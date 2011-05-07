Radio Logo
From Steven Spielberg and Michael Bay, the recent Transformers movie series has transformed old toys into box office gold, and with the previews for the upcoming Transformers
  • Transformers: The Movie
    For this first episode we go back to where it all
    6/14/2011
    1:32:29
  • Transformers
    Continuing our Transformers Retrospective Series,
    6/21/2011
    1:55:40
  • Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
    Tonight Transformers: Dark of the Moon opens in th
    6/27/2011
    1:41:55
  • Transformers: Dark of the Moon
    Transformers: Dark of the Moon made headlines this
    7/5/2011
    1:52:48
  • Transformers: Age of Extinction
    Podcastbots, prepare to roll out! The Transformers
    7/1/2014
    2:01:22

Now Playing: The Transformers Movie Retrospective Series Feed

From Steven Spielberg and Michael Bay, the recent Transformers movie series has transformed old toys into box office gold, and with the previews for the upcoming Transformers - Dark of the Moon making it look like it could be the best of the trilogythe trend is likely to continue this summer, so Now Playing hosts Arnie, Jerry, and Stuart have the Touch, so they will be watching and reviewing all the films in the Transformers series.

