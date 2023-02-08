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Pop Punk 101

AlternativeRockPunkClassic Rock
Pop Punk 101
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About Pop Punk 101
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EnglishEttlingenBaden-WuerttembergGermanyAlternativeRockPunkClassic Rock
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