out in real time while growing a business.

    In this episode, Dan shares how his team recently won a pitch with one of Europe's largest health and wellness brands - not because they were the most creative, but because AI caught every objection the prospect raised in the discovery call. Objections that would have been missed with manual notes.

    You'll learn how to stop chasing shiny AI tools and start asking the one question that separates useful technology from expensive distraction. Dan also breaks down how to identify which workflows should be handed to AI, where human experience is irreplaceable, and how to run a simple calendar audit that surfaces hours of recoverable time in your team's week.

    If your AI pilots keep stalling, this episode will show you why - and where to start instead.

    🎁 Download the free Executive Guide to Shadow AI: https://theaihat.com/shadow-ai

    CHAPTERS:

    00:00 Manual Sales Discovery

    01:00 Podcast Theme Intro

    02:31 Why AI Pilots Fail

    03:46 Shiny Tool Syndrome

    05:29 Problem First Approach

    06:05 AI-Powered Pitching

    07:24 Transcripts Close Deals

    10:05 Where AI Shouldn't Pretend

    13:59 Humans Plus AI Creativity

    16:47 Overcoming Team Pushback

    19:42 Shadow AI Governance Ad

    20:56 Tool Stack and Evaluation

    27:06 Making Time for AI Learning

    29:25 Workflow Audit to Start

    32:19 Wrap Up and Where to Connect

    33:18 Final Outro
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  • The AI Hat Podcast

    Redesign the Work First: Inside a Revenue Team's AI-Connected Stack

    04/19/2026 | 45 mins.
    If your revenue team is hitting a ceiling despite adding headcount and new tools, the problem isn't your people - it's your architecture.

    In this episode, Mike Allton sits down with Amanda Rubin, SVP of Revenue at Frameplay and former EVP of Growth at Enthusiast Gaming, where she drove four consecutive years of revenue growth. Amanda unpacks what she calls the "architect's mindset" - the long-view, systems-first approach that separates true Revenue Leaders from sales managers who are simply trying to hit this quarter's number.

    You'll hear how Amanda built scalable GTM frameworks from the ground up - first with nothing but a color-coded Google Sheet, and now with an AI-powered tech stack that eliminates admin drag and gives sellers back the time they need to actually sell. She breaks down exactly how she structures account lists, ladders sales teams, and deploys tools like We Flow, Fyxer AI, and Apollo to create a revenue engine that scales without breaking.

    What you'll walk away with:


    Why the difference between a Sales Leader and a Revenue Leader changes everything about how you build your org


    How to structure account tiers so no opportunity falls through the cracks


    The AI tech stack Amanda is architecting right now at Frameplay - and the honest truth about what it takes to implement it

    Connect with Amanda Rubin: LinkedIn

    Resources mentioned:


    We Flow - AI-powered activity tracking and pipeline intelligence


    Fyxer AI - AI email organization and post-meeting draft automation


    Apollo - Sales sequencing and outreach automation

    Download the free Executive Guide to Shadow AI: theaihat.com/shadow-ai

    CHAPTERS:

    00:00 Meeting Follow Up Basics

    00:23 Podcast Intro Theme

    01:32 Welcome and Mission

    01:56 Scaling Chaos Problem

    02:33 Meet Amanda Rubin

    04:05 Sales vs Revenue Leadership

    05:53 Revenue Architect Mindset

    07:07 GTM Narrative and Positioning

    08:01 Designing the Sales Org

    10:21 Frameworks That Break

    11:14 Account Lists and CRM Discipline

    12:44 Tiering and Activity Tracking

    13:36 People Roles and Incentives

    15:18 Enthusiast Gaming Playbook

    17:29 Packaging and Storytelling

    19:41 Building Seller Pods

    22:07 Diagnosing Capacity Leaks

    23:27 Support vs Sales Spend

    24:29 AI for Spec Sheets

    24:52 Wildfire GPT Brain

    25:59 Shadow AI Governance

    27:15 Fix Workflows First

    27:42 WeFlow Setup and CRM

    30:51 Conference Intelligence Dashboards

    33:33 Fyxer Inbox and Followups

    35:09 Apollo Sequences and Outreach

    36:37 Frameplay Pitch and Audience

    39:06 WeFlow Activity Warnings

    41:25 Fail Fast Tool Decisions

    42:56 Story Before Headcount

    44:01 Connect on LinkedIn

    44:42 Final Shadow AI Reminder
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  • The AI Hat Podcast

    Your Prospects Aren't Googling Anymore - Scrunch's Kevin White on the AI Visibility Crisis

    03/10/2026 | 39 mins.
    Your prospects stopped Googling. They're asking ChatGPT which CRM to buy, asking Perplexity which marketing automation platform solves their problem, asking Gemini to compare your category - and AI is recommending your competitors, not you. This isn't a "future of search" problem. This is a pipeline problem. Right now.

