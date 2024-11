About KXXO - Mixx 96.1 FM

You need the latest hits from hits and ballads in order to wake up in the morning or to get in a good mood during the day? Listen to what your heart desires and turn on the top station KXXO - Mixx 96.1 FM. In our users' charts, KXXO is listed at 1108th place. This broadcast is the no. 1 of good entertainment. KXXO broadcasts an even mix of music and news. It is presented in English.