Get ready for rush hour! 50 MPH is a podcast dedicated to the making and legacy of Jan de Bont’s 1994 summer movie blockbuster SPEED. Across 50 episodes, this o... More
Get Ready for Rush Hour (50 MPH Trailer)
Welcome to 50 MPH, a behind-the-scenes podcast hosted by entertainment journalist Kris Tapley that charts the development, production and legacy of director Jan de Bont’s Oscar-winning 1994 summer blockbuster SPEED, starring Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock, Dennis Hopper and Jeff Daniels. (TRAILER)
Get ready for rush hour! 50 MPH is a podcast dedicated to the making and legacy of Jan de Bont’s 1994 summer movie blockbuster SPEED. Across 50 episodes, this one-of-a-kind oral history takes you on a breakneck journey from conception to execution, distribution and beyond. Join entertainment journalist Kris Tapley as he talks to the people who made it happen and discusses their memories of an electrifying thrill ride that defied expectations and became a global, star-making phenomenon. Through conversations with actors, executives, filmmakers, film scholars and film fans, 50 MPH will attempt to secure SPEED’s rightful place in the canon of action cinema on the way to celebrating its fast-approaching 30th anniversary in style. Don’t forget to fasten your seatbelts!