In this episode of Alaska's Political Pipeline, political reporter Wil Courtney sits down with retired surgeon, businessman, and gubernatorial candidate Matt Heilala. Heilala speaks on why he's in the race for governor, how he plans to lead and what he thinks about the top policy issues going into the August primary.

In this episode of Alaska's Political Pipeline, political reporter Wil Courtney is joined by former State Senator and gubernatorial candidate Shelley Hughes. Hughes speaks on why she's in the race for governor, how she plans to lead and what she thinks about the top policy issues going into the August primary.

In this episode of Alaska's Political Pipeline, political reporter Wil Courtney sits down with former Senate Minority Leader and gubernatorial candidate Tom Begich. Begich speaks on why he's in the race for governor, how he plans to lead and what he thinks about the top policy issues going into the August primary.

In this episode of Alaska's Political Pipeline, political reporter Wil Courtney is joined by former Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Treg Taylor. Taylor speaks on why he's in the race for governor, how he plans to lead and what he thinks about the top policy issues going into the August primary.

In this episode of Alaska's Political Pipeline, political reporter Wil Courtney interviews independent gubernatorial candidate Michael Gilbert. Gilbert speaks on why he's in the race for governor, how he plans to lead and what he thinks about the top policy issues going into the August primary.

About Alaska's Political Pipeline

About Alaska's Political Pipeline

About Alaska's Political Pipeline

Conversations about the people, issues and controversies getting political attention in Anchorage and Alaska. We'll go beyond the daily news to explore what issues are generating heat, why and how political decisions are made, what strategies campaigns are using, where the money is flowing and how the city and state are governed.