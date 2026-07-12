Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
126 episodes
- Your best people are losing most of the week to work they were never hired to do - and the fix isn't another tool.
In this solo episode, Mike Allton opens with a confession: there was a stretch of his career when a guest canceling on his own podcast felt like relief. Two of his shows died at exactly twelve episodes each, and between those funerals he changed everything - the tools, the format, the frequency, the topic - except the one variable that killed them both.
That story turns out not to be a podcasting story at all. It's the same reason 95% of enterprise AI pilots fail: companies make a software purchase when the situation calls for a staffing decision. Nobody writes the role. Nobody defines what the AI is responsible for, who it reports to, or how anyone would know it's doing a good job.
So Mike makes the argument he's building his entire business around: AI belongs on your org chart, not your tech stack. Not to replace the people you have - to finally staff the work no one was ever hired to do.
You'll hear:
- Why every business runs on two org charts - the official one, and the real one hiding in your team's calendars
- The job description that took interview prep from two-plus hours to twenty minutes, and took the show past 120 episodes
- The Apollo answer to "this is how the replacement starts"
- Why an off-the-shelf AI employee is still a software purchase wearing a name tag
- A ten-minute homework assignment: find the seat that's been empty the longest
Read the full manifesto at theaihat.com: https://theaihat.com/ai-belongs-on-your-org-chart-not-your-tech-stack/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Stop Losing $30K a Month Per Rep: The AI Sales Enablement Playbook with Vernon Ross06/14/2026 | 38 mins.If your top reps are stuck training new hires instead of closing deals, this AI sales enablement playbook will help. Enterprise seller Vernon Ross joins Mike Allton to show how to scale your best performers' knowledge without stealing their selling time, and why that "teaching jail" is quietly costing you around $30K a month per rep.
Vernon has carried quota, closed enterprise deals, and built the AI training tools that make other sellers faster. Inside, he shares the one diagnostic question that finds your highest-ROI automation, why AI pilots die the moment they add friction instead of removing it, and how he uses NotebookLM, private podcasts, and voice cloning to cut top-rep onboarding from 30 hours down to 10. He and Mike also get tactical on where AI belongs inside a MEDDPICC deal, how to tie content consumption to real revenue, and the one automation any team can build this quarter without a six-figure budget.
Vernon Ross drove 75 to 85% increases in new client acquisition at a 32% conversion rate, closed deals with Procter & Gamble, GE, and AT&T, and has generated over $500,000 in enterprise SaaS sales. As president of Vernon Ross Consulting and an enterprise podcaster, he now advises Fortune 1000 companies on AI-driven learning.
The hard truth: you cannot clone your top performers. So you stay stuck in an endless loop of manual knowledge transfer while your competitors build AI-powered learning engines that run around the clock. This episode is how you break the loop.
Still letting shadow AI run unmanaged on your sales floor? Download the free Executive Guide to Shadow AI at theaihat.com/shadow-ai.
Chapters:
00:00 Top Rep Pain Points
00:59 Podcast Theme Intro
02:08 Show Mission Setup
03:15 Guest Vernon Ross
05:11 Sales Enablement Gap
07:34 AI Adoption That Sticks
10:58 AI Hosted Training Podcasts
13:46 NotebookLM And Voice Clones
16:28 MEDDPICC With AI
18:52 Onboarding Without Teaching Jail
21:25 Shadow AI Sponsor Break
22:33 Measuring Podcast ROI
28:38 Fast Time To Value
30:37 Compliance And Risk
33:48 First Automation To Build
36:34 Where To Find Vernon
37:18 Final Wrap Up
Resources:
Vernon Ross: linkedin.com/in/vernonross | vernonross.com | enterprisepodcaster.com | aiplanner.com
Mentioned in this episode: Wondercraft.ai, Google NotebookLM, Wispr Flow, ZoomInfo, Apollo, HubSpot, Otter.ai, Claude Code, Gemini, Supporting Cast, MEDDPICC
Connect with Mike Allton: linkedin.com/in/mikeallton | Newsletter theaihat.com/newsletter | Podcast theaihat.com/podcast
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Your revenue team doesn't have a tools problem. It has a process problem.
Dan Knowlton, co-founder of UK-based Knowlton Marketing, joins Mike Allton for an honest, boots-on-the-ground conversation about what's actually working in AI implementation - and what isn't. No polished frameworks. No hype. Just real lessons from an agency owner who is figuring this out in real time while growing a business.
In this episode, Dan shares how his team recently won a pitch with one of Europe's largest health and wellness brands - not because they were the most creative, but because AI caught every objection the prospect raised in the discovery call. Objections that would have been missed with manual notes.
You'll learn how to stop chasing shiny AI tools and start asking the one question that separates useful technology from expensive distraction. Dan also breaks down how to identify which workflows should be handed to AI, where human experience is irreplaceable, and how to run a simple calendar audit that surfaces hours of recoverable time in your team's week.
If your AI pilots keep stalling, this episode will show you why - and where to start instead.
