Michael Stelzner reveals three trends essential for marketers, creators, and entrepreneurs in an exclusive interview with Sean Cannell, host of the Think Media Podcast.
34:18
Using AI as a Content Analyst: How to Plan Your Next Steps
Want to improve your marketing content? Wish you could more easily extract meaningful insights from your analytics? To learn step-by-step how to use AI tools to analyze your marketing data and content, helping you make data-driven decisions that improve your content performance across all channels, I interview Andy Crestodina.Guest: Andy Crestodina | Show Notes: socialmediaexaminer.com/a35
44:05
MidJourney for Business: How to Quickly Create Professional AI Art
Want to create AI art that doesn't look AI-generated? Want to learn the secret codes that transform MidJourney art into professional-looking designs? To learn how to use MidJourney to rapidly generate and iterate on design concepts, saving time and boosting productivity, I interview Marshall Atkinson.Guest: Marshall Atkinson | Show Notes: socialmediaexaminer.com/a34
47:28
Custom AI Models vs ChatGPT: A Guide to Private Large Language Models
What can custom AI models do that ChatGPT can't? Which open-source model is best for your business? To discover how to build enterprise-grade AI solutions using Mistral and Llama models with step-by-step guidance from a leading AI developer, I interview Yash Gad.Guest: Yash Gad | Show Notes: socialmediaexaminer.com/a33
44:40
Creating an AI-Driven Content Marketing Workflow
Wish you could automate the time-consuming parts of creating content? Wondering how? To explore how to build AI-driven automations that streamline your content marketing process from start to finish, I interview Keith Moehring.Guest: Keith Moehring | Show Notes: socialmediaexaminer.com/a32
