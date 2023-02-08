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Npursuit Entertainment Radio

80sBlues70sFunk
Npursuit Entertainment Radio
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About Npursuit Entertainment Radio
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Npursuit Entertainment Radio KRMD Mesquite -Dallas. "Better Music, Fewer Ads, More Variety. Featuring the best music from the 60's, 70's, and 80's with some of today's hottest artists sprinkled in. We also play other decades, such as 90's, 00's, and 10's. "We play country...We play rock...We play blues...Did you say you like funk? We play that too...jazz? We got you! We got soul for all the soul fans AND we got music for the soul, gospel is here too! About 98% of what we play will be geared toward the older generation. Classic Hits.When we refer to playing Country, it's geared toward Old School Legends such as Conway Twitty Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, etc. We do play rap, but again toward the legends and Pioneers such as Doug E Fresh, Kurtis Blow, and Sugar Hill Gang. For the other 2%, we will play more modern artists of today. 98% Classic Hits from yester-year 2% from today.

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EnglishMesquiteTexasUSA80sBlues70sFunk
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