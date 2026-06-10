About KNBR 1050

About KNBR 1050

About KNBR 1050

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KTCT 1050 AM is a sports radio station located in San Francisco, California. It is owned by Cumulus Media and primarily serves the San Francisco Bay Area. The station is known as "KNBR 1050" and is the sister station of KNBR 680 AM, with which it simulcasts some programming.



KNBR 1050 airs a variety of sports programming, including live play-by-play coverage of local professional sports teams, such as the San Francisco Giants, San Francisco 49ers, and Golden State Warriors. The station also features sports talk shows, including popular programs such as "Murph & Mac," "Tolbert, Krueger & Brooks," and "The Mark Willard Show."



In addition to its local coverage, KNBR 1050 is an affiliate of ESPN Radio and carries a number of nationally syndicated programs from the network, including "Mike & Mike," "The Dan Le Batard Show," and "The Stephen A. Smith Show."



The station's programming is geared towards a diverse audience of sports fans, with a focus on providing comprehensive coverage of Bay Area sports teams and their respective leagues. With its mix of local and national programming, KNBR 1050 aims to be a go-to source for sports news, analysis, and entertainment for listeners in the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond.

