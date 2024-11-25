Addicted To The Climb podcast with Kelley Tyan

Hi Friend! Are you liking the podcast? I'd be honored if you left me a review! What would your life be like if you had bigger, bolder faith right now? What if you just had even a little more faith? I want you to know and realize that your time is NOW. There is no time to wait. God wants you to drop the stress, the overwhelm, the burdens at the door and allow in more peace, more joy, and true happiness, that is available to you. Today, I am sharing my 4 P's to activate your faith in a new and deeper way. Whether you are a seasoned Christian, or new faith, this episode is going to light you up, especially as we enter the holiday season. I pray this episode blesses you as you grow closer to God. This is episode 1 in my new solo series so make sure you are subscribed to the show now! SHOW LINKS: www.kelleytyan.com The ONE Prayer Book Follow Kelley on Linkedin Instagram

THE WAITLIST IS NOW OPEN FOR THE JANUARY MASTERMIND! GET ON THE LIST NOW! Hey Friend! Today is part 2 of the solo series to empower your faith walk at home and in the work place. I am focusing on empathy because I feel many of us take this for granted. Empathy is lost among people and it is time for you to step into your faith so you can be the one who is set apart and makes a way for people. Prayer can be the driving force behind being more empathetic and God wants to raise you up in a new way, right now. Empathy + Prayer = Power Empathy can create a massive ripple effect in your home and at work, and on this episode I am going to fire you up to start becoming more empathic so you can experience more of God's goodness in your life. Make sure you are subscribed to the show so you don't miss any of these empowering messages that can truly transform your life and those around you. CONNECT WITH KELLEY: www.kelleytyan.com Linkedin Instagram The ONE Prayer book is out! GRAB A COPY! This tool can create massive miracles in your life!

JOIN THE FAITH & PRAYER COMMUNITY NOW! We just opened the doors to the brand new community so grab your seat by purchasing The ONE Prayer Ebook PDF! I can't wait to see you inside! Hey Friend! Today I am all fired up in faith and confidence so get ready to feel so empowered in your life! God wants to constantly remind you that you never have to do life alone, yet at times, we are not letting Him into all the areas. I am giving you 3 ways to skyrocket your confidence and boost your faith so that you will start winning in life, relationships, business, and mindset! I pray this episode encourages you to get closer to God so you can experience more of His grace, peace, mercy, forgiveness, and love. CONNECT WITH KELLEY: LINKEDIN INSTAGRAM www.kelleytyan.com

TODAY ONLY! 1:1 Coaching Sessions are 50% OFF! ACT NOW! On today's solo episode, I am sharing the importance of bouncing back from any and all setbacks of life. We all go through hard times and challenging situations that can rock our worlds, however, God created you to bounce back and stand tall. I am breaking down a few ways of how to do this so you can become the courageous leader of your life. This is an episode you should save and listen to over and over because it will empower you to get back up and be true to yourself. Today is a new day for you to take action and step into your power. Make sure you download my 7 Power Statements and put them on repeat until you believe them. This is how you will break free from fear, doubt, overwhelm, and stress. If you know a few friends who would love this empowering message as much as you do, please share it! I want to bless you and you will bless me along the way! Thank you! WEBSITE: www.kelleytyan.com CONNECT WITH KELLEY Linkedin Instagram BOOKS https://kelleytyan.com/resources YOUTUBE

GRAB A COPY OF THE ONE PRAYER HERE! Hey Friend! You are in for a treat today! I had the honor and privilege to share my book, The ONE Prayer, on Mel Wilhelm's show, Let's Connect! This conversation will change the way you pray and the way you think about prayer! Mel is inspiring countless women weekly through Mindset Mondays with Mel, through her Facebook groups. She is a passionate Kingdom connector who loves to help women win in life! If you are ready to network and connect with amazing Christian women like Mel, make sure you follow her and tag us after you listen to this episode! God is ready to step in and bring you miracles and through the power of your prayers. Grab your copy now and I will see you inside my book club! CONNECT WITH MEL WILHELM on FACEBOOK CONNECT WITH KELLEY www.kelleytyan.com Linkedin Instagram

This is your GO-TO podcast for Christian women who are ready to stop making excuses and begin to CLIMB higher in FAITH, FITNESS, HEALTH, and MINDSET. Do you want to grow in faith, courage, and strength so when you face life's battles, you are fully equipped, God's way? Are you tired of doing everything your way and not seeing the results you dream about? Do you wish you had a faith fueled community of friends who encourage you and cheer for you along your journey? Are you ready to conquer your fears so you can grow into the woman God created you to be? There IS a way, and God has a plan for you! Welcome to Addicted To The Climb! Hi! I am Kelley Tyan, a leading faith fueled women's coach, podcaster, best selling author, speaker, and breast cancer survivor. I am going to help you to get addicted to climbing higher in your faith, fitness, and mindset so you can start living the life God has in store for you, which is purposeful, meaningful, and happy! Each week you will hear real conversations and hear my personal stories that will help you shift from why me, to watch me! You will become more energized, inspired, and ready to face your mountains with more faith, more grace, and a determination to never stop climbing. No one succeeds alone so welcome to the Addicted to the Climb Community! Don't forget to subscribe, leave me a review, and share an episode with a friend! You can find me at www.kelleytyan.com, @kelleytyan, and on Facebook and Linkedin at Kelley Tyan.