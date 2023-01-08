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Radio Siegen

PopHits
Radio Siegen
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About Radio Siegen
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Need a great start to the day with the latest hits from pop and hits? Listen to what your heart desires and tune into the radio NRW's top station Radio Siegen, for the age group 35-44. On the list of the most popular stations, Radio Siegen comes in at no. 912. With a total of eleven streams there's never a dull moment. Radio Siegen plays a balanced mixture of music and moderations. It is presented in German.

Station website
GermanSiegenNorth Rhine-WestphaliaGermanyPopHits
Radio Siegen: Frequencies
Aue/Hohe Hessel 105.4 FM
Bad Laasphe 97.3 FM
Burbach 96.4 FM
Neunkirchen/Hellerberg 98.9 FM
Siegen/Giersberg 88.2 FM
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