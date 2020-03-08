Radio Logo
American politics is undergoing seismic changes that will alter the course of history.
USA / Politics
American politics is undergoing seismic changes that will alter the course of history.
Available Episodes

5 of 188
  • An Interview with Rod Rosenstein
    Our guest today served as the 37th
    8/3/2020
    1:07:17
  • Katie and Joe Return
    We're back! This week Katie and Joe officially ret
    7/27/2020
    12:30
  • Presidential Words Matter: FDR at the 1936 Democratic Convention
    Since we currently have a president who doesn't se
    7/20/2020
    30:59
  • Presidential Words Matter: Ronald Reagan on the Challenger Disaster
    The Space shuttle Challenger's launch had already
    7/13/2020
    7:06
  • America's Mission Statement - Read by John F. Kennedy
    On July 4th we celebrate the birth of the American
    7/6/2020
    12:49

About Words Matter

American politics is undergoing seismic changes that will alter the course of history. Elise Jordan and Steve Schmidt have served at the highest levels in government, politics and media. They are two of the most articulate defenders of personal freedom, individual liberty and the rule of law. Their broad experience in government and Republican politics gives them a unique ability to explain recent events and place them in historic context. Together, with journalists, elected officials, policy-makers and thought-leaders, they will analyze the week's news and get at the real truth behind all the distracting headlines. New episodes released Mondays.

Radio your way - Download now for free