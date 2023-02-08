About Truck FM

About Truck FM

About Truck FM

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Radio channel "Truck FM" was established in early 2023 and is mainly intended for truck drivers. The main goal is not to let them get bored during the trip, to play their missed songs, and to make their lives more accessible to the public through various broadcasts, to listen to their opinions by establishing interactivity.

We believe that our radio will be known and have its listeners not only in the United States of America, but in any part of the world, and we will spare no effort for this!

