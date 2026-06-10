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Mix FM 93.8
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Mix FM 93.8

HitsRock
Mix FM 93.8
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About Mix FM 93.8
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Mix938,The Real Mix, brings you a dynamic blend of shows and music to suit every taste. With hosts like Tony Blewitt, Al Your Pal and a lineup of other talented presenters, our station covers everything from rock and adult contemporary to iconic hits from the ’80s and ’90s. Dive into engaging talk segments, themed music hours, and unforgettable live sets. Whether you're in the mood for nostalgic tunes or discovering something new, mix938 is the station where your music mix comes alive. #RealMixRealYou.

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EnglishMidrandGautengSouth AfricaHitsRock
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