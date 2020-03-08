Words Matter
American politics is undergoing seismic changes that will alter the course of history. Elise Jordan and Steve Schmidt have served at the highest levels in government, politics and media. They are two of the most articulate defenders of personal freedom, individual liberty and the rule of law. Their broad experience in government and Republican politics gives them a unique ability to explain recent events and place them in historic context. Together, with journalists, elected officials, policy-makers and thought-leaders, they will analyze the week's news and get at the real truth behind all the distracting headlines. New episodes released Mondays.Station website