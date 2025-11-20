Open app
Dig the Well

John and Vikki Downey
Business
Dig the Well
  • Dig the Well | Episode 53: Free Nights, No Strings!
    Ever wondered how you could turn your daily spending into a free stay at the Ritz Carlton in Tokyo? In Episode 53 of Dig the Well, we dive into the world of credit card points and reveal how they can transform your travel experiences without breaking the bank. We share our journey from side hustlers to entrepreneurs, underscoring how strategic financial decisions have granted us more time together and luxurious travel perks.Tune in as we explore the ins and outs of the credit card points game, from choosing the right hotel chain to maximizing sign-up bonuses. Discover the power of timing, the pitfalls to avoid, and why maintaining a good credit score is crucial. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned traveler, our personal stories and practical tips will guide you to travel smartly and affordably. Ready to dig into the wealth of travel rewards? Listen now and start planning your next adventure! Thank you for listening! We hope you enjoyed this episode. Remember you can always connect with us on social media @thevikkidowney and be sure to check out our website johnandvikki.com. If you are interested you can find Vikki's book HERE and the audio book HERE! Check out our Neora Link HERE! FREE Intelli-SKIN Scan HERE! Our email: [email protected] See you in the next episode!
  • Dig the Well | Episode 52: Mindset = Millions, One Year of Lessons
    How does a retired LAPD officer and a best-selling author transition into successful podcasters and entrepreneurs? Join us as we celebrate a milestone in episode 52 of Dig the Well, marking one year of insightful conversations with your hosts, John and Vikki Downey. Reflecting on our journey, we dive into the highs and lows of podcasting, from conquering initial fears to the rewarding growth we've experienced.We revisit your favorite episodes on travel hacks and tease future deep dives into credit card points and international insights. Inspired by our travels in Africa, we discuss the necessity-driven work ethic that fuels our entrepreneurial spirit.As we look ahead, expect sharper focus, faith-based business wisdom, and expert guests. Plus, engage with us for a chance to win a coaching session! Remember, dig the well before you need the water—success is intentional. Don't forget to subscribe and leave a comment for a chance to win a FREE coaching session with us valued at $495! Thank you for listening! We hope you enjoyed this episode. Remember you can always connect with us on social media @thevikkidowney and be sure to check out our website johnandvikki.com. If you are interested you can find Vikki's book HERE and the audio book HERE! Check out our Neora Link HERE! FREE Intelli-SKIN Scan HERE! Our email: [email protected] See you in the next episode!
  • Dig the Well | Episode 51: Is Self-Care Spiritual?
    Ever wondered how personal challenges can be transformed into purposeful ventures? Join us for Episode 51 of "Dig the Well" as Vikki dives deep with the inspiring Zenaida "LadieZee" Martinez. From hairstylist to faith-based self-care mentor, LadieZee shares her journey of balancing a bustling career and family life, including raising three children with special needs. Discover how a moment of crisis led her to embrace "be still time" and find a deeper connection with God, inspiring her mission to help others achieve inner peace.LadieZee opens up about creating her self-care business, rooted in spiritual principles and natural wellness practices. She also introduces her upcoming free Zoom events, starting November 1, designed to educate and support a broader community. Tune in to explore the power of self-care, community support, and maintaining faith in both personal and business life. Don’t miss this heartfelt conversation—share it with someone who needs a little inspiration today!Zenaida "LadieZee" Martinez's Bio:LadieZee is a guide to help you get open and ready to receive! She takes you through a practice she calls “Be Still Time”. (Psalm 46:10) It’s a process of resting in His light, and releasing your spinning mind by letting go of what no longer serves you, in order to make room for God's word, clarity, and peace. She gives practical ideas on how to spend more regular quality time with Him using different forms of intentional self care, and how it doesn't have to be a production or expensive to be effective.Special Offer:Ready to go deeper with LadieZee?  Join us Nov 1st @6:30pm/pst: “Be Still on Zoom” At home mini retreat every single month!an intentional moment to breathe and: Release what’s heavy Receive peace and clarity Renew your spirit in God’s light Intimate community & all natural Handmade productsSpace/ products are limited — reserve your’s today!Every month we come together intentional self-care session centered on spiritual well-being. Bring along your favorite tea and your BE products to craft your personal experience right at home, nourishing both body and soul!November 1st, Pull out your foot spa for our Feet Retreat! This session, we will be soaking our feet in our Be Still Bath Soak, then finishing off with Be Renewed Coffee Foot Scrub and Be Released Tension Relieving oil. This session can help you sleep better, and wake up with soft feet & feeling rejuvenated the next day!Connect with LadieZee:website: berestoredinthelight.comInstagram: @berestoredinthelight Thank you for listening! We hope you enjoyed this episode. Remember you can always connect with us on social media @thevikkidowney and be sure to check out our website johnandvikki.com. If you are interested you can find Vikki's book HERE and the audio book HERE! Check out our Neora Link HERE! FREE Intelli-SKIN Scan HERE! Our email: [email protected] See you in the next episode!
