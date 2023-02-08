About The Bull 100.3 FM

About The Bull 100.3 FM

About The Bull 100.3 FM

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The Bull 100.3 FM is a radio station based in Houston, Texas, and serves the surrounding areas. The station is known for its country music and extensive coverage of local sports teams. The Bull 100.3 FM is a proud affiliate of the Houston Texans and Houston Astros, providing comprehensive coverage of all their games, including pre- and post-game shows, as well as live play-by-play.



In addition to the Texans and Astros, The Bull 100.3 FM also covers other local sports teams such as the Rockets and Dynamo. The station's sports coverage extends beyond just games, with dedicated shows that provide analysis, interviews, and news about the teams and the league. The station also has a strong presence in college sports, specifically covering University of Texas and Texas A&M games.



The Bull 100.3 FM is more than just a radio station, it's a community hub for country music and sports fans alike. The station's team of experienced sports journalists and commentators brings fans closer to the action, providing a unique and engaging listening experience. The station also features popular country music shows and live performances by top artists in the genre.



Whether you're tuning in to catch the latest score or to listen to your favorite country hit, The Bull 100.3 FM has got you covered. If you're a fan of country music and sports, you won't want to miss a thing. Tune in to The Bull 100.3 FM, the home of the best country music and sports coverage in the Houston area.

