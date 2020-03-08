Radio Logo
The Dave Chang Show

The Dave Chang Show

The Dave Chang Show

The Dave Chang Show

Los Angeles, USA / Business
Available Episodes

5 of 148
  • Padma Lakshmi: American Food Is Immigrant Food
    Dave addresses the rapid closures of many independ
    8/6/2020
    1:16:48
  • A Training Session With the World’s Best Executive Coach
    Dave and Chris Ying are joined by world-renowned e
    8/3/2020
    1:11:03
  • The Recipe Club, Vol. 2: Chicken Parm
    Dave, Chris Ying, and food writer Priya Krishna de
    7/30/2020
    1:10:08
  • The Bad Movie Club Redux: ‘Best of the Best’ (1989), With Teddy Zee
    Dave and Chris Ying invite film producer Teddy Zee
    7/27/2020
    1:01:35
  • What Bruce Lee Means to Asian Americans, With ‘Be Water’ Director Bao Nguyen
    Dave and Chris Ying are joined by director Bao Ngu
    7/23/2020
    47:21

About The Dave Chang Show

Dave Chang has a few questions. Besides being the chef of the Momofuku restaurants and the creator and host of Netflix’s 'Ugly Delicious,' Dave is an avid student and fan of sports, music, art, film, and, of course, food. In ranging conversations that cover everything from the creative process to his guest’s guiltiest pleasures, Dave and a rotating cast of smart, thought-provoking guests talk about their inspirations, failures, successes, fame, and identities.