🎁 Download the free Executive Guide to Shadow AI: https://theaihat.com/shadow-ai
CHAPTERS:
00:00 Manual Sales Discovery
01:00 Podcast Theme Intro
02:31 Why AI Pilots Fail
03:46 Shiny Tool Syndrome
05:29 Problem First Approach
06:05 AI-Powered Pitching
07:24 Transcripts Close Deals
10:05 Where AI Shouldn't Pretend
13:59 Humans Plus AI Creativity
16:47 Overcoming Team Pushback
19:42 Shadow AI Governance Ad
20:56 Tool Stack and Evaluation
27:06 Making Time for AI Learning
29:25 Workflow Audit to Start
32:19 Wrap Up and Where to Connect
33:18 Final Outro
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- If your revenue team is hitting a ceiling despite adding headcount and new tools, the problem isn't your people - it's your architecture.
In this episode, Mike Allton sits down with Amanda Rubin, SVP of Revenue at Frameplay and former EVP of Growth at Enthusiast Gaming, where she drove four consecutive years of revenue growth. Amanda unpacks what she calls the "architect's mindset" - the long-view, systems-first approach that separates true Revenue Leaders from sales managers who are simply trying to hit this quarter's number.
You'll hear how Amanda built scalable GTM frameworks from the ground up - first with nothing but a color-coded Google Sheet, and now with an AI-powered tech stack that eliminates admin drag and gives sellers back the time they need to actually sell. She breaks down exactly how she structures account lists, ladders sales teams, and deploys tools like We Flow, Fyxer AI, and Apollo to create a revenue engine that scales without breaking.
What you'll walk away with:
Why the difference between a Sales Leader and a Revenue Leader changes everything about how you build your org
How to structure account tiers so no opportunity falls through the cracks
The AI tech stack Amanda is architecting right now at Frameplay - and the honest truth about what it takes to implement it
Connect with Amanda Rubin: LinkedIn
Resources mentioned:
We Flow - AI-powered activity tracking and pipeline intelligence
Fyxer AI - AI email organization and post-meeting draft automation
Apollo - Sales sequencing and outreach automation
Download the free Executive Guide to Shadow AI: theaihat.com/shadow-ai
CHAPTERS:
00:00 Meeting Follow Up Basics
00:23 Podcast Intro Theme
01:32 Welcome and Mission
01:56 Scaling Chaos Problem
02:33 Meet Amanda Rubin
04:05 Sales vs Revenue Leadership
05:53 Revenue Architect Mindset
07:07 GTM Narrative and Positioning
08:01 Designing the Sales Org
10:21 Frameworks That Break
11:14 Account Lists and CRM Discipline
12:44 Tiering and Activity Tracking
13:36 People Roles and Incentives
15:18 Enthusiast Gaming Playbook
17:29 Packaging and Storytelling
19:41 Building Seller Pods
22:07 Diagnosing Capacity Leaks
23:27 Support vs Sales Spend
24:29 AI for Spec Sheets
24:52 Wildfire GPT Brain
25:59 Shadow AI Governance
27:15 Fix Workflows First
27:42 WeFlow Setup and CRM
30:51 Conference Intelligence Dashboards
33:33 Fyxer Inbox and Followups
35:09 Apollo Sequences and Outreach
36:37 Frameplay Pitch and Audience
39:06 WeFlow Activity Warnings
41:25 Fail Fast Tool Decisions
42:56 Story Before Headcount
44:01 Connect on LinkedIn
44:42 Final Shadow AI Reminder
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Your Prospects Aren't Googling Anymore - Scrunch's Kevin White on the AI Visibility Crisis03/10/2026 | 39 mins.Your prospects stopped Googling. They're asking ChatGPT which CRM to buy, asking Perplexity which marketing automation platform solves their problem, asking Gemini to compare your category - and AI is recommending your competitors, not you. This isn't a "future of search" problem. This is a pipeline problem. Right now.
Kevin White, Head of Marketing at Scrunch (and formerly leading growth at Twilio Segment, Retool, and Common Room), saw this crisis coming and built the measurement infrastructure to fix it. His clients are seeing 100% to 260% visibility gains in AI search in just 60 days - and tracking customers who convert specifically because they appeared in ChatGPT answers.
In this episode, Kevin deconstructs the "Citation Economy" - why chasing Reddit mentions is a trap, which citation sources actually drive AI recommendations in your vertical, and the exact workflow his team uses to go from "invisible in AI" to "recommended by LLMs" in under two months.
You'll learn the diagnostic every Revenue Leader should run Monday morning to find out if your brand exists when prospects ask AI for solutions. You'll discover why the "long, long tail" of AI search (20+ word prompts vs. 5-7 word Google queries) creates greenfield opportunities for brands willing to architect intent-driven content. And you'll hear how Scrunch's Agent Experience Platform delivers AI-optimized content to LLM crawlers without breaking the human website experience.
