The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp (1943)

"This is not a gentleman's war."MOUNT GOATMORE continues with THE LIFE AND DEATH OF COLONEL BLIMP! We also discussed SPACEBALLS 2, our next meeting happening in August, Proto watching COMMANDO, and much more. In the uncut bonus section at the end of the episode we gave some chicken updates, The Muppets 3D, and delve into how AI may ruin everything maybe at some point in the future, and some other stuff too.Chapters:(00:00:00) Introductions + MEETUP tease(00:05:47) What we watched(00:20:27) Blimp(01:13:26) Next week