Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsTV & Film70mm
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
70mm
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

70mm

70mm
TV & FilmFilm Reviews
70mm
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 312
  • The Postman (1997)
    "No, I'm... I'm just the Postman."BLOCKBUSTED begins for real this time with THE POSTMAN! We also discuss STAR WARS HEIR THE EMPIRE, proto watching THE WICKERMAN, slim going to see the new JURASSIC PARK, and Danny watching WARFARE and THUNDERBOLTS. In the uncut bonus section at the end of the episode we talked about floating UAPs, watches, The Xbox layoffs, and much more.Chapters:(00:00:00) Introductions (00:08:46) What we watched(00:24:43) The Postman(01:15:54) Next weekSupport the 70mm Patreon to join our VHS Village Discord and access exclusive episodes in the 70mm Vault like the 1990s Batman movies, Harry Potter, The Matrix, SHIN Godzilla, and over 70 others. Signing up for the Patreon also get your own membership card, member-only discounts on merch, and the ability to vote on future episodes!Don't forget you can visit our website to shop our storefront to buy prints and merch, follow us on Letterboxd, email the show, and much more.70mm is a ⁠TAPEDECK⁠ podcast, along with our friends at ⁠BAT & SPIDER⁠,  ⁠The Letterboxd Show⁠, Austin Danger Pod, ⁠Escape Hatch⁠, ⁠Will Run For...⁠, ⁠Lost Light⁠, ⁠The Movie Mixtape⁠, and ⁠Twin Vipers⁠.(Gone but not forgotten; ⁠Cinenauts⁠ + ⁠FILM HAGS⁠.) ★ Support this podcast on Patreon ★
    --------  
    1:20:54
  • ENCORE: Independence Day (1996)
    "We are fighting for our right to live. To exist."Interesting quote! Dropping this ep again from our archives, peace and love.Support the 70mm Patreon to join our VHS Village Discord and access exclusive episodes in the 70mm Vault like the 1990s Batman movies, Harry Potter, The Matrix, SHIN Godzilla, and over 70 others. Signing up for the Patreon also get your own membership card, member-only discounts on merch, and the ability to vote on future episodes!Don't forget you can visit our website to shop our storefront to buy prints and merch, follow us on Letterboxd, email the show, and much more.70mm is a ⁠TAPEDECK⁠ podcast, along with our friends at ⁠BAT & SPIDER⁠,  ⁠The Letterboxd Show⁠, Austin Danger Pod, ⁠Escape Hatch⁠, ⁠Will Run For...⁠, ⁠Lost Light⁠, ⁠The Movie Mixtape⁠, and ⁠Twin Vipers⁠.(Gone but not forgotten; ⁠Cinenauts⁠ + ⁠FILM HAGS⁠.) ★ Support this podcast on Patreon ★
    --------  
    33:39
  • Basic Instinct (1992)
    "Got some coke?"BLOCKBUSTED begins with BASIC INSTINCT! We also discuss the big James Bond/Amazon news, proto watching THE DIRECTOR AND THE JEDI, and Danny watching F1. In the uncut bonus section at the end of the episode we talked about celebrity Instagram accounts, the original Spider-Man trilogy re-release, and much more.Chapters:(00:00:00) Introductions + BOND NEWS(00:08:46) What we watched(00:24:43) Basic Instinct(01:15:54) Next weekSupport the 70mm Patreon to join our VHS Village Discord and access exclusive episodes in the 70mm Vault like the 1990s Batman movies, Harry Potter, The Matrix, SHIN Godzilla, and over 70 others. Signing up for the Patreon also get your own membership card, member-only discounts on merch, and the ability to vote on future episodes!Don't forget you can visit our website to shop our storefront to buy prints and merch, follow us on Letterboxd, email the show, and much more.70mm is a ⁠TAPEDECK⁠ podcast, along with our friends at ⁠BAT & SPIDER⁠,  ⁠The Letterboxd Show⁠, Austin Danger Pod, ⁠Escape Hatch⁠, ⁠Will Run For...⁠, ⁠Lost Light⁠, ⁠The Movie Mixtape⁠, and ⁠Twin Vipers⁠.(Gone but not forgotten; ⁠Cinenauts⁠ + ⁠FILM HAGS⁠.) ★ Support this podcast on Patreon ★
