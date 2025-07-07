A.I. Artificial Intelligence
"I found you."MOUNT GOATMORE ends with A.I. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE! We also announced the first ever addition to our version of Mount Rushmore, announce our entire slate for July (with some shocking picks FYI), Proto seeing 28 YEARS LATER, slim watching FRIENDSHIP, and Danny gearing up for F1. In the FREE uncut bonus section at the end of the episode we gave some chicken updates, discussed gold phones, Costco pies, ice cream preferences, and some other stuff too.Chapters:(00:00:00) Introductions + GOATMORE reveal(00:05:35) Next month(00:15:57) What we watched(00:24:58) Blimp(01:27:02) Next week(01:32:00) AftershowSupport the 70mm Patreon to join our VHS Village Discord and access exclusive episodes in the 70mm Vault like the 1990s Batman movies, Harry Potter, The Matrix, SHIN Godzilla, and over 70 others. Signing up for the Patreon also get your own membership card, member-only discounts on merch, and the ability to vote on future episodes!Don't forget you can visit our website to shop our storefront to buy prints and merch, follow us on Letterboxd, email the show, and much more.70mm is a TAPEDECK podcast, along with our friends at BAT & SPIDER, The Letterboxd Show, Austin Danger Pod, Escape Hatch, Will Run For..., Lost Light, The Movie Mixtape, and Twin Vipers.(Gone but not forgotten; Cinenauts + FILM HAGS.)
