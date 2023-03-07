Again With This: Beverly Hills, 90210 & Melrose Place

Need someone to share the joy, pain, and shoulder pads of your Beverly Hills, 90210 and Melrose Place rewatches? Tara Ariano and Sarah D. Bunting, co-founders o...
MP S07.E02: A Long Way To Tip-A-Rory
Can Kyle stop Rory before he straight-up murders Amanda?!
7/3/2023
37:42
MP S07.E01: Divorce Dominican Style
Returning to the Dominican Republic to expedite her divorce from Kyle only reminds Amanda of how romantic her last trip there was, when she and Kyle were falling in love. Meanwhile, whatever scheme Rory has cooking seems to have sped up his timeline, so the smooth-talking gigolo routine needs to go into overdrive, too. Back in L.A., Kyle enlists Jennifer in his campaign to push Taylor into confessing her big secret about Christine, while Michael advises her against it. Michael, at least, seems to have given up his campaign to reunite with his ex, and spends every scene with Megan verbally abusing her while Coop looks increasingly constipated about it. Peter returns to Lexi seeming to have finally noticed what the rest of us have known all along: she's boring and she sucks. Speaking of "boring" and "sucks": THE SAM/BILLY/JENNIFER/JEFF QUADRANGLE, which is STILL HAPPENING GAAAAAAAH! Make yourself a tropical drink (heavy on the rum), and join us for our podcast on "Divorce Dominican Style"!
6/26/2023
45:30
Special: We Take Your Calls IV
Just one more season of Melrose Place remains, but the podcast will live on. The question is: what show will we go through episode by episode after Melrose Place's Season 7 finale? We invited listeners JUST LIKE YOU to call and pitch your suggestions, and the time has come to listen and consider what the future may hold!
6/19/2023
58:38
MP S06.E25 & 26: M.P. Confidential & The Nasty Minded Professor
Coop brings Megan to Philadelphia for the last phase of his job interview. Will she elude Larner's clutches? Michael can't keep the secret of Taylor's pregnancy, and neither can Jennifer. Once Kyle finds out, will he and Michael be able to test its paternity without letting Taylor find out the truth? Peter's stress level goes so far through the roof that the hospital's psychiatrist lends Peter his cabin to chill out. Will he remain chill once Michael follows him there? Rory is still working his angles with Amanda. Does she actually hate herself enough to let him? And Jennifer is getting increasingly territorial about Billy. Will she finally just tell him what Sam has actually been doing with Jeff, since Billy has somehow remained the very last carbon-based life form on Earth to find out? All these questions AND MORE are answered in the gigantic Season 6 finale, so get comfortable while our latest podcast tells you all about "M.P. Confidential" and "The Nasty Minded Professor"! (For the record, that's the show's missing hyphen between "Nasty" and "Minded," not ours.)
6/12/2023
1:12:27
MP S06.E24: Four Affairs And A Pregnancy
Coop is still boring us all with talk of his big job in Philadelphia, and while Megan is still strongly considering joining him if he gets it, there's a problem: the head of the search committee is coming to town, and the restaurant where he wants to meet Coop and Megan happens to be in the hotel where Megan formerly worked. While this is weighing on Megan, her worst friend Jennifer pressures her to be more considerate of Michael, whose clinic is so deep in debt that he is openly considering burning it down for the insurance money. Coop's ex, meanwhile, runs into Rory, and old friend from Cleveland; once she finds out he's divorced, she immediately decides to set him up with Amanda, all the better to keep her away from Peter. Amanda really must be off her game, because she can't immediately clock Rory as a bounder. Kyle goes to Dallas to try to get more clues about what Nick was doing in L.A., and he does when his ex-landlady reveals that Taylor came to see him. Taylor tells Michael she thinks she's still concussed because she feels dizzy all the time; Michael's not a great doctor, but he does know all the tests that one should order for someone in Taylor's situation. The infidelity plot is MOSTLY just treading water, except that Jennifer tells Billy she loves him, and Jeff wants to introduce Sam to his whole family. We labored to bring you this podcast on "Four Affairs And A Pregnancy"!