    --------  
    1:19:27
  • A.I. Artificial Intelligence
    "I found you."MOUNT GOATMORE ends with A.I. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE! We also announced the first ever addition to our version of Mount Rushmore, announce our entire slate for July (with some shocking picks FYI), Proto seeing 28 YEARS LATER, slim watching FRIENDSHIP, and Danny gearing up for F1. In the FREE uncut bonus section at the end of the episode we gave some chicken updates, discussed gold phones, Costco pies, ice cream preferences, and some other stuff too.Chapters:(00:00:00) Introductions + GOATMORE reveal(00:05:35) Next month(00:15:57) What we watched(00:24:58) Blimp(01:27:02) Next week(01:32:00) AftershowSupport the 70mm Patreon to join our VHS Village Discord and access exclusive episodes in the 70mm Vault like the 1990s Batman movies, Harry Potter, The Matrix, SHIN Godzilla, and over 70 others. Signing up for the Patreon also get your own membership card, member-only discounts on merch, and the ability to vote on future episodes!Don't forget you can visit our website to shop our storefront to buy prints and merch, follow us on Letterboxd, email the show, and much more.70mm is a ⁠TAPEDECK⁠ podcast, along with our friends at ⁠BAT & SPIDER⁠,  ⁠The Letterboxd Show⁠, Austin Danger Pod, ⁠Escape Hatch⁠, ⁠Will Run For...⁠, ⁠Lost Light⁠, ⁠The Movie Mixtape⁠, and ⁠Twin Vipers⁠.(Gone but not forgotten; ⁠Cinenauts⁠ + ⁠FILM HAGS⁠.) ★ Support this podcast on Patreon ★
    --------  
    1:59:33
  • The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp (1943)
    "This is not a gentleman's war."MOUNT GOATMORE continues with THE LIFE AND DEATH OF COLONEL BLIMP! We also discussed SPACEBALLS 2, our next meeting happening in August, Proto watching COMMANDO, and much more. In the uncut bonus section at the end of the episode we gave some chicken updates, The Muppets 3D, and delve into how AI may ruin everything maybe at some point in the future, and some other stuff too.Chapters:(00:00:00) Introductions + MEETUP tease(00:05:47) What we watched(00:20:27) Blimp(01:13:26) Next weekSupport the 70mm Patreon to join our VHS Village Discord and access exclusive episodes in the 70mm Vault like the 1990s Batman movies, Harry Potter, The Matrix, SHIN Godzilla, and over 50 others. Signing up for the Patreon also get your own membership card, member-only discounts on merch, and the ability to vote on future episodes!Don't forget you can visit our website to shop our storefront to buy prints and merch, follow us on Letterboxd, email the show, and much more.70mm is a ⁠TAPEDECK⁠ podcast, along with our friends at ⁠BAT & SPIDER⁠,  ⁠The Letterboxd Show⁠, Austin Danger Pod, ⁠Escape Hatch⁠, ⁠Will Run For...⁠, ⁠Lost Light⁠, ⁠The Movie Mixtape⁠, and ⁠Twin Vipers⁠.(Gone but not forgotten; ⁠Cinenauts⁠ + ⁠FILM HAGS⁠.) ★ Support this podcast on Patreon ★
    --------  
    1:17:08

More TV & Film podcasts

Trending TV & Film podcasts

About 70mm

A podcast for movie fans, inspired by Letterboxd. (We're not experts.) Each week artist Danny Haas, spiritual advisor Protolexus, and journeyman podcaster Slim discuss a recently watched film together. A brand new theme each month. Their love for each other cannot be broken. Or can it?
Podcast website
TV & FilmFilm Reviews

Listen to 70mm, Not Skinny But Not Fat and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.20.2 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/9/2025 - 9:16:50 PM