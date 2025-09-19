Powered by RND
Abject Suffering
Duckfeed.tv
  • Abject Suffering 627: Cowboy Kid
    This reskin of a Goemon game is kind of fun and interesting, despite its problems. But the discovery of Cowboy Kid's amazing American cover art leads us into a deep well of appreciating the Gay Cowboy trope as a celebration of having fun with the guys. The "Life at the Outpost" video is required viewing.
  • Abject Suffering 626: Todd's Adventures in Slime World
    Todd hates slime. He hates it when things get goopy. So he went to a planet full of it to exact his revenge. We, however, are indifferent to slime, and also think this game isn't too terribly bad. So we talk about the dead-end economics of the slime-content, and carousels for some reason.
  • Abject Suffering 625: Garbage Pail Kids: Mad Mike and the Quest for Stale Gum
    Garbage Pail Kids: Mad Mike and the Quest for Stale Gum advertises itself as a lost NES adaptation of the Garbage Pail kids line of collectible trading cards. In reality, it’s a modern game made by talented devs who make games for NES hardware. And it’s pretty fine! But there are so many Garbage Pail kids to talk about, so we spend most of our time camping out on them.Want 204 bonus episodes of this show? Just become a $5 member of our Patreon!To suggest a game for polls or randomizations, just use our Suggestion Machine!
  • Abject Suffering 624: Gender Wars
    It’s hard to think of a more damning indictment of the state of the world in 2025 than the fact that a cheap RTS developed to shock people with gender stereotypes in 1996 is really tame in comparison to what happens today. What happens in this game is by no means good, but it plays in tropes that are so outdated as to be cartoonish. Tim HomeImprovement would tell it to get better material.Want 204 bonus episodes of this show? Just become a $5 member of our Patreon!To suggest a game for polls or randomizations, just use our Suggestion Machine!
  • Abject Suffering 623: Virtuoso
    You are a rock and roll musician who fights creatures in virtual reality! You embody rock'n'roll in every way except the music. What's more, you received a job offer from Uganda!
About Abject Suffering

This is a podcast that's nominally about bad games. In reality, every Monday, Gary Butterfield and Kaye Ross choose a game at random from the titles submitted by listeners, play it, and venture off on a freeform discussion that winds between the topic at hand and some dumb nonsense. Public RSS Feed: https://www.patreon.com/rss/80117?show=1702263
ComedyLeisureVideo Games

