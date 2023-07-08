Adventures in Collecting Toy Collecting Podcast

From Funko and WWE to Star Wars, Marvel, LEGO, and more, grab the cart and hit the aisles with Dave and Erik as they talk toy news, collecting, culture, and mor...
A 1:18th Scale Galaxy Far, Far Away with Hasbro's Emily Cantelupe
Do you sense it? There are tremors in the force... long have we waited to welcome Hasbro's Star Wars the Vintage Collection Designer Emily Cantelupe to the pod! This week we're talking all about TVC, Emily's design journey through Hasbro, the Ghost HasLab, the art of keeping secrets, and so much more!Follow Emily on Instagram @ms_melon and keep up with all of the Hasbro goings on @hasbropulse!
8/28/2023
1:02:53
AIC NEWS: Week of August 14th, 2023
Welcome to AICNN (Adventures in Collecting News Network) where toy news matters! This is your AIC NEWS brief. Give us a few minutes, and we'll give you the goods.This week the AICNN anchors highlight toy industry news from the week of August 14th, 2023.
8/21/2023
6:50
Toys on Film: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
Pop some popcorn and grab the candy; Dave and Erik are headed to the movies! This week the boys revive and relaunch "Toys on Film" a series of special episodes analyzing films that have a close relationship with, and have a had a major impact on, toys! There's no better place than to start with 1990's iconic TMNT film, so make sure you've recently watched the film and let's all go to the movies!
8/14/2023
58:43
AIC NEWS: First Week of August 2023
Welcome to AICNN (Adventures in Collecting News Network) where toy news matters! This is your AIC NEWS brief. Give us a few minutes, and we'll give you the goods.This week the AICNN anchors highlight toy industry news from the first week of August, 2023.
8/7/2023
7:24
Let's Talk About 2023 San Diego Comic Con with the Reluctant Adult Podcast
This week's episode takes a dive into the excitement of the 2023 San Diego Comic Con event - from the biggest reveals, most disappointing moments, and surprises that caught us off guard, dive into one of the biggest collectible events in the world with Dave and Erik, along with Paul and Bill from the Reluctant Adult Podcast!See Paul's weird AI legs and more Reluctant Adult Podcast on social media @thereluctantadultpodcast.