  • Dig the Well | Episode 50: Cops & Authors!
    Ever wondered how to juggle a marriage, a side business, and the unpredictable life of a police family? Join us on this milestone episode of Dig the Well as Vikki and John Downey, dive into the art of balancing life’s complexities. This week, Vikki shares a heartfelt interview with Gina Meyer Vincent from the Exquisitely Aligned podcast, coinciding with the launch of Vikki's bestselling book!Discover the untold stories of police families—the sleepless nights, the isolation, and the resilience needed to thrive. Vikki and Gina explore the parallels between their lives, despite their husbands having different high-stress careers. Tune in as Vikki highlights the importance of community support and the power of finding your voice.Whether you're a police family or navigating your own challenges, this episode offers insights and inspiration to pursue your dreams. Join us and connect with our community! Thank you for listening! We hope you enjoyed this episode. Remember you can always connect with us on social media @thevikkidowney and be sure to check out our website johnandvikki.com. If you are interested you can find Vikki's book HERE and the audio book HERE! Check out our Neora Link HERE! FREE Intelli-SKIN Scan HERE! Our email: [email protected] See you in the next episode!
  • Dig the Well | Episode 49: Miles = Money
    Ever wondered how to turn a side hustle into a full-time adventure? Or how to navigate the dizzying world of air travel like a pro? Join us in Episode 49 of Dig the Well, where we dive deep into the art of booking flights, managing airline loyalty programs, and maximizing travel rewards, just in time for the holiday travel frenzy!Discover the ins and outs of using online travel agencies versus traditional agents, and why Google Flights might be your new best friend—or not. Plus, we tackle the age-old debate: loyalty to one airline or snagging the best deal? And, of course, we debunk those pesky flight booking myths. Tune in for insider tips on award flights and how to make your miles work for you. Fly smarter with us and make your travel dreams take flight!For more details, including our email addresses and info on a free facial scan, check out the episode's show notes. Thank you for listening! We hope you enjoyed this episode. Remember you can always connect with us on social media @thevikkidowney and be sure to check out our website johnandvikki.com. If you are interested you can find Vikki's book HERE and the audio book HERE! Check out our Neora Link HERE! FREE Intelli-SKIN Scan HERE! Our email: [email protected] See you in the next episode!
About Dig the Well

Feeling overwhelmed by your family's daily grind and looking for a way out? Welcome to "Dig the Well," the podcast that empowers you to build the life you deserve. Your hosts Vikki and John are top earners at Neora. Vikki is a # 1 best-selling author and John is a retired Los Angeles Police Officer. Together they’ve navigated family challenges, raised successful kids, and achieved financial freedom. In each episode of "Dig the Well," they dive deep into the strategies and mindsets that can help you break free from the constraints of the traditional 9-5 lifestyle. They understand the unique challenges faced by stay-at-home moms and families who are juggling multiple responsibilities and struggling to find balance. Their mission is to provide you with the tools and inspiration you need to create additional income, gain more family time, and ultimately, transform your life. Throughout their journey, they’ve had the privilege of working with renowned figures like Jack Canfield and Jeff Olson, whose wisdom and insights have greatly influenced their path to success. They’ve also celebrated significant milestones, such as raising two valedictorian children and supporting their son, an Olympic weightlifter on Team USA. These experiences have equipped them with valuable knowledge and practical tips that they’re eager to share with you. "Dig the Well" is more than just a podcast; it's a community of like-minded individuals who are committed to personal growth and financial independence. Whether you're worried about your family's financial security, longing for more quality time with your spouse, or simply seeking a way to reignite your passions, this podcast offers actionable insights and real-life stories that can help you achieve your goals. Our mission is to inspire you with the belief that if we can do it, so can you. We want you to feel empowered, educated, and ready to take control of your future. By tuning in to "Dig the Well," you'll gain the confidence and knowledge needed to break free from the daily grind and create a life full of possibilities. So, if you're ready to transform your family's future and discover the greatness within you, join us on this journey. Subscribe to "Dig the Well" and start building the life you deserve today!
BusinessKids & FamilyEntrepreneurshipParenting

