  • Vandal Radio Exprés: Xbox Games Showcase
    Microsoft ha presentado un montón de nuevos juegos
    7/24/2020
    53:19
  • Vandal Radio Reviews Exprés: Ghost of Tsushima, Paper Mario y Deadly Premonition 2
    Interrumpimos nuestro descanso veraniego para trae
    7/15/2020
    1:50:17
  • Vandal Radio Spoilercast: The Last of Us 2
    ATENCIÓN: NO ESCUCHES ESTE PROGRAMA SI NO HAS TERM
    7/3/2020
    2:01:19
  • Vandal Radio 7x42 - Cyberpunk 2077, Crash Bandicoot 4 y final de temporada
    Terminamos una ajetreada temporada marcada por el
    6/26/2020
    2:46:42
  • Vandal Radio 7x41 - LEGO Super Mario, Star Wars: Squadrons y el retraso de Cyberpunk 2077
    Esta semana marcada por el estreno de The Last Of
    6/19/2020
    2:06:47

