Using AI as a Content Analyst: How to Plan Your Next Steps

Want to improve your marketing content? Wish you could more easily extract meaningful insights from your analytics? To learn step-by-step how to use AI tools to analyze your marketing data and content, helping you make data-driven decisions that improve your content performance across all channels, I interview Andy Crestodina.Guest: Andy Crestodina | Show Notes: socialmediaexaminer.com/a35