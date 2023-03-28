Conversations about the people, issues and controversies getting political attention in Anchorage and Alaska. We'll go beyond the daily news to explore what i... More
Jeremy Cubas and the Governor and signs of improving relations between the Anchorage Mayor and the Assembly
What does Governor Dunleavy have to say about his former "family" aide Jeremy Cubas and how does Mr. Cubas view his critics? We hear from one of them. Also, a new candidate jumps in the Anchorage Mayor's race to oppose Mayor Dave Bronson. And, are relations really thawing between the Mayor and the Assembly?
6/19/2023
15:45
Juneau, we have a problem — and Anchorage City Hall may have some solutions
The regular session of the Alaska legislature is in its final days and we examine the wide agreement that significant changes are coming to the way the state pays its' bills. But exactly what those changes are remain a bit of a mystery.
Plus ranked choice voting and parental rights measures take up committee time and Mayor Bronson's administration says it has reached "settlements" over some contentious issues.
5/4/2023
21:38
Mayor Bronson fills some open positions, Alaska legislators try to settle on a PFD $ amount and what's going on in Albania (really)
Mayor Bronson lost a key employee, but gained a couple as well. Plus his spokesman says progress is being made on filling other positions.
Plus, there's just about a month left in the legislative session in Juneau. What's up with the PFD, education spending and 'parental rights?'
And yes, we really do discuss Albania this week. Enjoy
4/18/2023
30:28
Anchorage Votes: School Board Candidates Seat D
In this edition of Alaska's Political Pipeline, we speak with the two candidates for the Anchorage School Board, Seat D. We asked all of the candidates the same three questions. The candidates for this seat are Mark Anthony Cox and incumbent Andy Holleman.
3/28/2023
5:07
Anchorage Votes: School Board Seat C
In this edition of Alaska's Political Pipeline, we speak with the two candidates for the Anchorage School Board, Seat C. We asked all of the candidates the same three questions. The candidates for this seat are Irene Boll and incumbent Dave Donley.
