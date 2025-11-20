Ever wondered how personal challenges can be transformed into purposeful ventures? Join us for Episode 51 of "Dig the Well" as Vikki dives deep with the inspiring Zenaida "LadieZee" Martinez. From hairstylist to faith-based self-care mentor, LadieZee shares her journey of balancing a bustling career and family life, including raising three children with special needs. Discover how a moment of crisis led her to embrace "be still time" and find a deeper connection with God, inspiring her mission to help others achieve inner peace.LadieZee opens up about creating her self-care business, rooted in spiritual principles and natural wellness practices. She also introduces her upcoming free Zoom events, starting November 1, designed to educate and support a broader community. Tune in to explore the power of self-care, community support, and maintaining faith in both personal and business life. Don’t miss this heartfelt conversation—share it with someone who needs a little inspiration today!Zenaida "LadieZee" Martinez's Bio:LadieZee is a guide to help you get open and ready to receive! She takes you through a practice she calls “Be Still Time”. (Psalm 46:10) It’s a process of resting in His light, and releasing your spinning mind by letting go of what no longer serves you, in order to make room for God's word, clarity, and peace. She gives practical ideas on how to spend more regular quality time with Him using different forms of intentional self care, and how it doesn't have to be a production or expensive to be effective.Special Offer:Ready to go deeper with LadieZee? Join us Nov 1st @6:30pm/pst: “Be Still on Zoom” At home mini retreat every single month!an intentional moment to breathe and: Release what’s heavy Receive peace and clarity Renew your spirit in God’s light Intimate community & all natural Handmade productsSpace/ products are limited — reserve your’s today!Every month we come together intentional self-care session centered on spiritual well-being. Bring along your favorite tea and your BE products to craft your personal experience right at home, nourishing both body and soul!November 1st, Pull out your foot spa for our Feet Retreat! This session, we will be soaking our feet in our Be Still Bath Soak, then finishing off with Be Renewed Coffee Foot Scrub and Be Released Tension Relieving oil. This session can help you sleep better, and wake up with soft feet & feeling rejuvenated the next day!Connect with LadieZee:website: berestoredinthelight.comInstagram: @berestoredinthelight
Thank you for listening! We hope you enjoyed this episode. Remember you can always connect with us on social media @thevikkidowney and be sure to check out our website johnandvikki.com. If you are interested you can find Vikki's book HERE and the audio book HERE! Check out our Neora Link HERE! FREE Intelli-SKIN Scan HERE! Our email: [email protected]
See you in the next episode!