    Kevin White, Head of Marketing at Scrunch (and formerly leading growth at Twilio Segment, Retool, and Common Room), saw this crisis coming and built the measurement infrastructure to fix it. His clients are seeing 100% to 260% visibility gains in AI search in just 60 days - and tracking customers who convert specifically because they appeared in ChatGPT answers.

    In this episode, Kevin deconstructs the "Citation Economy" - why chasing Reddit mentions is a trap, which citation sources actually drive AI recommendations in your vertical, and the exact workflow his team uses to go from "invisible in AI" to "recommended by LLMs" in under two months.

    You'll learn the diagnostic every Revenue Leader should run Monday morning to find out if your brand exists when prospects ask AI for solutions. You'll discover why the "long, long tail" of AI search (20+ word prompts vs. 5-7 word Google queries) creates greenfield opportunities for brands willing to architect intent-driven content. And you'll hear how Scrunch's Agent Experience Platform delivers AI-optimized content to LLM crawlers without breaking the human website experience.

    This is not theory. Kevin walks through Scrunch's own dogfooding - how they use their product to track competitive intelligence, diagnose content gaps, and systematically close citation opportunities. He shares the specific technical optimizations that actually move the needle (spoiler: it's not just adding FAQs). And he reveals how agentic workflows - using Claude Code to build marketing apps, automate spreadsheet enrichment, and analyze customer calls - are reclaiming hours his team used to lose to manual synthesis.

    If your marketing team thinks they're winning because they rank on Page 1 of Google while your pipeline bleeds invisible in ChatGPT, this episode is your wake-up call. Kevin delivers the audit, the workflow, and the hard truth: you can't optimize what you don't measure.

    Run the diagnostic. Close the gaps. Win the prompts that matter.

    Show Notes & Transcript: https://theaihat.com/your-prospects-arent-googling-anymore-scrunchs-kevin-white-on-the-ai-visibility-crisis/

    CHAPTERS

    00:00 LLM SEO Lore

    00:36 Podcast Intro Theme

    01:45 AI Hat Welcome

    02:10 Why Google Rankings Fail

    02:53 Kevin White Joins

    04:14 Wake Up Call Moment

    07:15 Measuring AI Visibility

    10:34 Citation Myths Debunked

    13:57 Long Long Tail Search

    16:45 Three Citation Buckets

    19:07 Workflow To 260% Gains

    24:15 Shadow AI Ad Break

    25:25 Making Sites AI Readable

    29:57 Dogfooding Scrunch Tactics

    32:19 Top Priorities This Quarter

    35:33 One Prompt Audit Trick

    37:16 Where To Connect

    38:40 Final Wrap Up

    Kevin White on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kevbosaurus/Scrunch: https://scrunch.com/
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About The AI Hat Podcast
AI conversations for people doing the work. Your best people are brilliant, but they're buried. Research shows high-performing teams lose nearly 70% of the week to Admin Drag, the data entry, re-keying, and status updates that were never the actual job. You're paying for expert judgment and getting expensive busywork. The AI Hat Podcast is where practitioners, not futurists, talk about fixing that. Host Mike Allton, Director of Partner-Led Growth at Agorapulse and founder of The AI Hat, sits down with operators, revenue leaders, marketers, and industry specialists, from insurance agencies to sales floors, to name the drag and show how a governed Digital Crew of AI agents takes it back. The thread through every episode: redesign the work first, then deploy the AI. It's why most pilots fail, and what to do instead. In each episode, we break down: • The Agentic Shift — moving from AI that talks to AI that does the work. • Sanctioning the Shadow — turning ungoverned AI risk into governed advantage. • Redesign the Work First — why 95% of pilots stall, and the fix. Whether you sell, serve, or build, the drag is the same. Get the guide: Download The Executive Guide to Shadow AI at TheAIHat.com/shadow-ai Connect with Mike: linkedin.com/in/mikeallton
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