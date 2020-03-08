Business WarsPodcast
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
Netflix vs. HBO. Nike vs. Adidas. Business is war. Sometimes the prize is your wallet, or your attention. Sometimes, it’s just the fun of beating the other guy. The outcome of these battles shapes what we buy and how we live. Business Wars gives you the unauthorized, real story of what drives these companies and their leaders, inventors, investors and executives to new heights -- or to ruin.Station website