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Massive Movements Radio

ElectronicaTechnoDeep HouseHouse
Massive Movements Radio
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About Massive Movements Radio
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MMR - Massive Movements Radio is an independent online radio station. Visit our secure website at https://www.massivemovementsradio.com or http://www.massmoveradio.com. MMR broadcasts uninterrupted high quality music streams 24/7 on 5 channels. Massive Movements Radio features global DJ talent, Music Streaming and Events Information. Massive Movements Radio is for those who love a good selection of music by talented DJs from all over the world. MMR - Massive Movements Radio features: House, Afro House, Latino House, Garage, Soulful House, Deep House, Jackin House, Tech House, Techno, Trance, Progressive and EDM.MMR - Massive Movements Radio also offers clothing and accessories on it's website.

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EnglishPennsylvaniaUSAElectronicaTechnoDeep HouseHouse
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