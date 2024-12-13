Welcome to Copy 10-10, the podcast that takes you behind the scenes of the Avondale Police Department. Join us as we dive into the daily lives of police officer...

Scramble through mid-field and make your way to the play button, Detective Davontae Scott intercepts a mic on the pod. Special Victim’s Unit, Turkey Bowl, and faith in policing. We also visit the Red-it files and parent talks. You don’t want to miss this frat party, it’s an all new Copy 10-10.

Grab your patrol shorts, the pod hits the wresting mat with Officer Rob Simington. Coaching, jumping fences, and fresh eggs. We also talk life saving awards and military policing. This e-tone is for you so answer up, it's a hot and fresh cup of Copy 10-10.

Hey, can you start a podcast? Sure, why not! The Copy 10-10 crew talk about the show's background and journey. Be a soft tentative yes and hit play (or fake an ankle injury), either way it's a special convo on Copy 10-10.

Community Service Officer Mariah Abasta takes an unskippable side quest at the podcast roundtable. From Agua Fria High School to Airman First Classto Avondale Police. We also cover visits to the MVD and what to do with gifts we don't like. Run to that play button, but watch out for the pothole, it's your freshest cup of Copy 10-10.

It may not be pretty, but we're taking a run! The Boss' Boss, City Manager Ron Corbin, picks up a hot mic in the pod room. Teacher, Border Patrol K9 Officer, City Manager. We also cover the important stuff like pickleball cruises and spicy snacks. Check your middle toe and hit play, it's your freshest cup of Copy 10-10.

About Copy 10-10 by the Avondale Police Department

Welcome to Copy 10-10, the podcast that takes you behind the scenes of the Avondale Police Department. Join us as we dive into the daily lives of police officers, sharing personal stories, insights, and experiences straight from the staff of AVPD. From patrol officers to detectives, each episode offers a unique perspective and a fresh cup of knowledge about the inner workings of the Avondale Police Department. Whether you're a curious citizen or an aspiring officer, grab a cup of coffee and join us for an engaging conversation about the men and women who serve and protect your community.