This is not theory. Kevin walks through Scrunch's own dogfooding - how they use their product to track competitive intelligence, diagnose content gaps, and systematically close citation opportunities. He shares the specific technical optimizations that actually move the needle (spoiler: it's not just adding FAQs). And he reveals how agentic workflows - using Claude Code to build marketing apps, automate spreadsheet enrichment, and analyze customer calls - are reclaiming hours his team used to lose to manual synthesis.
If your marketing team thinks they're winning because they rank on Page 1 of Google while your pipeline bleeds invisible in ChatGPT, this episode is your wake-up call. Kevin delivers the audit, the workflow, and the hard truth: you can't optimize what you don't measure.
Run the diagnostic. Close the gaps. Win the prompts that matter.
Show Notes & Transcript: https://theaihat.com/your-prospects-arent-googling-anymore-scrunchs-kevin-white-on-the-ai-visibility-crisis/
CHAPTERS
00:00 LLM SEO Lore
00:36 Podcast Intro Theme
01:45 AI Hat Welcome
02:10 Why Google Rankings Fail
02:53 Kevin White Joins
04:14 Wake Up Call Moment
07:15 Measuring AI Visibility
10:34 Citation Myths Debunked
13:57 Long Long Tail Search
16:45 Three Citation Buckets
19:07 Workflow To 260% Gains
24:15 Shadow AI Ad Break
25:25 Making Sites AI Readable
29:57 Dogfooding Scrunch Tactics
32:19 Top Priorities This Quarter
35:33 One Prompt Audit Trick
37:16 Where To Connect
38:40 Final Wrap Up
Kevin White on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kevbosaurus/Scrunch: https://scrunch.com/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
More Business podcasts
- The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul AlexBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
- Digital Social HourBusiness, Careers, Daily News, Education, Entrepreneurship, News, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture, Sports
- Young and Profiting with Hala Taha (Entrepreneurship, Sales, Marketing)Business, Entrepreneurship
- Coffeez with Joe ShalabyBusiness, Careers, Entrepreneurship
- Bred To Lead | With Dr. Jake Tayler JacobsBusiness, Education, Self-Improvement
- The Diary Of A CEO with Steven BartlettBusiness, Education, Society & Culture
- Habits and HustleBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- Unblinded with Sean CallagyBusiness, Education, News, Sports, Sports News
- The Ramsey ShowBusiness, Education, Investing, Self-Improvement
- Money Rehab with Nicole LapinBusiness, Education, Self-Improvement
Trending Business podcasts
- PersonalBranding.com With Dillon KivoBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Marketing
- Animal Spirits PodcastBusiness, Business News, Investing, News
- Coffee N° 5 with Lara SchmoismanBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Society & Culture
- Real Estate This WeekBusiness, Education, Investing, Tutorials
- Networth and Chill with Your Rich BFFBusiness, Business News, Entrepreneurship, News
- The Brad Weisman ShowBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Relationships, Society & Culture
- Tax Rep Network with Eric GreenBusiness, Management
- Ramsey Everyday MillionairesBusiness, Investing
- A Podcast About LeadershipBusiness, Careers, Management
- Startups DecodedBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Investing, Management
- Stay Wealthy Retirement PodcastBusiness, Investing
- All the Hacks: Money, Points & LifeBusiness, Education, Investing, Places & Travel, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Create Magic At Work®Business, Education, Management, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Spirituality
- Quest for SuccessBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- 21st Century EntrepreneurshipBusiness, Business News, Education, Entrepreneurship, News, Self-Improvement
- Grain Markets and Other StuffBusiness, Business News, Investing, News
- Lifetime Cash Flow Through Real Estate InvestingBusiness, Education, Investing, Management
About The AI Hat Podcast
AI conversations for people doing the work. Your best people are brilliant, but they're buried. Research shows high-performing teams lose nearly 70% of the week to Admin Drag, the data entry, re-keying, and status updates that were never the actual job. You're paying for expert judgment and getting expensive busywork. The AI Hat Podcast is where practitioners, not futurists, talk about fixing that. Host Mike Allton, Director of Partner-Led Growth at Agorapulse and founder of The AI Hat, sits down with operators, revenue leaders, marketers, and industry specialists, from insurance agencies to sales floors, to name the drag and show how a governed Digital Crew of AI agents takes it back. The thread through every episode: redesign the work first, then deploy the AI. It's why most pilots fail, and what to do instead. In each episode, we break down: • The Agentic Shift — moving from AI that talks to AI that does the work. • Sanctioning the Shadow — turning ungoverned AI risk into governed advantage. • Redesign the Work First — why 95% of pilots stall, and the fix. Whether you sell, serve, or build, the drag is the same. Get the guide: Download The Executive Guide to Shadow AI at TheAIHat.com/shadow-ai Connect with Mike: linkedin.com/in/mikealltonPodcast website
Listen to The AI Hat Podcast, The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul Alex and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The AI Hat Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
The AI Hat Podcast: Podcasts in Family