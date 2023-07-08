Adventures in Collecting Toy Collecting Podcast

A 1:18th Scale Galaxy Far, Far Away with Hasbro's Emily Cantelupe

Do you sense it? There are tremors in the force... long have we waited to welcome Hasbro's Star Wars the Vintage Collection Designer Emily Cantelupe to the pod! This week we're talking all about TVC, Emily's design journey through Hasbro, the Ghost HasLab, the art of keeping secrets, and so much more!Follow Emily on Instagram @ms_melon and keep up with all of the Hasbro goings on @hasbropulse!