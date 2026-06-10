About Leo's Casino Radio

About Leo's Casino Radio

About Leo's Casino Radio

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Leo's Casino, was a premier nightclub in Cleveland Ohio for Motown artists and Rhythm & Blues performers, including Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, Jackie Wilson, Marvin Gaye, Ray Charles, Dionne Warwick, the Supremes, the Temptations and many others. Our radio station is in honor of this renowned venue known for its racial diversity during the tumultuous 1960s riot in Cleveland Ohio’s Hough community. Leo’s Casino Radio was created to allow youths to appreciate the music that mapped the way to the music they enjoy today. They can learn the music’s history, the songs writers and performers and tie the information directly to their favorite musical artist who are sampling these songs today. For older ones that attended a concert at Leo’s Casino or who heard about the events there or simply enjoy the Motown sound, blues, jazz and R&B of the 60s, 70s and 80s.

